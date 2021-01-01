If Manchester United fans manage to postpone the game next week again and the Premier Leauge doesn't punish them by deducting 6pts or more I am going to lose my shit. Your team being average doesn't mean you are allowed to mess other teams schedule. It's still a joke they didn't get punished the last time they did it.
Its an absolute disgrace they havent been punished for that but if it happens again they'll be a points deduction id imagine.
John she's been on the mancs train ever since she landed on the Sky job. Bigging them up so much you'd think this was the revival of Sacchi's AC Milan team.
I didn't even know she works for them mate. As a reporter or a studio type contribution?
Don't worry, I will most certainly be refreshing my YouTube feed around 8 o'clock to see what Andeh has to say about this liabiliteh of a managoh.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]