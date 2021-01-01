« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 986 987 988 989 990 [991]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2407345 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39600 on: Today at 12:23:34 pm »
I think everyone is forgetting that these twatted us 4-0 in the Thailand cup... next week should be their first 3 points of the season.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,803
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39601 on: Today at 12:24:35 pm »
They'll raise their game against us. The small clubs always do.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39602 on: Today at 12:25:21 pm »
Hypothetically if there is another protest to stop the game from happening, it would be rescheduled again rather than forfeited right?

Too much money at stake on that game I imagine.

Fuckers should be deducted points if it happens again (and seems likely).

Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39603 on: Today at 12:41:48 pm »
Day off cancelled, United back in training today.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,165
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39604 on: Today at 12:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:25:21 pm
Hypothetically if there is another protest to stop the game from happening, it would be rescheduled again rather than forfeited right?

Too much money at stake on that game I imagine.

Fuckers should be deducted points if it happens again (and seems likely).
God only knows. The PL seem to let them get away with anything.

If it happens again there should be mass arrests of those breaking the law. The game (if called off) should be forfeited by the Mancs. We should be awarded the three points and accredited three goals. They then should be forced to play their next home game behind closed doors. As this would be the second time it will have happened, a points deduction should also apply.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39605 on: Today at 12:45:02 pm »
The Mam Utd  supporters trust has issued a statement urging supporters to hold the Glazers responsible .
Its all gearing up for another peaceful protest at our game.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39606 on: Today at 12:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:25:21 pm
Hypothetically if there is another protest to stop the game from happening, it would be rescheduled again rather than forfeited right?

Too much money at stake on that game I imagine.

Fuckers should be deducted points if it happens again (and seems likely).



In the very unlikely event that happened, the Prem has shown no appetite to take points off anyone.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,165
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39607 on: Today at 12:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:45:12 am
Ever wonderered just how entitled Manchester United fans actually are?


THIS entitled:



(From Red Cafe)


mitchmouse
Full Member

Joined
    Oct 8, 2014

Messages
    13,202

    Fluctuation0161 said:
    Which came first?

    The Glazers allow these problem players at the club because they know feck all about football and only want more cash in their pockets

I was horrified when Gary Neville pointed out that all out transfers have been paid for by income generated by the club - the florida feckers have not once put their hands in their own pockets, he said...


:D :lmao



https://www.redcafe.net/threads/gary-neville-pundit.459721/page-72#post-29299105



:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :D :D :D
How obscene. A club purchasing players with money it has earned. Whatever next.  :duh

This idiot doesn't seem to understand how business (unless you are a sportswashing oil state) works.

Typical brainless Yernartid 'fan'.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,403
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39608 on: Today at 12:48:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:45:02 pm
The Mam Utd  supporters trust has issued a statement urging supporters to hold the Glazers responsible .
Its all gearing up for another peaceful protest at our game.

Called it weeks ago. Night game as well so their fans will be up to all sorts and target our coach again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39609 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:45:12 am
Ever wonderered just how entitled Manchester United fans actually are?


THIS entitled:



(From Red Cafe)


mitchmouse
Full Member

Joined
    Oct 8, 2014

Messages
    13,202

    Fluctuation0161 said:
    Which came first?

    The Glazers allow these problem players at the club because they know feck all about football and only want more cash in their pockets

I was horrified when Gary Neville pointed out that all out transfers have been paid for by income generated by the club - the florida feckers have not once put their hands in their own pockets, he said...


:D :lmao



https://www.redcafe.net/threads/gary-neville-pundit.459721/page-72#post-29299105



:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :D :D :D

No, THIS ENTITLED...

Quote
At what point, if any, do the authorities step in and make some rule up that effectively sells United from under the Glazers? United could realistically get relegated in the coming years and would the FA get involved to stop something like that happening? United in the Championship isn't good for the PL brand.

:lmao

Also...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EaBIWgdfk7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EaBIWgdfk7U</a>
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,606
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39610 on: Today at 12:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:10:38 pm
Ronaldo couldn't wait to fuck them off even when they were pretty much the best team in Europe around 2008. He was still desperate to go to Madrid.

I was doing some work in Warrington when that move was announced. It was a late afternoon/early evening job and  the site manager made us both a brew as I arrived early. He was a huge United fan, (loads of them appeared in Warrington in the 90s) but this feller was someone who had supported them in the 60s and we always had a natter about football whenever I visited. He was absolutely devastated by Ronaldos decision. Partly due to the fact that he couldnt get his head around anyone leaving United. Personally, I couldnt understand why someone who had seen the likes of Law Best and Charlton was so enamoured of he who fannies about and dives around. Mind you, as we chatted, he did admit it was better he went as he had been agitating for a move and wasnt putting in the effort expected. Ferguson obviously had decided to take the money for a player who wasnt arsed and  spend it on bringing in players.
Now we have him agitating for a move and doing sweet FA on the pitch, whilst disrupting the dressing room. Ten Hag had his change to stamp on that team by disciplining the crew who walked out with Ronaldo, and selling he who fannies about and dives around to Everton. But he bottled it. Possibly because the job is too big for him, possibly because it wasnt sanctioned from above due to social media issues.
Remember Klopp with a certain international centre half, who tried it on. Whatever happened to that guys career. Klopp knew he was a wrong un and got rid.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39611 on: Today at 12:53:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:17:53 am
Utd would be straight back up, but Everton would be in all sorts of trouble.  As funny as Utd going down would be, I'd go with the Ev.

I think United would be funnier, however relegation and a year in the Championship would go a long way towards sorting them out. So no thanks.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,165
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39612 on: Today at 12:57:40 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:46:03 pm
In the very unlikely event that happened, the Prem has shown no appetite to take points off anyone.
The PL gave the green light for all of this last season.

We saw numerous pitch invasions. Opposition managers and players abused and assaulted on pitches. Players throwing smoke grenades into crowds. It also allowed these desperate, entitled Manc idiots to assault police, their own stewards, break into and trash their own stadium and get the most prestigious game in British football called off in recent times without any comeback on them whatsoever.

Gary Guevara has also been allowed to cheer-lead the mayhem from the comfort of the Sky TV studios without being reprimanded and/or sacked.

We are witnessing an entire fanbase and its media apologists have one almighty hissy fit in public because things aren't going their way, and they are being indulged by the PL and their fawning media.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39613 on: Today at 01:02:12 pm »



Maguire and Martinez warming up yesterday.

Martinez when interviewed said "I'm nearly as tall as Maguire!"
Logged
Fuck the French

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39614 on: Today at 01:04:47 pm »
I would take a scrappy one nil, but if we twat them by 5 AGAIN and empty half of old Trafford on 60 minutes AGAIN that would be funny.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39615 on: Today at 01:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:53:33 am
While I'm enjoying the sentiment, he really is such a drama queen.

With the way he reacts, he shouldn't be presenting on a major sports program, he should either be a weirdo with a youtube channel or a nutter phoning into 606.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,353
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39616 on: Today at 01:07:47 pm »
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,880
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39617 on: Today at 01:10:21 pm »
United have way too many individually skilled players to go down. Maybe 48 points or so would be the absolute floor if they can't sort themselves out, but I can't see them go below that. After all, during a long season, the teams without much possession get ever more tired and it will be harder for many sides to get something out of Old Trafford games.
Logged
Linudden.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39618 on: Today at 01:13:39 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 986 987 988 989 990 [991]   Go Up
« previous next »
 