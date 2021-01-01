So at the time Utd got our game postponed, Neville demanded a CB (Varane) a right sided forward (Sancho) and a forward (Ronaldo) and they'd challenge for the league?They got that, and it made no difference.Now it appears he's looking for a new stadium, training ground, sporting director as well as as many transfers as possible.He needs to be pulled up on this nonsense (and Redknapp tried) but he just continues to talk over everyone.I think everyone should put in a complaint to SKY to have him removed from Man Utd games. This is not MUTV. We don't want to listen to the same nonsense from him time and time again. He should not be given this platform to influence. He is supposed to be a neutral pundit. (Sky won't do anything as they enjoy this. They're probably disappointed that Keane wasn't on tonight)Him and Utd fans will not be happy until they get unlimited funds from an oil state. Until then, the job of all the other pundits should be to pull him up at every opportunity as to why a team with £1 billion cannot be coached to even be a decent team.