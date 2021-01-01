« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 971 972 973 974 975 [976]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2378070 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39000 on: Today at 05:10:50 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,343
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39001 on: Today at 05:21:48 pm »
They want a stadium protest with an empty Old Trafford when they play us. Just let us 4-0 up and it will empty quick enough
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,115
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39002 on: Today at 05:28:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:24:14 pm
It's ridiculous because they pipe down when they get shiny new toys like Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane. If they were really serious, the Glazers wouldn't be going into their 20th year as their owners.
This is it for me. Yes, we all know the Glazers aren't great owners, but they are nothing like as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us.

They have spent ridiculous amounts of money on player and managerial appointments whilst at Old Trafford, and on players and managers the fans demanded too. They've not left them on the brink of financial disaster either.  These very same fans were very quiet when the trophies were rolling in, and they go very quiet yet again as soon as the owners buy them the new manager and players they have so publicly demanded.

They only start piping up again once they realise that they are still miles behind, regardless. Look how they all fell into line whilst proclaiming the trophies arriving once more after Ronaldo came back. Look how they have piped back up now they realise he's too old, too big an ego and offers little these days.

Their real gripe is the lack of success now Ferguson isn't there. They've reverted to type whilst still believing they're special. Well, they aren't special. They are just another club who took their eye off the ball and got left behind. The fans themselves have driven it too. Whinging and whining when it doesn't go their way and bitching until the owners fall into line and buy them the shiny things they so arrogantly demand.

They are as embarrassing as Everton and their Bullens Wall. Bowing to the whims of an increasingly desperate fanbase. A fanbase that then moans when the managers and players they demanded couldn't deliver their outrageous expectations.

Yes, the Glazers are shite, but by no means the worst owners in the PL. The worst are Abu Dhabi and Saudi, yet it's these very types the Mancs want to come in and buy their ailing club. They might pull the wool over some eyes, but the reality, in my opinion, is that they desperately want their own oil state owners.

I absolutely believe that if they had Klopp but still had the Glazers, you wouldn't hear a peep of dissent from their fanbase, simply because they'd be right up there at the top of the league and be in cup finals at home and abroad.


Edits for autospell cockups.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:40:40 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,115
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39003 on: Today at 05:34:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:21:48 pm
They want a stadium protest with an empty Old Trafford when they play us. Just let us 4-0 up and it will empty quick enough
I wish they'd stop picking games against the most successful English club in history to publicise their gripes about being left behind as a force.

Parasites.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,060
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39004 on: Today at 05:34:44 pm »
Theyve even dispensed with that utter clown Woodward and yet are still making terrible decisions off the pitch to match the litany of corresponding decisions on it.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,060
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39005 on: Today at 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:34:32 pm
I wish they'd stop picking games against the most successful English club in history to publicise their gripes about being left behind as a force.

Parasites.
Its amusing isnt it, such a compliment that they dont even realise it.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,115
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39006 on: Today at 05:42:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:35:52 pm
Its amusing isnt it, such a compliment that they dont even realise it.
I suppose they need to highlight the chasm between who/where they are and who/where they want to be.  :wave
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,608
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39007 on: Today at 05:56:45 pm »
If their fans turned them against signing Arnautović because he's a massive racist, then fair play to them for that.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,557
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39008 on: Today at 05:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:56:45 pm
If their fans turned them against signing Arnautović because he's a massive racist, then fair play to them for that.

Did they try to turn them against Ronaldo cos he's a massive rapist?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,608
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39009 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:58:05 pm
Did they try to turn them against Ronaldo cos he's a massive rapist?
I don't know.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39010 on: Today at 06:01:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:07:30 pm
Yeah but to actually come out and say the fans are part of the reason seems a slippery slope to be going down. But hey, it's United so whatever keeps them slipping is fine by me ;D
They just need their own version of the bullens wall.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,494
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39011 on: Today at 06:30:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:21:48 pm
They want a stadium protest with an empty Old Trafford when they play us. Just let us 4-0 up and it will empty quick enough
They know they're going to get absolutely twatted if we turn up, so they bring this up again.
Spineless lot.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,671
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39012 on: Today at 06:32:30 pm »
So they've panicked on the panic signing, I wonder who is next on the list.

Lurching around like anyones business.

Dashing round the aisles with time running out, throwing whatever they can in the trolleys like supermarket sweep.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,179
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39013 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 06:32:30 pm
So they've panicked on the panic signing, I wonder who is next on the list.

Lurching around like anyones business.

Dashing round the aisles with time running out, throwing whatever they can in the trolleys like supermarket sweep.

It does appear as if they have Dale Winton as Head of Recruitment.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,738
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39014 on: Today at 06:39:17 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:57:30 pm
I remember years back it was in the papers that we were looking at signing Peter Barnes, next home game "yer can shove yer Peter Barnes up yer arse" and that was the end of that

Not Eric Gates?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,738
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39015 on: Today at 06:40:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:39:22 pm
This isn't any more true now than it was 13 years ago  :wave

The truth doesn't grow as the years go by. It simply remains the truth.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,795
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39016 on: Today at 06:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:40:43 pm
The truth doesn't grow as the years go by. It simply remains the truth.

True, except that Rafa wanted to replace Xabi Alonso with Gareth Barry which is the opposite of truth.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,738
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39017 on: Today at 07:07:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:54:43 pm
True, except that Rafa wanted to replace Xabi Alonso with Gareth Barry which is the opposite of truth.

The exact truth sadly. "Sadly" because it was Liverpool's Shakespearean tragedy and Rafa was a good man with a fatal flaw. He admired adventurous football but distrusted adventurous footballers. Hence Barry in, Alonso out. The Kop knew better. We got 12 months more of Xabi. It almost worked.

Man United are in a far worse position than we were at that time though. They haven't had a 'Xabi Alonso' on their books for well over a decade. They're not getting one either. Plenty of Gareth Barrys though.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,795
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39018 on: Today at 07:25:00 pm »
Youd think in a thread specifically mentioning the cancers that thered be a little more nuance than Rafa wanted to replace Xabi Alonso with Gareth Barry.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39019 on: Today at 07:27:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:10:50 pm
Slabhead is the gift that keeps giving.
First game of the season. Any other team would be laughing about it but these guys already look pissed off at each other.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,426
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39020 on: Today at 08:22:02 pm »
Xabi was obviously engineering his dream move to Real when Rafa wanted to sell him. 
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,610
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39021 on: Today at 08:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:38:23 pm
Seems they have one brain cell left pulling out of arnautovic.

maybe they saw the meltdown and thought fuck it

the fallout from that announcement was fucking hilarious and the historical loss to brighton at home was almost welcomed in comparison
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39022 on: Today at 08:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:15:03 pm
What the Glazers have done to Manchester United is nothing short of a disgrace if you're objective. They leveraged absolutely monumental amounts of debt onto the club itself; money they're still paying back now. They've overseen almost no spending in infrastructure- Old Trafford has it's sheer size going for it now and that's about it. They've run it into the floor. Overseen a decade of piss poor appointments at pretty much all levels of the club and that's led to terrible results on the pitch and frittering away their commercial advantage over us amongst others. In May 2021 Swiss Ramble estimated the cost alone of having the Glazers own Manchester United was £1.1bn. Over a billion pounds that could've been spent building a stadium or investing in players has been pissed away on ownership. That is disgusting and they've every right to be protesting. In fact they should be doing more. A LOT more.

They also increased the commercial revenue. How much is the interest now ? 20m-25m a year ? its nothing compared to what they earn. They are not perfect but also not as bad as people say. Utd are healthy financially despite all what you mentioned. financially they are sound.

The Glazers issue is doing what the fans want which never ends well.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39023 on: Today at 08:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:28:40 pm
This is it for me. Yes, we all know the Glazers aren't great owners, but they are nothing like as bad as Hicks and Gillett were for us.

They have spent ridiculous amounts of money on player and managerial appointments whilst at Old Trafford, and on players and managers the fans demanded too. They've not left them on the brink of financial disaster either.  These very same fans were very quiet when the trophies were rolling in, and they go very quiet yet again as soon as the owners buy them the new manager and players they have so publicly demanded.

They only start piping up again once they realise that they are still miles behind, regardless. Look how they all fell into line whilst proclaiming the trophies arriving once more after Ronaldo came back. Look how they have piped back up now they realise he's too old, too big an ego and offers little these days.

Their real gripe is the lack of success now Ferguson isn't there. They've reverted to type whilst still believing they're special. Well, they aren't special. They are just another club who took their eye off the ball and got left behind. The fans themselves have driven it too. Whinging and whining when it doesn't go their way and bitching until the owners fall into line and buy them the shiny things they so arrogantly demand.

They are as embarrassing as Everton and their Bullens Wall. Bowing to the whims of an increasingly desperate fanbase. A fanbase that then moans when the managers and players they demanded couldn't deliver their outrageous expectations.

Yes, the Glazers are shite, but by no means the worst owners in the PL.
This is it for me. If the UTD fan protests were genuinely a sincere, principled stance against a form of ownership then that might be laudable. And maybe a small handful of their wiser fans do feel that way, and would protest the ownership model even if they were winning titles and CLs every season - on principle.

But for the baying mob it's nothing to do with a principle. They don't care about the ownership model; they don't even care about the interest payments and dividend (both of which are easily paid out of their huge revenue leaving plenty of money for transfers).

All they care about is that they aren't top dogs anymore. You hardly heard a peep out of them while they were winning things under the Glazers, and their hero Ferguson was very much a supporter and enabler of the Glazers.

And basically the Glazer ownership has bought them all the big money signings and managers that they, and Che Neville, wanted. What the Glazers can't legislate for is their inherent shiteness as an organisation. Disney land etc. They simply don't get it: neither the owners, staff or fans understand what is wrong with their approach to football.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39024 on: Today at 09:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:33:09 pm
They also increased the commercial revenue. How much is the interest now ? 20m-25m a year ? its nothing compared to what they earn. They are not perfect but also not as bad as people say. Utd are healthy financially despite all what you mentioned. financially they are sound.

The Glazers issue is doing what the fans want which never ends well.

I think this spectacularly misses the point. Basically what youre saying is because they can afford to pay it they should. 1 in every 6 pounds Man United have earned has been spent on having them as owners. That isnt criminal but absolutely should be. All these signings youre mentioning are totally and utterly irrelevant for me. If Liverpool had owners like that we would absolutely despise them, regardless of whether we got Varane, Ronaldo and Sancho.
Logged

Online HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39025 on: Today at 09:31:49 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:52:40 pm
I'm gonna need a thorough scrub after this, but you have to give them some credit though mate.
They have tried to give the supporters what they want and in so doing, tried to boost the club's revenues even more... but it just hasn't turned out that way. They appointed Moyes when Ferguson wanted him(not their choice)- obviously with the supporters' blessing. They appointed Van Gaal- a supporters' choice(not their's)... then they moved for Mourinho- again, a supporters' choice(not their's), they then moved for Ollie- a unanimous choice from the supporters and ex-players(not their choice), then Rangnick- one of their inside choices, then they decided to move for the current incumbent- who knows whose choice this is.
Each time, they spent lots of money to get those big names to OT. Then they splashed the cash, big time- to cater to their whims.... then finally they spent big once more to let go of them... rinse & repeat.

They could have said- "No- that's too much money, I won't do it!" - but they didn't. They gave them what they asked for. They should be glad, they didn't have Ashley as an owner!
In-between all those, they gave those managers the signings they wanted- and by extension, the supporters.

Contrast this to us- we were far worse off than them, but we trusted our owner- Moores. The results were bad. They were not what this club stood for and the supporters wanted, but we stuck by our club. We didn't protest the fact that we didn't have the money we need to be competitive. We didn't protest because all of a sudden we weren't top dog anymore...
No, we stood by our managers and we stood by our club. Moores didn't give us what we wanted, but he had his job and we had ours.

When it came time to protest- for a good reason- not due to what was happening on the pitch, we did so!

It's easy to sympathize with them if you're a Liverpool supporter, but yes- we need to be objective, but realize our circumstances were never the same. The Glazers may not be perfect, but one thing they did, was to give the fans what they wanted when it came to the football department.
You can't fault them for that. You can only fault the managers and their signings.
If things had turned out differently, they'd be in Saudi/greasy hands by now- sold at much more than the Glazers bought them for, and that is primarily why they did it.

But it isn't their fault 100%.

Scumbags, like many cutthroat businesspeople, but truth be told- they invested more than enough on the pitch- and it didn't work out, and little of that is their fault.
United supporters didn't cover themselves in glory either. Protesting when things are bad and they haven't gotten their way... then hunky-dory when it seems things are "on the up".
This just shows you the motivations behind the unrest. It doesn't have that conviction and integrity.

Exactly.
This is about success, or the lack of it, fair and square.
The Glazer's have not done anything that any other business minded people would not of done. Of course, they have taken their pound of flesh, as they are perfectly entitled to. How much is too much is what the argument is, and every single fan would say the owners should not be taking a penny. The irony being, if those self same fans actually owned the club themselves, their take would probably not be that much different to the Glazer's. If they have taken a bit more than some would like, it is really only small beer.

No, the Glazer's have backed United to the hilt, giving the club and supporters what they thought were the best managers and players they could afford, to the end that they had the most expensive squads in world football. The chief executive and managers and players have all let the club down badly. The Glazer's are not fools, and have nothing to gain by "running the club down" or by a relative lack of success. If United had won the champions league last season, the owners would be worth an extra £1 billion by now. But rest assured that the owners are livid about the garbage performance of their investment on the pitch, just as the supporters are.

So when the self entitled redshite supporters disrupt the next Liverpool game and try to get it abandoned once again, be honest and accept it is purely due to lack of success. United are merely back to the status quo of mediocrity outside of the glorious Busby and Ferguson years.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39026 on: Today at 09:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:06:53 pm
I think this spectacularly misses the point. Basically what youre saying is because they can afford to pay it they should. 1 in every 6 pounds Man United have earned has been spent on having them as owners. That isnt criminal but absolutely should be. All these signings youre mentioning are totally and utterly irrelevant for me. If Liverpool had owners like that we would absolutely despise them, regardless of whether we got Varane, Ronaldo and Sancho.

I am not saying they should or that they are perfect. My point is they are not as bad as people suggesting they are, the club is financially sound. UTD fans blame the Glazers when they are themselves a big reason of why their club is not competing even Ferguson, their legend is a big reason.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,179
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39027 on: Today at 09:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:51:34 pm
This is it for me. If the UTD fan protests were genuinely a sincere, principled stance against a form of ownership then that might be laudable. And maybe a small handful of their wiser fans do feel that way, and would protest the ownership model even if they were winning titles and CLs every season - on principle.

And even those supporters would be doing it because of horse jizz.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39028 on: Today at 09:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:32:25 pm
I am not saying they should or that they are perfect. My point is they are not as bad as people suggesting they are, the club is financially sound. UTD fans blame the Glazers when they are themselves a big reason of why their club is not competing even Ferguson, their legend is a big reason.

This is where we fundamentally disagree. Any owners that cost their own club £1.1bn are among the worst owners in all of football.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 971 972 973 974 975 [976]   Go Up
« previous next »
 