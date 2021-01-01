« previous next »
Shows you how lucky Ferguson was to have so many good young players come through the ranks all at once, I know he headhunted a lot of them from other clubs like Oldham and City etc but he never stopped trying to recruit the best young talent in the country yet never managed to replicate what he did with the class of 92 (or whatever their hype machine calls them). None of his successors have managed it either so there was clearly an element of luck in what happened.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:51:40 pm
Thats absolute tripe though.

It dosent matter if we are up against Abu Dhabi 10 years in a row for a league and Man Utd are battling for Europa spots, Liverpool vs Man Utd will always be the bigger game and one of the biggest games of the season.

Man City are a small to middling English club who got bought by human rights abusers for the sole purpose of sportswashing. They will never be a rival to LFC in the purest sense of the word.

And they wont take over Manchester either. They dont have the fan base, you do know they struggle to sell out games dont you?

I don't know how anyone can be so confident about that. I agree with your assessment of Man City before they became owned by Abu Dhabi. They were a middling club. But a decade of success - however engineered - is still a decade of success. Manchester United supporters are only now waking up to the fact that their club faces an existential crisis and that they are no longer the biggest club in their own 'city'. The way they cheer on Man City whenever they play against us is a sign that they haven't fully understood what is happening to them.

It's a big game when we play Man United. But the Man City matches feel far bigger to me. More nerve-wracking, more at stake, more incredible when we win.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:38:04 pm
Fuck the French

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:00:29 pm
Chelsea and Abu Dhabi FC are competitors, not rivals. Abu Dhabi could win a hundred titles but will never, ever, be our rivals.

Rivalry is what they crave, as it legitimises them. It validates them. Denying them this desire is what makes them so angry and their victories so hollow.

Well this is it.

They pump billions into failed old football clubs until they are up there and mentioned in the same breath as Liverpool and Man United in England and Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern etc in Europe. The association with such prestige names is what the sportswashers hope helps legitimise them.

They aren't our rivals though. They never were when they were a football club, and they aren't now they are a political vehicle.

They only exist in current form due to gross mismanagement in football and the corruption in politics that allows it.

Football rivals? Never in a million years.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:38:04 pm
Yep, they'll all be Biden their time

Nothing like a Sky sports United fixture with a Neville 10 minute rant that follows. One goes with the other now
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:16:29 pm
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,598
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39728 on: Today at 10:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Waka on Today at 10:17:58 pm
Nothing like a Sky sports United fixture with a Neville 10 minute rant that follows. One goes with the other now

He's on tomorrow night, build up will be 55 mins of him crying over the Glazers then 5 mins about our game
