The Gary Neville thing is a funny one and obviously a glorious watch from our perspective. I have a tiny bit of sympathy with his view because clearly the Glaziers are awful owners, and he also won't want to criticise the staff at the club over and over again or he risks having united fans having a pop at him in the same way we've got plenty who call Carra a bluenose or a "sky man". The easy way out is just to pin everything on them and there is at least plenty to back that up.



At the end of the day though there is so much wrong that changing one aspect of the club won't do anything, short term at least. They need new ownership, not because of the laughable idea that they don't spend enough money, but because they need people to at least hire other people who know how to run a football club. I've criticised our owners plenty but that's basically the mold of owner United are crying out for. Sensible, long term planning. Make every area of the club elite. Clearly United have fallen behind in pretty much every single department even if their global appeal still remains high.



I've said it a few times on here but I genuinely think they're further off than we ever were in those years between titles. At least we had a couple of European cups in there, plenty of other silverware, lots of runs in the champions League and challenges for the title. They look so far off its genuinely laughable. If someone told you now they'll finish 13th this season you wouldn't be surprised.



Ten Haag would probably be a good coach for them with the right set up in terms of recruitment. But you could say the same for every other manager they've hired since Ferguson left. Things are only going to keep getting worse unless they have a complete overhaul of the club's structure and to be fair to Neville (eurgh) that can only start with the Glaziers.



