There seem to be two different points being conflated here.



1) Leveraged buyouts, yay or nay?



2) What are Man Utd fans protesting about?



The answer to 1) is of course nay. Leveraged buyouts are, as someone else just said, gangster capitalism. And whether or not they are applicable for businesses they certainly should not be allowed for community institutions like football clubs. I think most football fans are totally against them as a purchase and ownership model.



But



2) That's not what Man Utd fans are protesting about, though they might pretend they are. To cut out all the bollocks and get to the heart of the matter, what they are protesting about is that they aren't owned by a trillionaire regime like City are. That's the long and short of it, whatever they might pretend to claim.



I was just going to post pretty much the same thing but you beat me to it.For me, Gerry Attrick is correct in what he has been saying, but so are the people who are pointing out the real reason most Manc fans are protesting.I'm sure there are some very clued-up United fans who have been against the Glazer's ownership model from as soon as that model became clear and obvious. But I think they are very few and far between. I think the overwhelming majority of those stood outside Old Trafford in their branded sportswear and green and gold bought from the club shop are entitled bandwagon jumpers kicking off because they've been left behind.Those people would be happy to have horrific ownership like the clubs formerly known as Manchester City and Newcastle United, just so long as that ownership guaranteed trophies. We never saw any of these so-called protests when they were still lifting trophies under the Glazers. We were all treated to them regaling us with "we're Man United, we do what we want."Their fans have always been the same. Only happy when the numbers and the odds are in their favour. Only happy when they can bully. Now they've found themselves bullied by not only their biggest rivals, but also by their little neighbours, they won't be able to rest until they have the odds stacked in their favour once more, and that's why they want their own pariah state to fund them. It's nothing to do with business practice or principles.Yes, the Glazers are shite, although far from the worst in the PL now and certainly not as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us. But principles and business practices are really not what they are genuinely protesting about. 1% of them might be, but the other 99% are simply spitting the dummy because they've been overtaken again and they can't hack it and are looking for snookers in the shape of a nation state. To get one in, they have to get the Glazers to sell up. This is what the stamping of feet is all about.