« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 973 974 975 976 977 [978]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2385323 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,203
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39080 on: Today at 12:25:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:04:33 pm
You are right. Something has to give eventually. TV and sponsorship deals are currently being inflated by Saudi, Abu Dhabi, Qatar... The rate of spending will reach a point that income generated can't sustain.

As someone who is the same age as King Kenny...i've read this for years, and years, and years. Before 2000 even.

Hasn't happened yet.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39081 on: Today at 02:47:32 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
The fact that a middle market, mid-table franchise with only a semi-new stadium in the Denver Broncos went for way above 4 billion dollars shows something is insane when it comes to these valuations. It's like a billionares' playground to show off their fancy toy more than anything else. I suspect it's because of this playground aspect they're able to milk a lot of money when selling clubs/franchises these days but that definitely will grind to a halt when TV ratings flatline because people can't keep up the asking prices for those deals.

The explosion of value for teams like United, Liverpool, Chelsea et cetera are highly suspicious and probably not squeeky clean if I'm totally honest here. Arsenal would be a billion-pound investment these days after a decade of completely failing on the pitch. Add that into the mix as well. All have American owners that are really good at cooking the books. I suspect what Chelsea are doing right now is leveraged purchases of players in order to increase Forbes' valuation of the club. Basically, these billionares are mates with the owners of these valuation gossip publications and get scratched at the back... for some favours? This helps justify the high purchase price "see our asset gained a billion bucks value overnight look at us" :D The crooks running F1 are more or less running a similar scam with regards to the utterly fake value of the sport, which keeps team in line as they drive the actual on-track product into the ditch and leave European fans behind. US capitalism is a stinking pile of garbage. The Russian oligarchs wish they'd have as good PR departments as the American billionares have.

It's because of the ridiculous money EPl clubs get. It won't last tho, football clubs will have less fans worldwide because the new young generation isn't interested in Football but more into esports. Just Google UAE or Saudi Arabia+esports and choose the news tap, they are trying to control this sector for a reason.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,730
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39082 on: Today at 05:19:15 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  9, 2022, 04:30:38 pm
Understand your point of view but disagree entirely. Whether it's wasted money or not it should be the clubs money to spend, not the owners.

The owners can do what they want with profits to a large degree.

If they didnt use a LBO, theyd likely be taking even larger dividends in return for the larger investment theyd have needed to make. Especially if they took on debt themselves.

Nothing wrong with an LBO if the company is profitable. If you start outlawing financing such as LBO etc, youll be left with even more owners like Citys.

The problem lies in them spending lots on players yet not on infrastructure.  But Im not sure why they shouldnt take dividends as shareholders of a profitable business. After FSG have completed all infrastructure projects and expansions, theyll want to see some ROI either via deals like the outside investment in FSG last year or even, say, via dividends. Theyre not waiving dividends out of the kindness of their hearts... they just see more value currently in reinvesting profits in the training complex and the Anfield Expansion etc.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • this is the end.....
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39083 on: Today at 06:53:48 am »
especially if you're on the jury
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39084 on: Today at 06:55:24 am »
They were jizzing after they got Ten Hags, talking about winning the league and stuff. What happened?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,754
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39085 on: Today at 07:06:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:14:41 am
I think the penny might be dropping. They're starting to understand that they are the second team in Manchester. They are Everton around about the year 1971.

It's a hard road back from there.

Well both clubs had the same number of titles back in 71 I think, so that fits. :D

The glorious thing is that it didn't have to be this way. They could have still been there, slugging it out with City,matching them in the transfer market. But they've been mismanaged into the ground, and even if it squeezes the dividend those in charge don't have the house to fix it.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,754
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39086 on: Today at 07:07:24 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:55:24 am
They were jizzing after they got Ten Hags, talking about winning the league and stuff. What happened?

The season started.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,326
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39087 on: Today at 07:37:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:14:41 am
I think the penny might be dropping. They're starting to understand that they are the second team in Manchester. They are Everton around about the year 1971.

It's a hard road back from there.

I don't think that penny is dropping. If City are set to dominate over the next 10-20 years and Bayern Munich the PL, United fans are merely cheering them on because at present they're stopping Liverpool. United may consider themselves the biggest club in the country but they did in the 70s and 80s when we dominated and they were nowhere. It really affects their halo if long term they're not the top team in their own city.

Glazers have ultimately always been let off because United fans are easily bought off with big signings. They do seem at the point where they can't afford to just throw 250+ mill on players right now, albeit mainly because they're not in the CL this season which will be rigged for them from 2024. They can't raise sales like other clubs either because of how poor their squad has been assembled. At some point Glazers will cut their losses/cash in and then a Gulf State (or a Boehly) will take it on and chuck 350+ million on players for them and they'd expect eventually they'll get it right.  Right now though they're a shambles and propped up by the league being rigged. They finished 6th last season despite being horrific all season. What happened when they were horrific all season in the mid 70s? They got relegated. Now they're in a position where they can at least get back in the CL by winning a much weakened Europa League (just look at last season's semi finalists). They may as well write the league off this season, finish 6th anyway, and then go all out for that.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:03:53 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39088 on: Today at 09:26:13 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:55:24 am
They were jizzing after they got Ten Hags, talking about winning the league and stuff. What happened?

Because they were yet to actually see what that meant.

It's like how when there's something wrong with our team and a certain player is injured, they become a superhuman who would fix everything if fit. Then they come back and it's positive but nowhere near the levels that people were purporting.

Kinda like how getting rid of Johnson was seen as a great thing. Then we listened to Sunak and Truss and went 'Oh'.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,326
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39089 on: Today at 10:05:53 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:26:13 am
Because they were yet to actually see what that meant.

It's like how when there's something wrong with our team and a certain player is injured, they become a superhuman who would fix everything if fit. Then they come back and it's positive but nowhere near the levels that people were purporting.

Kinda like how getting rid of Johnson was seen as a great thing. Then we listened to Sunak and Truss and went 'Oh'.

They were expecting wholesale changes as well which haven't happened and their usual bottomless pit of cash spent. The squad needed gutting.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39090 on: Today at 10:39:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:05:53 am
They were expecting wholesale changes as well which haven't happened and their usual bottomless pit of cash spent. The squad needed gutting.



That is where the fanbase harms the club.
They need to be of the mindset that this might take 5 years. They can carry on as they are and stay exactly where they are for 5 years, or they can sacrifice short term success for success on a solid foundation in 5 years time.

That might mean Arnautovic (or someone of a similar playing profile) right now because while he is not the answer to make you a top team, he might be the right player (along with a few others) to help stabilise the team so that they can build form that position of stability, brick by brick. Just how Klopp did.

Wont happen though because they're yernited and it's not good enough for a club the size of yernited.

Happy days.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,824
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39091 on: Today at 10:44:48 am »
The fanbase harms the club because they have no real desire to have 'good' owners. They dont give a shit if the club is haemorrhaging money, and if they're sold they'd only want it to be to a sports washer so they could 'do a City'. They're protesting now not because they particularly want the owners out, they're protesting because they haven't signed big name players this summer. They didnt say a peep last summer when they were spending megabucks on Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho and as soon as they flopped....best protest again. They're a laughing stock, none of them have any idea of what they actually 'want'.

Well they do....they want it to be the late 90s again.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39092 on: Today at 10:51:56 am »
Just as Klopp needed Lovren, Sakho, Clyne, Mignolet, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Coutinho, Solanke and Ings to get him through 2017/18 (his second season really)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39093 on: Today at 11:01:13 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:39:30 am
That is where the fanbase harms the club.
They need to be of the mindset that this might take 5 years. They can carry on as they are and stay exactly where they are for 5 years, or they can sacrifice short term success for success on a solid foundation in 5 years time.

That might mean Arnautovic (or someone of a similar playing profile) right now because while he is not the answer to make you a top team, he might be the right player (along with a few others) to help stabilise the team so that they can build form that position of stability, brick by brick. Just how Klopp did.

Wont happen though because they're yernited and it's not good enough for a club the size of yernited.

Happy days.

The last sentence is spot on and sums up their fans and ex players in the media like Scholes and Ferdinand. The self entitlement is off the scale. I mean, but for a 20 year period under a one off manager, this is the norm for Man United now, not the exception. The idea they deserve to challenge "because they're United" is arrogance in the extreme.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39094 on: Today at 11:11:11 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 10:51:56 am
Just as Klopp needed Lovren, Sakho, Clyne, Mignolet, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Coutinho, Solanke and Ings to get him through 2017/18 (his second season really)
It was the season before that when Klopp and the players got loads of bantz from rival clubs for celebrating the last minute Origi equaliser against West Brom.  That's where we were as a club right then and we've since gone on to get so many points (and trophies!) due to those last gasp goals.  With hindsight Klopp understood that journey from where Rodgers left us to the pinnacle of European football better than anybody else in world football.

I'm not sure ten Hag has the personality to do what Klopp did that day.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,122
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39095 on: Today at 11:51:43 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:39:30 am
That is where the fanbase harms the club.
They need to be of the mindset that this might take 5 years. They can carry on as they are and stay exactly where they are for 5 years, or they can sacrifice short term success for success on a solid foundation in 5 years time.

That might mean Arnautovic (or someone of a similar playing profile) right now because while he is not the answer to make you a top team, he might be the right player (along with a few others) to help stabilise the team so that they can build form that position of stability, brick by brick. Just how Klopp did.

Wont happen though because they're yernited and it's not good enough for a club the size of yernited.

Happy days.
As you've pretty much said, they are too arrogant, too entitled and far too pompous to accept that they need to first stop the free-fall, then just establish a solid base before rebuilding gradually and steadily. They are now back to their pre-Ferguson days but still believe they are special. Well, they aren't. They are just another football club that had a cycle of success then became too big for it's boots, too arrogant and too entitled.

Their outrageous arrogance, entitlement and self-aggrandising might have been fine when they were actually good, but all that substance has evaporated now. All that's left is the pomposity, and it makes them look incredibly stupid.

They now seem to think they are above a period of consolidation and then a rebuild. They just want it all, and they want it yesterday, and without the necessary skill and hard work. They always were the most entitled and arrogant bunch of arseholes in football, and I held the same opinion way back in the 1970s. They are the football equivalent of Tories, thinking they should rule by birthright.

Well, this bunch of pompous, overblown peacocks had their time in the sun, but it's gone now. It's time to knuckle down, completely change their ridiculous mindset, drop the arrogance, bin the deadwood, form a solid base on which to build, then work hard and build something new.

Of course, they think they are too big to actually work for it, so now they want the cheat code that comes in the form of a nation state to rescue them.

The changing world has basically told them, you might be Man Yernartid, but no, you can't do what you want. Computer says no, so fuck off.

Of course, they can't accept this, so they just want the cheat codes now. Hard work is so yesterday.


Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,326
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39096 on: Today at 01:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:39:30 am
That is where the fanbase harms the club.
They need to be of the mindset that this might take 5 years. They can carry on as they are and stay exactly where they are for 5 years, or they can sacrifice short term success for success on a solid foundation in 5 years time.

That might mean Arnautovic (or someone of a similar playing profile) right now because while he is not the answer to make you a top team, he might be the right player (along with a few others) to help stabilise the team so that they can build form that position of stability, brick by brick. Just how Klopp did.

Wont happen though because they're yernited and it's not good enough for a club the size of yernited.

Happy days.

It is easier to do and show the patience when you know you've got the right manager. It was quickly evident Moyes was out of his depth, Van Gaal was a short term solution and Mourinho is the ultimate short term fix, while Ole should never have been more than a caretaker. That's 9 years of fucks up with managers and they need to give this fella a proper chance. I've said before they need someone to do what Houllier did with us and to give him the authority to do that as a club and patience as fans.

But it even took Ferguson 4 or 5 years to turn a failing Manchester United around. This should be their year zero with their new manager, but instead you'll have the likes of Neville inciting riots because they're not signing 100 million players.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39097 on: Today at 01:25:40 pm »
Always easier to say you'll be patient for a few years than actually being patient,particularly in the age of social media.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39098 on: Today at 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:46:24 am
But the United fans aren't protesting that the club aren't spending money, they're protesting that the money is being spent badly and the club run incompetently while their stadium is falling apart. I doubt they'd be making a fuss if they had our owners, manager and backroom staff.

how would protesting help then? these hypocritical c*nts weren't protesting when shoulder shitter was backing the owners up and winning trophies. They weren't protesting when they wanted shit coat. They weren't protesting when they they splurged on the world most expensive defender and "last piece of the jigsaw". They weren't protesting when they signed sancho for 80m. They weren't protesting when rashford won the penalty that sealed ole fate as saviour. The glazers have been giving them everything the fans/board and management have demanded.

Their reasoning for protest is so paper thin that i am shocked that no media is picking a middle ground on it and everyone is on the neville narrative that they are being screwed over. Mental gymnastics of flip flopping from not enough spend to spending badly to whatever next. there isn't even a set agenda on what they are protesting on.

These fucking c*nts are so devoid of morals that i guess even if a billionaire genocidal psychopath were to buy them over they be celebrating on the streets and defending that they have passed the fit and proper test. We have already seen cases of it unfortunately.

I really hope to see more of them fighting in the stands and imploding on each other. Better than taking it out on other teams and innocent public. Somehow even then the FA would turn a blind eye surely as seen last season.


Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,496
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39099 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:39:30 am
That is where the fanbase harms the club.
They need to be of the mindset that this might take 5 years. They can carry on as they are and stay exactly where they are for 5 years, or they can sacrifice short term success for success on a solid foundation in 5 years time.

That might mean Arnautovic (or someone of a similar playing profile) right now because while he is not the answer to make you a top team, he might be the right player (along with a few others) to help stabilise the team so that they can build form that position of stability, brick by brick. Just how Klopp did.

Wont happen though because they're yernited and it's not good enough for a club the size of yernited.

Happy days.
They'll start demanding Zidane soon...
The fans' attitude is toxic atm.
I agree, they need to settle in, accept where they are and let Ten Haag do his job. If that meant Arnautovic, then so be it. With a club and the resources of their size, they would be off that diet in a few years, but noooo...
"We're United! We ... ermmm want what we want!"
1 Game!? 1, Freaking, Game! and they're already up in arms.

It's unbelievable how spoilt they are!
Any other club would be over the moon with half of what they have... and to have Ten Haag at the helm, but these are rotten.

It almost seemed as though they had accepted their predicament, but I thought that too soon.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:44:48 am
The fanbase harms the club because they have no real desire to have 'good' owners.
100%!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:38 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39100 on: Today at 01:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:18:09 pm
It is easier to do and show the patience when you know you've got the right manager.<snip>

I seem to recall us, as a fanbase (the closest parallel for where Utd have been, where they are and where they look like going) Patiently waiting on Evans. Then patiently waiting on Houllier, the patiently waiting on Rafa. Each and every time it was presented as a project. Each and every time we gave them patience and time up to the point (probably way past the point) that is obvious the project had stalled had to be started again.

In all that time, I don't recall our fans booing off our team except for that West Ham home game where the result meant we were languishing in the depths of 1st place. Not saying it didn't happen more but I don't recall it, which is telling.

That team needs absolutely gutting and starting again. Young and hungry players along with a few old heads (Eriksen, De Gea and Varane would be a good nucleus of that group) and the understanding that it will likely get a bit worse as they steer that oil tanker of a ship onto a better course.

Won't happen though because the fans won't have that because they're yernited.

Personally I'm glad. Napoleon had a great remark about what not to do when your enemy is making a mistake.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39101 on: Today at 02:17:48 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:36:02 pm
The fans' attitude is toxic atm.

to be honest, that's the vocal side of most fanbases these days.
In a few seasons, with a few years of EL footie and CL footie just a couple of league places away, West Ham fans will complain that the manager has done well but lacks the ability to take that next step into the CL. Ignoring of course that the non-winning winner will have been batting way above the average (just as he did at Everton).
They'll get their way and a couple of seasons later will plummet back to bottom mid table. The manager will get replaced with this decade's fat sam or Tony Pulis, who will keep them up buy building a base (a boring base but a needed base) to build from, but that won't be good enough. The fans don't like boring footie. They'd rather play nice and lose (despite me never hearing how much a relegated team was happy that they got relegated as playing nice was more important to them)...


Bit of a rant I know. Today's toxic culture of 'bantz' and short-termism is just another nail into the coffin of my love for the game. Another reason why I'll likly follow Klopp out of the door when he goes. [/segue]
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,326
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39102 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:58:58 pm
I seem to recall us, as a fanbase (the closest parallel for where Utd have been, where they are and where they look like going) Patiently waiting on Evans. Then patiently waiting on Houllier, the patiently waiting on Rafa. Each and every time it was presented as a project. Each and every time we gave them patience and time up to the point (probably way past the point) that is obvious the project had stalled had to be started again.

In all that time, I don't recall our fans booing off our team except for that West Ham home game where the result meant we were languishing in the depths of 1st place. Not saying it didn't happen more but I don't recall it, which is telling.

That team needs absolutely gutting and starting again. Young and hungry players along with a few old heads (Eriksen, De Gea and Varane would be a good nucleus of that group) and the understanding that it will likely get a bit worse as they steer that oil tanker of a ship onto a better course.

Won't happen though because the fans won't have that because they're yernited.

Personally I'm glad. Napoleon had a great remark about what not to do when your enemy is making a mistake.

I remember Houllier's first home game in his first full season. We lost at home to newly promoted Watford. We also lost at home to Everton and United in the next month. United were the reigning treble winners. The crowd still stayed with the team.

Ten Hag has had one game in charge and Brighton are a useful side. Already it's a shitstorm brewing. Their ex players don't help but we had ex players with the knives out for Houllier as well.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,122
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39103 on: Today at 02:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:18:09 pm
It is easier to do and show the patience when you know you've got the right manager. It was quickly evident Moyes was out of his depth, Van Gaal was a short term solution and Mourinho is the ultimate short term fix, while Ole should never have been more than a caretaker. That's 9 years of fucks up with managers and they need to give this fella a proper chance. I've said before they need someone to do what Houllier did with us and to give him the authority to do that as a club and patience as fans.

But it even took Ferguson 4 or 5 years to turn a failing Manchester United around. This should be their year zero with their new manager, but instead you'll have the likes of Neville inciting riots because they're not signing 100 million players.
The thing is though, they heralded most of those managers as the second coming when they were appointed. They always do that with players too. As soon as they sign they are heralded as the best in the world in that position. It used to be a standing joke that the Old Trafford cat was the best cat in the world. Same with their tea lady. Didn't Wenger even join in with a similar type of comment.

Look how they heralded the arrival of the absolutely appalling Slabhead. He was suddenly 'better than Van Dijk'.  ::) They big everything and everyone to do with them up to ridiculous proportions.

I only know one Manc fan personally. A southerner who married a friend of mine. Lovely guy he is too. But on a night out with him he was almost in tears about their club and was absolutely desperate for Mourinho to be brought in. Well, they got him, and look how that turned out. He thought Mourinho would be their saviour though.

Their entire club, from boardroom to fanbase need a complete reset. They desperately need to adjust their absurdly pompous and arrogant mindset and learn how to focus once more. If there was ever an example of a club believing its own hype and taking it's eye off the ball as a result, it's them.

They are the girl next door who surprisingly grew up to be a supermodel. Thing is, we all age. The Yernartid supermodel is no more. She is 80 now, but still thinks she's 23.

To be honest, I'm absolutely loving their demise. they were shite for decades as I was growing up. A laughing stock. What makes it all the sweeter is they watched our own empire take on the world before going into a decline of its own. They also watched avidly as we struggled to come back, yet they learned absolutely nothing from doing so.

The lessons are all there if only we choose to acknowledge and heed them. They were far too arrogant to heed any lessons at all, and are now reaping what they've sown. It's a bitter harvest, but one they cultivated and nurtured to fruition so well.

Eat up, boys and girls...
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:25 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39104 on: Today at 02:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:47:25 pm

It's a bitter harvest, but one they cultivated and nurtured to fruition so well.


The beauty of that sentence!
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!
Pages: 1 ... 973 974 975 976 977 [978]   Go Up
« previous next »
 