The fans still absolutely idolise him, meanwhile hes desperate to fuck them off and go elsewhere.



Yep, feels like he's bigger than their club, even this not very good version. Wanted to go to City, will ignore the away fans all the time, had a row with Mclaren last night as he wanted him to go and thank the fans but wouldn't, couldn't be arsed with pre season as he wants out, come back and left a game at half time yet still worshipped. Weird as fuck. Him wanting to leave should have been incredible news for them yet they've somehow managed to fuck that up too.