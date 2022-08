Such a hypocrite. We managed to do it that way, spend-as-you-earn, when we were in a worse position. Why can't they do it?

Just another mouthpiece for the elite.



Gary Neville defends spending millions on Salford City despite club losing 91k per week - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/gary-neville-salford-losing-money-26849681 Gary Neville defends Salford City spending following backlash - www.joe.co.uk/sport/gary-neville-salford-city-333154 Neville seems to think throwing money at it will work. Or if not... incite a riot or break into at Old Trafford.Though keeps very quiet about Peter Lim, his friend, business partner and owner of Valencia, on how Lim runs Valencia, his old club... (Lim is also an investor in Salford?).Even when Valencia fans asked Neville to speak out for them... like Neville has repeatedly used his position on Sky TV to speak out and criticise the Glazers... weird how Neville keeps quiet on that score.