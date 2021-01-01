It's ridiculous because they pipe down when they get shiny new toys like Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane. If they were really serious, the Glazers wouldn't be going into their 20th year as their owners.



This is it for me. Yes, we all know the Glazers aren't great owners, but they are nothing like as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us.They have spent ridiculous amounts of money on player and managerial appointments whilst at Old Trafford, and on players and managers the fans demanded too. They've not left them on the brink of financial disaster either. These very same fans were very quiet when the trophies were rolling in, and they go very quiet yet again as soon as the owners buy them the new manager and players they have so publicly demanded.They only start piping up again once they realise that they are still miles behind, regardless. Look how they all fell into line whilst proclaiming the trophies arriving once more after Ronaldo came back. Look how they have piped back up now they realise he's too old, too big an ego and offers little these days.Their real gripe is the lack of success now Ferguson isn't there. They've reverted to type whilst still believing they're special. Well, they aren't special. They are just another club who took their eye off the ball and got left behind. The fans themselves have driven it too. Whinging and whining when it doesn't go their way and bitching until the owners fall into line and buy them the shiny things they so arrogantly demand.They are as embarrassing as Everton and their Bullens Wall. Bowing to the whims of an increasingly desperate fanbase. A fanbase that then moans when the managers and players they demanded couldn't deliver their outrageous expectations.Yes, the Glazers are shite, but by no means the worst owners in the PL. The worst are Abu Dhabi and Saudi, yet it's these very types the Mancs want to come in and buy their ailing club. They might pull the wool over some eyes, but the reality, in my opinion, is that they desperately want their own oil state owners.I absolutely believe that if they had Klopp but still had the Glazers, you wouldn't hear a peep of dissent from their fanbase, simply because they'd be right up there at the top of the league and be in cup finals at home and abroad.Edits for autospell cockups.