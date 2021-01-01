They remind me of a track by UFO......Rock Bottom. We should sing it against them.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h8yLHbXv9tY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h8yLHbXv9tY</a>
one of my favourtie solos of all time, that specific version
like ratboys solo performance after the game, at his best, just needed his mate there
Keane: 'You have Cristiano, This Kid's a Natural Thing and usually Too Hot to Handle but even i was screaming at the TV Shoot Shoot'
'But Roy, I Love to Love Ronaldo but he's Out in the Street shouting Doctor Doctor we're at Light's Out, the Glazer's have brought us Rock Bottom'
'Mother Mary, Let it Roll Gary'
'Sorry Roy, I'm a Loser, Only You Can Rock Me'
Kelly Cates: 'Is this France '98?'
(that's every track on the double album, alright not the funniest but i had to give it a go
)