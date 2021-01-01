« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:50:15 am
Sky Sports pundit and former captain Neville did not mince his words at full-time, telling viewers "we are witnessing the annihilation of Manchester United".

 :lmao
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:53:33 am
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:50:15 am
Sky Sports pundit and former captain Neville did not mince his words at full-time, telling viewers "we are witnessing the annihilation of Manchester United".

 :lmao

While I'm enjoying the sentiment, he really is such a drama queen.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:53:38 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm
I was hoping they might have got off to a decent start so they all got their hopes up, before they went to shit by October. They're not even good at being shit now.
The Ole years will look like the glory days if they keep this up.

I was hoping they lose every f**kin game they play
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:58:21 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:00:03 am
Such a hypocrite. We managed to do it that way, spend-as-you-earn, when we were in a worse position. Why can't they do it?
Just another mouthpiece for the elite.

Gary Neville defends spending millions on Salford City despite club losing £91k per week - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/gary-neville-salford-losing-money-26849681

Gary Neville defends Salford City spending following backlash - www.joe.co.uk/sport/gary-neville-salford-city-333154


Neville seems to think throwing money at it will work. Or if not... incite a riot or break into at Old Trafford.


Though keeps very quiet about Peter Lim, his friend, business partner and owner of Valencia, on how Lim runs Valencia, his old club... (Lim is also an investor in Salford?).

Even when Valencia fans asked Neville to speak out for them... like Neville has repeatedly used his position on Sky TV to speak out and criticise the Glazers... weird how Neville keeps quiet on that score.


Seems Neville just wants a despot sugar daddy to make it all right for his precious. Not for the good of football, or clubs across the board, or for fans in general, just for his precious.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:58:42 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
They remind me of a track by UFO......Rock Bottom. We should sing it against them.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h8yLHbXv9tY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h8yLHbXv9tY</a>

one of my favourtie solos of all time, that specific version

like ratboys solo performance after the game, at his best, just needed his mate there

Keane: 'You have Cristiano, This Kid's a Natural Thing and usually Too Hot to Handle but even i was screaming at the TV Shoot Shoot'

'But Roy, I Love to Love Ronaldo but he's Out in the Street shouting Doctor Doctor we're at Light's Out, the Glazer's have brought us Rock Bottom'

'Mother Mary, Let it Roll Gary'

'Sorry Roy, I'm a Loser, Only You Can Rock Me'

Kelly Cates: 'Is this France '98?'

(that's every track on the double album, alright not the funniest but i had to give it a go  :D)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:02:52 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:27:40 pm
That interview from the Rat and Redknapp is incredible. 4d chess and paradoxical argument at its absolute finest. I don't even know what he's trying to say. It's just mind blowing to listen to him talk absolute bollocks. It's just basic economics, and the way he tries to bend it like he's solving the space-time continuum is incredible. "They haven't put anything in of their own. They spend what they make on revenue through the incredible fan base!". Errr, yeah? Isn't that how you fucking run a business when the business is going good and you can make the revenue? Fuckin' dickhead :lmao
Says it all. Neville demonstrating clearly for anyone who ever thought otherwise, that he hasn't the first clue as to how a business should be run. All he needs to do is look down the other end of the East Lancs Road.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:03:56 am
Possibly the worst United I have ever seen today
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:10:41 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:03:56 am
Possibly the worst United I have ever seen today

It's the best one I've ever seen

I'd knight the Manager and all the players and Andeh and even the mascot and the cats mascot and his mate, jim. Jim the ant.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:19:52 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:10:41 am
It's the best one I've ever seen

I'd knight the Manager and all the players and Andeh and even the mascot and the cats mascot and his mate, jim. Jim the ant.


Please, please, please play McGuire next week and don't change the way you play from the back Erik
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:24:28 am
i know fuck all about ten pence apart from his CL showings with Ajax but like those before him, slabhead appears bulletproof

i question the ability of any manager who takes that stance with 'What in the actual fuck are you doing?'
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:30:57 am
spending 45m on Warwick Davis at the back has gone exactly how everyone outside of OT new it would
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:42:37 am
So weird that under OGS they were starting to play some decent football. They were going through a Roy Evans phase - impressive but inconsistent. And then they decided to get Ronaldo back in. Kind of like inviting an elephant to come and sit in your rowing boat.

It's always fun to hire a manager who's not got a track record of success across different leagues and then throw him into the PL. Even Pep struggled in a relative sense in his first season and Man City were in a much better place when he took over. This job that Erik Tentpeg has found himself in is an entire order of magnitude more difficult, and even harder than when Pep started as the quality is now so much better.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:44:16 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lHLM4Ye5fCw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lHLM4Ye5fCw</a>

I know he's everybody's idea of a laugh when they get beat, but the man is a fucking moron, and ironically, symptomatic of everything that's wrong with them. The man literally can't see that he himself is part of the problem he likes to bang on about incessantly. He wanted Moyes, Mourinho, the list goes on, out. He advocated for every single successor from the last, and when that failed, he wanted them fucked off. Backed Ole to the hilt after wanting him in too, despite everyone being able to see he was just shite. His go to? The Glazeurs!

The fucking melt. He's absolutely clueless like the rest of them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:49:02 am
Andy Tate "Fucking Brentford are better run than Manchester United"  ;D  totally serious 

I actually feel bad for the crazy fucker, you know. i mean its come to this, the shitness just never ends it only worsens.  And these pitiful watch channels are descending into tragic farce.

they should all just step away from it really. Pretend they were city all along, or something. Just show up one day wearing a vintage aguero. this manc shit aint out working for them hahaha
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:59:38 am
Just landed after a long flight, really wasnt expecting to find this when I switched on. Good Lord.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:10:32 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:49:02 am
Andy Tate "Fucking Brentford are better run than Manchester United;D  totally serious 

I actually feel bad for the crazy fucker, you know. i mean its come to this, the shitness just never ends it only worsens.  And these pitiful watch channels are descending into tragic farce.

they should all just step away from it really. Pretend they were city all along, or something. Just show up one day wearing a vintage aguero. this manc shit aint out working for them hahaha
The snide, elitism(they wish, btw!) and entitlement from this lot is sickening! Tory-ish much?
That another club is run better than them- and not just another club- "Fucking" Brentford!

It started with the "United DNA" shit. I also blame the FA and media for this. They've put United on a pedestal for years, shoving them down our throats, handing them penalties like it was candy while celebrating bog-standard tap-ins as if they were the feats of giants. All this inflated their egos- "brand building"... and look at the result!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:40:39 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:44:16 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lHLM4Ye5fCw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lHLM4Ye5fCw</a>

I know he's everybody's idea of a laugh when they get beat, but the man is a fucking moron, and ironically, symptomatic of everything that's wrong with them. The man literally can't see that he himself is part of the problem he likes to bang on about incessantly. He wanted Moyes, Mourinho, the list goes on, out. He advocated for every single successor from the last, and when that failed, he wanted them fucked off. Backed Ole to the hilt after wanting him in too, despite everyone being able to see he was just shite. His go to? The Glazeurs!

The fucking melt. He's absolutely clueless like the rest of them.

theres a lot of negativiteh, but thats  realiteh, if we get spanked next week itll be fookin anarcheh, I spent the sommoh on the computeh waiting for signings and all I get is Rashy wanting to go to Eiffel tower  City.... Im Andeh and im fucking qualiteh.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:18:25 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:44:16 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lHLM4Ye5fCw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lHLM4Ye5fCw</a>

I know he's everybody's idea of a laugh when they get beat, but the man is a fucking moron, and ironically, symptomatic of everything that's wrong with them. The man literally can't see that he himself is part of the problem he likes to bang on about incessantly. He wanted Moyes, Mourinho, the list goes on, out. He advocated for every single successor from the last, and when that failed, he wanted them fucked off. Backed Ole to the hilt after wanting him in too, despite everyone being able to see he was just shite. His go to? The Glazeurs!

The fucking melt. He's absolutely clueless like the rest of them.

I love the fact he says hes not gonna let the Utd result spoil his weekend!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:20:01 am
like to see at least an hour debate with redknapp and the rat

redknapp have it spot on and rat keeps doing his what if impersonation and mental gymnastics.

unfortunately we are more and more heading into a world of idiocracy.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:46:23 am
The Sancho has played under more United managers than he has United goals is one of the wildest stats Ive heard
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:47:38 am
Hope this circus never ends, love to see it. The meltdown is great to watch  :lickin
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:53:23 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:47:38 am
Hope this circus never ends, love to see it. The meltdown is great to watch  :lickin

All us late 30s early 40s people are loving this where getting our kicks now its glorious   ;D ;D ;D
