FiSh77

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,590
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39360 on: Today at 09:06:07 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:57:48 pm
I can see a couple of them being sent off. McTominay for one doesn't like being run past and makes foul after foul, some of them reckless. They'll bring on Hannibal again to injure some of our players.

Depends on the officials

I can see a manc dream team of Tierney as ref, Kavanagh as 4th official and Taylor, Webb, Riley & Ferguson on VAR
Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39361 on: Today at 09:07:36 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:58:46 pm
Bahrain and Kuwait may be the next two.

Bahrain has definitely shown some interest in buying a club but it would be surprising if they would pony up the initial 4-5 billion minimum to purchase a club as big as United.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:12:06 pm by Rosario »
Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,947
  • Indefatigability
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39362 on: Today at 09:13:10 pm
Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,878
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39363 on: Today at 09:13:29 pm
Bahrain is a smaller economy compared to Qatar and the UAE anyway.
Linudden.

MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • NS
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39364 on: Today at 09:14:55 pm
So Neville says its quite a feat to spend a billion and be that bad but then blames the Glazers?
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,394
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39365 on: Today at 09:17:04 pm
Neville went on a 30 minute pre written rant about man city owners last season and about how they are everything wrong with football on a MNF

Now he admires them
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,309
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39366 on: Today at 09:17:19 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:13:10 pm
Presumably its already been posted https://twitter.com/skysportspl/status/1558534208687071232?s=21&t=NQ_P4q2UOd69VLj1GEhGmg

Not seen that. God, the sour little puss on the face of Neville, like a spoiled brat whining that he can't things his own way. He is part of the problem, even though he doesn't know it (or perhaps doesn't care). His tantrums and wild ideas only serves to heat up the fanbase and inhibit the level headed from taking a step back and carefully crafting a solution.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,590
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39367 on: Today at 09:17:56 pm
Quote from: MadErik on Today at 09:14:55 pm
So Neville says its quite a feat to spend a billion and be that bad but then blames the Glazers?

Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,625
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39368 on: Today at 09:18:36 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:13:10 pm
Presumably its already been posted https://twitter.com/skysportspl/status/1558534208687071232?s=21&t=NQ_P4q2UOd69VLj1GEhGmg

enjoy the whole thing, fucking loved it  :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SFjGE4QXYqk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SFjGE4QXYqk</a>

ratboy on the titanic asking for some buckets, they changed the players, they've changed the managers, they've changed hierarchy appointments, all that is left is the owners and so he bangs on about them, while at the same time knowing it's brownie points with the fans
« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:56 pm by Armand9 »
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,497
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39369 on: Today at 09:18:43 pm
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,585
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39370 on: Today at 09:18:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:11 pm
Carragher is such a tit:

https://twitter.com/Carra23/status/1558533056117592065

King of the cowards and a self serving hypocrite. I'll never forget his silence during the G&H tenure. Rafa stood uo and put his neck on the block, that prick stayed silent and got himself a new contract!
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,858
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39371 on: Today at 09:21:35 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:58:46 pm
Bahrain and Kuwait may be the next two.

You'd have to wonder why either of those would want united, buy somebody mid-table for under 500m and throw money at infrastructure and the squad, while saving the x billion it'd cost to buy united. Sportswashers want to buy trophies, they don't give a shit about any particular side.
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,303
  • Bam!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39372 on: Today at 09:23:02 pm
Bruno Fernandez being out for over a year has really cost them. He was the best player in the league until he got this year long injury.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,625
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39373 on: Today at 09:24:46 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:23:02 pm
Bruno Fernandez being out for over a year has really cost them. He was the best player in the league until he got this year long injury.

his claim to fame is he looks even more like a rat than neville, some going that, give the lad some props
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,889
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39374 on: Today at 09:26:07 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:23:02 pm
Bruno Fernandez being out for over a year has really cost them. He was the best player in the league until he got this year long injury.

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,449
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39375 on: Today at 09:29:48 pm
Ratboy, it's never a good TV moment when you make Jamie Redknapp look like a Somalian pirate  ;D
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,375
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39376 on: Today at 09:30:28 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:23:02 pm
Bruno Fernandez being out for over a year has really cost them. He was the best player in the league until he got this year long injury.
A ruptured ego can take some time to recover from.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39377 on: Today at 09:31:05 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:16:00 pm
How has Gary Neville gone this long without being punched in the face by someone
He's become a proper bully of a pundit - wants all the airtime, loves the sound of his own voice and can't hide his bias or anger, which gets worse every season.

Fair play to Redknapp for standing up to him and calling him out on the Glazers bullshit. A £billion spent in 10 years is damn right, and Neville showed his true colours by pretty much advocating for Utd to breach FFP and spend more than they generate. His reference to City and Chelseas owners spending their own money is hypocrisy of the highest order, given how much he preached about the European Super League and not letting things get out of control.

He's a parody of himself now, and the only entertainment value is watching him rage as his beloved club goes down the toilet, whilst his two most hated rivals win everything in sight  ;D
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39378 on: Today at 09:31:28 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:29:25 pm
0-0 in the 2H, building something special?

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:25:34 pm
Drew the 2nd half 0-0.

Corner turned.

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39379 on: Today at 09:34:45 pm
Best stadium in the world 10-15yrs ago  :lmao :lmao
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39380 on: Today at 09:35:04 pm
We should be greatful for Neville.
ManUs biggest problem is that they have been kidnapped by the incompetent boys club. Nevilles besties, that is.
Hes protecting them by always laying the blame elsewhere, alternating between the players, the manager and the owners.
elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,449
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39381 on: Today at 09:35:27 pm
Quote from: MadErik on Today at 08:15:01 pm
Never a good sign when youre outwitted by Jamie Redknapp.

Look at me when Im talking to you.  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjY1VHKrC3E
Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39382 on: Today at 09:36:02 pm
Hang on, Neville is comparing the Glazers to Levy saying he has built the stadium and training ground for Tottenham. Isn't Levy an employee of Joe Lewis? Probably splitting hairs, but I don't get paid for being a football know it all like he is.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39383 on: Today at 09:37:31 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 08:29:55 pm
Its shocking that their policy for recruitment is just sign ajax and ex ajax players. That is such a limited way to look at the transfer market. Ten Haag has no right to complain as he is clearly behind this policy.

Just because you can't get FDJ doesn't mean that midfielders better than McTominay and Fred don't exist. Also that Martinez fellow looks well out of place, they paid 60m for him.
Not really. Ten Hag simply has no pull. That's why Darwin rejected them.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39384 on: Today at 09:41:05 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:36:02 pm
Hang on, Neville is comparing the Glazers to Levy saying he has built the stadium and training ground for Tottenham. Isn't Levy an employee of Joe Lewis? Probably splitting hairs, but I don't get paid for being a football know it all like he is.
Yet he willingly took their dosh as a player...
slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39385 on: Today at 09:41:42 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:31:05 pm
He's become a proper bully of a pundit - wants all the airtime, loves the sound of his own voice and can't hide his bias or anger, which gets worse every season.

Fair play to Redknapp for standing up to him and calling him out on the Glazers bullshit. A £billion spent in 10 years is damn right, and Neville showed his true colours by pretty much advocating for Utd to breach FFP and spend more than they generate. His reference to City and Chelseas owners spending their own money is hypocrisy of the highest order, given how much he preached about the European Super League and not letting things get out of control.

He's a parody of himself now, and the only entertainment value is watching him rage as his beloved club goes down the toilet, whilst his two most hated rivals win everything in sight  ;D

Exactly right. The hypocrisy is ringing out of Neville and he doesn't even seem to realise because of his desperation for Utd to be a half decent team. I'd call them pathetic but they're not even that good. He speaks like a spoilt little child
MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39386 on: Today at 09:42:52 pm
So at the time Utd got our game postponed, Neville demanded a CB (Varane) a right sided forward (Sancho) and a forward (Ronaldo) and they'd challenge for the league???? They got that, and it made no difference.
Now it appears he's looking for a new stadium, training ground, sporting director as well as as many transfers as possible.
He needs to be pulled up on this nonsense (and Redknapp tried) but he just continues to talk over everyone.
I think everyone should put in a complaint to SKY to have him removed from Man Utd games. This is not MUTV. We don't want to listen to the same nonsense from him time and time again. He should not be given this platform to influence. He is supposed to be a neutral pundit. (Sky won't do anything as they enjoy this. They're probably disappointed that Keane wasn't on tonight)
Him and Utd fans will not be happy until they get unlimited funds from an oil state. Until then, the job of all the other pundits should be to pull him up at every opportunity as to why a team with £1 billion cannot be coached to even be a decent team.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,371
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39387 on: Today at 09:44:24 pm
They should be wary that the Glazers might sell to some outfit that milk the club for return and don't even spend on transfers.

At the moment they are getting everything they ask for, inc. big name players and managers.

The problem is that the heart and soul of the club is rotten. They can't even see what they are doing wrong again and again and again. The fans are the same. Only bothered about being the biggest and the wealthiest and most spendiest, most shirts seen on people's backs, most clicks, most social media reaction, most, most, most.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,887
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39388 on: Today at 09:45:07 pm
Fuck Neville the snide c*nt. Fuck Carra to.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39389 on: Today at 09:45:16 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 09:42:52 pm
So at the time Utd got our game postponed, Neville demanded a CB (Varane) a right sided forward (Sancho) and a forward (Ronaldo) and they'd challenge for the league???? They got that, and it made no difference.
Now it appears he's looking for a new stadium, training ground, sporting director as well as as many transfers as possible.
He needs to be pulled up on this nonsense (and Redknapp tried) but he just continues to talk over everyone.
I think everyone should put in a complaint to SKY to have him removed from Man Utd games. This is not MUTV. We don't want to listen to the same nonsense from him time and time again. He should not be given this platform to influence. He is supposed to be a neutral pundit. (Sky won't do anything as they enjoy this. They're probably disappointed that Keane wasn't on tonight)
Him and Utd fans will not be happy until they get unlimited funds from an oil state. Until then, the job of all the other pundits should be to pull him up at every opportunity as to why a team with £1 billion cannot be coached to even be a decent team.
His stint at Valencia shows what he knows.
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39390 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm
He is right. they do have shit owners. But then again, I cant think of one single employee at Man utd that is stand out decent. Maybe the tea lady makes a nice brew, but they are shite top to bottom in a rotting ground. Not got a leg to stand on about money being spent on players though.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,651
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39391 on: Today at 09:46:08 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:45:07 pm
Fuck Neville the snide c*nt. Fuck Carra to.
Not many former Reds I don't like, but I despise Carragher.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39392 on: Today at 09:49:24 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:46:03 pm
He is right. they do have shit owners. But then again, I cant think of one single employee at Man utd that is stand out decent. Maybe the tea lady makes a nice brew, but they are shite top to bottom in a rotting ground. Not got a leg to stand on about money being spent on players though.
Look at it this way, sportswashers won't want them because their toxicity will stain their image and they are already an established club that will demand that things are done "The United Way". They prefer a blank canvas.

It could be even worse if the Glazers sell them.
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,342
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39393 on: Today at 09:51:45 pm
Slabheads so bad, so they brought in a midget to play with him and Varanes on the bench with his walking cane. So clever.  i like that this 4-0 gets to live forever in those utterly  horrrrrrible unis they were wearing just sweet. Whose brilliant idea was that i wonder. You couldn't pay me to wear that.

haha  How much would nat phillips improve this lot

Like i said, Ten Hogs slow descent into madness is going to be very amusing to observe, poor guy. 
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,590
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39394 on: Today at 09:52:49 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:21:00 pm

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DdkmaeICqAE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DdkmaeICqAE</a>
The Flying Pig after the third goal goes in...
"Ben Mee's fucking scored! Ben Mee over coz we're getting fucking penetrated!"  :lmao
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39395 on: Today at 09:52:57 pm
They're absolutely hilarious, love blaming the owners for anything that goes wrong. If they won today, we wouldn't hear a peep out of them. Just like Abu Dhabi fans, bunch of hypocrites. Must be something in the water in Manchester.

Carragher can piss off as well, nothing but a Sky cheerleader. Would gladly put on a United top if asked to.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,889
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39396 on: Today at 09:53:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:37:31 pm
Not really. Ten Hag simply has no pull. That's why Darwin rejected them.

Not quite. I think playing for a top team with top players might have also played a part
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,887
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39397 on: Today at 09:54:32 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:46:08 pm
Not many former Reds I don't like, but I despise Carragher.

Yup cant stand either of them. Fuck em.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39398 on: Today at 09:54:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:53:00 pm
Not quite. I think playing for a top team with top players might have also played a part
That's astonishing given how much they've spent.
