It is easier to do and show the patience when you know you've got the right manager. It was quickly evident Moyes was out of his depth, Van Gaal was a short term solution and Mourinho is the ultimate short term fix, while Ole should never have been more than a caretaker. That's 9 years of fucks up with managers and they need to give this fella a proper chance. I've said before they need someone to do what Houllier did with us and to give him the authority to do that as a club and patience as fans.



But it even took Ferguson 4 or 5 years to turn a failing Manchester United around. This should be their year zero with their new manager, but instead you'll have the likes of Neville inciting riots because they're not signing 100 million players.



The thing is though, they heralded most of those managers as the second coming when they were appointed. They always do that with players too. As soon as they sign they are heralded as the best in the world in that position. It used to be a standing joke that the Old Trafford cat was the best cat in the world. Same with their tea lady. Didn't Wenger even join in with a similar type of comment.Look how they heralded the arrival of the absolutely appalling Slabhead. He was suddenly 'better than Van Dijk'.They big everything and everyone to do with them up to ridiculous proportions.I only know one Manc fan personally. A southerner who married a friend of mine. Lovely guy he is too. But on a night out with him he was almost in tears about their club and was absolutely desperate for Mourinho to be brought in. Well, they got him, and look how that turned out. He thought Mourinho would be their saviour though.Their entire club, from boardroom to fanbase need a complete reset. They desperately need to adjust their absurdly pompous and arrogant mindset and learn how to focus once more. If there was ever an example of a club believing its own hype and taking it's eye off the ball as a result, it's them.They are the girl next door who surprisingly grew up to be a supermodel. Thing is, we all age. The Yernartid supermodel is no more. She is 80 now, but still thinks she's 23.To be honest, I'm absolutely loving their demise. they were shite for decades as I was growing up. A laughing stock. What makes it all the sweeter is they watched our own empire take on the world before going into a decline of its own. They also watched avidly as we struggled to come back, yet they learned absolutely nothing from doing so.The lessons are all there if only we choose to acknowledge and heed them. They were far too arrogant to heed any lessons at all, and are now reaping what they've sown. It's a bitter harvest, but one they cultivated and nurtured to fruition so well.Eat up, boys and girls...