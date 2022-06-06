for all of the cry-arsing about 'the owners' and not having football people in place at the club.... just what does Nev think needs changing in the structure that is in place? a change of personnel maybe?

in reality it's a temper tantrum. they have a new management structure, but they don't seem to have the patience to suffer and see some hard times and wait for it to bear fruit, because It's Manchester United Football Club We Are Talking About







Forgetting Neville, I simply don't understand fans asking, as this poster put it..."First thing we need answers from the folks in charge of the football structure.".Like what on earth would any such communication mean to 99.9% of fans? How many of us fans, from football as a whole, have even the slightest clue how a football club is or should be run?Yeah we can look at things and see they are not working. That's childsplay. How many of us could really and truthful look at their structure and come up with an actual, fit for business, structure and personnel plan that would work going forward. How many of us, if presented with 3 detailed structure and personnel plans, could actually identify the good one from the bad one?To me this all just reeks of 'pass the buck blame'. They blamed the manager. That got changed and nothing changed. They blamed the players. That got changed and nothing changed. So now they blame the owners for 'the structure'.As you say, they have a new structure but apparently that is wrong also. Getting back to Neville, I'd like to hear a DETAILED analysis from him about every aspect of this structure, comparing the previous one and this one and him offering a actual plan that is not just filled with buzz words and hot air.