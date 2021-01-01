Ronaldo couldn't wait to fuck them off even when they were pretty much the best team in Europe around 2008. He was still desperate to go to Madrid.



I was doing some work in Warrington when that move was announced. It was a late afternoon/early evening job and the site manager made us both a brew as I arrived early. He was a huge United fan, (loads of them appeared in Warrington in the 90s) but this feller was someone who had supported them in the 60s and we always had a natter about football whenever I visited. He was absolutely devastated by Ronaldos decision. Partly due to the fact that he couldnt get his head around anyone leaving United. Personally, I couldnt understand why someone who had seen the likes of Law Best and Charlton was so enamoured of he who fannies about and dives around. Mind you, as we chatted, he did admit it was better he went as he had been agitating for a move and wasnt putting in the effort expected. Ferguson obviously had decided to take the money for a player who wasnt arsed and spend it on bringing in players.Now we have him agitating for a move and doing sweet FA on the pitch, whilst disrupting the dressing room. Ten Hag had his change to stamp on that team by disciplining the crew who walked out with Ronaldo, and selling he who fannies about and dives around to Everton. But he bottled it. Possibly because the job is too big for him, possibly because it wasnt sanctioned from above due to social media issues.Remember Klopp with a certain international centre half, who tried it on. Whatever happened to that guys career. Klopp knew he was a wrong un and got rid.