That is where the fanbase harms the club.

They need to be of the mindset that this might take 5 years. They can carry on as they are and stay exactly where they are for 5 years, or they can sacrifice short term success for success on a solid foundation in 5 years time.



That might mean Arnautovic (or someone of a similar playing profile) right now because while he is not the answer to make you a top team, he might be the right player (along with a few others) to help stabilise the team so that they can build form that position of stability, brick by brick. Just how Klopp did.



Wont happen though because they're yernited and it's not good enough for a club the size of yernited.



Happy days.



As you've pretty much said, they are too arrogant, too entitled and far too pompous to accept that they need to first stop the free-fall, then just establish a solid base before rebuilding gradually and steadily. They are now back to their pre-Ferguson days but still believe they are special. Well, they aren't. They are just another football club that had a cycle of success then became too big for it's boots, too arrogant and too entitled.Their outrageous arrogance, entitlement and self-aggrandising might have been fine when they were actually good, but all that substance has evaporated now. All that's left is the pomposity, and it makes them look incredibly stupid.They now seem to think they are above a period of consolidation and then a rebuild. They just want it all, and they want it yesterday, and without the necessary skill and hard work. They always were the most entitled and arrogant bunch of arseholes in football, and I held the same opinion way back in the 1970s. They are the football equivalent of Tories, thinking they should rule by birthright.Well, this bunch of pompous, overblown peacocks had their time in the sun, but it's gone now. It's time to knuckle down, completely change their ridiculous mindset, drop the arrogance, bin the deadwood, form a solid base on which to build, then work hard and build something new.Of course, they think they are too big to actually work for it, so now they want the cheat code that comes in the form of a nation state to rescue them.The changing world has basically told them, you might be Man Yernartid, but no, you can't do what you want. Computer says no, so fuck off.Of course, they can't accept this, so they just want the cheat codes now. Hard work is so yesterday.