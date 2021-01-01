« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39240 on: Today at 06:43:16 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:21:41 pm
If Manchester United fans manage to postpone the game next week again and the Premier Leauge doesn't punish them by deducting 6pts or more I am going to lose my shit. Your team being average doesn't mean you are allowed to mess other teams schedule. It's still a joke they didn't get punished the last time they did it.

Its an absolute disgrace they havent been punished for that but if it happens again they'll be a points deduction id imagine.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39241 on: Today at 06:44:16 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:43:16 pm
Its an absolute disgrace they havent been punished for that but if it happens again they'll be a points deduction id imagine.

Imagine them having -3 points after 3 games.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39242 on: Today at 06:45:31 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:43:16 pm
Its an absolute disgrace they havent been punished for that but if it happens again they'll be a points deduction id imagine.

Like Everton were punished for financial irregularities
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39243 on: Today at 06:48:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:22:15 pm
John she's been on the mancs train ever since she landed on the Sky job. Bigging them up so much you'd think this was the revival of Sacchi's AC Milan team.  ;D
I didn't even know she works for them mate. As a reporter or a studio type contribution?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39244 on: Today at 06:50:01 pm
Wonder how active the RAWK meltdown thread is...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39245 on: Today at 06:50:36 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:48:05 pm
I didn't even know she works for them mate. As a reporter or a studio type contribution?

She's reporter for them but deal in all sorts not just transfer news.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39246 on: Today at 06:52:22 pm
Don't worry, I will most certainly be refreshing my YouTube feed around 8 o'clock to see what Andeh has to say about this liabiliteh of a managoh.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39247 on: Today at 06:53:45 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:52:22 pm
Don't worry, I will most certainly be refreshing my YouTube feed around 8 o'clock to see what Andeh has to say about this liabiliteh of a managoh.
He'll speak very highly of them





(Dammit one day that gag will be appreciated)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39248 on: Today at 06:55:51 pm
I wonder how bad they'll be after the "new manager bounce"?
