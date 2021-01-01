So weird that under OGS they were starting to play some decent football. They were going through a Roy Evans phase - impressive but inconsistent. And then they decided to get Ronaldo back in. Kind of like inviting an elephant to come and sit in your rowing boat.



It's always fun to hire a manager who's not got a track record of success across different leagues and then throw him into the PL. Even Pep struggled in a relative sense in his first season and Man City were in a much better place when he took over. This job that Erik Tentpeg has found himself in is an entire order of magnitude more difficult, and even harder than when Pep started as the quality is now so much better.



