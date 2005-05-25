« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38960 on: Today at 01:56:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:49:15 pm
Hed certainly go against their usual tactic of signing likeable human beings



Hey Christiano, the pillsh are still strong, yessh?
We are Liverpool!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38961 on: Today at 01:57:30 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:53:12 pm
I mean it was a mad choice in the first place but then to say the fans are helping their recruitment process is mental. Are they planning X Factor style auditions for potential new signings to get a seal of approval? Maybe they could bring a player out at half-time and have a boo-ometer to gauge reaction.

I remember years back it was in the papers that we were looking at signing Peter Barnes, next home game "yer can shove yer Peter Barnes up yer arse" and that was the end of that
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38962 on: Today at 02:11:58 pm »
He's not ideal for the role but I don't know why they don't just put Rashford down the middle.  He's at least as good as 33-year old Arnautovic (and he's a decent human being).

They've certainly gone a long way from their fans pretending they didn't want or need Nunez.  A summer where Nunez, Haaland, Lewandowski, Mane, Sterling, Jesus, Adeyemi, Scamacca etc. have all moved clubs and Man U were seriously in for Arnautovic.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38963 on: Today at 02:13:02 pm »
Manchester United fans are gearing up to another protest with 'Empty Old Trafford' Trending (#EMPTYOLDTRAFFORD)

A spokesman said today "Look, we all support the club, but coming from Tunbridge Wells, the South Coast and Outer Mongolia is a terrible journey for the average fan. Initially we were due to have our protest against Liverpool - so that we don't have to see another 7 goals slotted past our shite defence, but now we're thinking of making it permanent and lobbying for Old Trafford to be knocked down and replaced with an ASDA. Most of us only started supporting Manchester United because of the free phone but now we're bollocks, we are all going to support a proper club like Bayern, PSG or Manchester City"

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38964 on: Today at 02:16:34 pm »
some sense to pull out of that deal

though why they wanted him in the first place god knows
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38965 on: Today at 02:21:01 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:57:30 pm
I remember years back it was in the papers that we were looking at signing Peter Barnes, next home game "yer can shove yer Peter Barnes up yer arse" and that was the end of that
That exact number got an update in 2009 when Rafa had the idea to replace Xabi with Gareth Barry.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38966 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:13:02 pm
Manchester United fans are gearing up to another protest with 'Empty Old Trafford' Trending (#EMPTYOLDTRAFFORD)

A spokesman said today "Look, we all support the club, but coming from Tunbridge Wells, the South Coast and Outer Mongolia is a terrible journey for the average fan. Initially we were due to have our protest against Liverpool - so that we don't have to see another 7 goals slotted past our shite defence, but now we're thinking of making it permanent and lobbying for Old Trafford to be knocked down and replaced with an ASDA. Most of us only started supporting Manchester United because of the free phone but now we're bollocks, we are all going to support a proper club like Bayern, PSG or Manchester City"

They can't emulate City on the pitch, so the next best thing is to emulate their fans and play in front of a half filled stadium #KeepingUpWithTheNeighbours
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38967 on: Today at 02:38:23 pm »
Seems they have one brain cell left pulling out of arnautovic.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38968 on: Today at 02:39:22 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:21:01 pm
That exact number got an update in 2009 when Rafa had the idea to replace Xabi with Gareth Barry.

This isn't any more true now than it was 13 years ago  :wave
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38969 on: Today at 02:56:20 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38970 on: Today at 03:07:30 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:57:30 pm
I remember years back it was in the papers that we were looking at signing Peter Barnes, next home game "yer can shove yer Peter Barnes up yer arse" and that was the end of that

Yeah but to actually come out and say the fans are part of the reason seems a slippery slope to be going down. But hey, it's United so whatever keeps them slipping is fine by me ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38971 on: Today at 03:07:42 pm »
Rabiot is interested in Man Utd's project even though he prefers a CL team. Does "project" mean money??? Another Pogba.

RT @lequipe Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) intéressé par le projet proposé par Manchester United
https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Negociations-avancees-entre-adrien-rabiot-juventus-et-manchester-united/1347264
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38972 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:13:02 pm
Manchester United fans are gearing up to another protest with 'Empty Old Trafford' Trending (#EMPTYOLDTRAFFORD)

Given that they somehow finished 2nd in the season played behind closed doors I'm surprised they're not trying to get #EMPTYEVERYSTADIUM trending.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38973 on: Today at 03:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:13:02 pm
Manchester United fans are gearing up to another protest with 'Empty Old Trafford' Trending (#EMPTYOLDTRAFFORD)

Will anyone notice?

It usually empties early when they are getting smashed by us anyway.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38974 on: Today at 03:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:13:02 pm
Manchester United fans are gearing up to another protest with 'Empty Old Trafford' Trending (#EMPTYOLDTRAFFORD)
#EMPTYOLDGESTURE
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38975 on: Today at 03:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:40:56 pm
#EMPTYOLDGESTURE
Yeah... my guess is the Glazers won't give one f either.
Doesn't affect them- as long as they get the dividends, they're sorted.

They can protest until they're blue in the face. At least we had some leverage.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38976 on: Today at 03:52:14 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:49:08 pm
Yeah... my guess is the Glazers won't give one f either.
Doesn't affect them- as long as they get the dividends, they're sorted.

They can protest until they're blue in the face.
People will have paid their ticket money, bought food and drink on the concourse and bought assorted tat and Norwich scarves in the club shop beforehand.

The Glazers won't give a monkeys.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38977 on: Today at 04:06:27 pm »
I know none of this can really answer this but - why exactly are they protesting against the Glazier's ? They gave the fans the managers they wanted. The Mourinho's, Van Gaal's, Moyes, Solskkjaer. They gave them the Sancho's, Pogba's, Ronaldos, Varane's they demanded. Is the answer that they really want a Sheikh like City to throw more money at their f**king massive problem of them being shite ? I bet you half of them don't even know why they are protesting 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38978 on: Today at 04:15:03 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:06:27 pm
I know none of this can really answer this but - why exactly are they protesting against the Glazier's ? They gave the fans the managers they wanted. The Mourinho's, Van Gaal's, Moyes, Solskkjaer. They gave them the Sancho's, Pogba's, Ronaldos, Varane's they demanded. Is the answer that they really want a Sheikh like City to throw more money at their f**king massive problem of them being shite ? I bet you half of them don't even know why they are protesting

What the Glazers have done to Manchester United is nothing short of a disgrace if you're objective. They leveraged absolutely monumental amounts of debt onto the club itself; money they're still paying back now. They've overseen almost no spending in infrastructure- Old Trafford has it's sheer size going for it now and that's about it. They've run it into the floor. Overseen a decade of piss poor appointments at pretty much all levels of the club and that's led to terrible results on the pitch and frittering away their commercial advantage over us amongst others. In May 2021 Swiss Ramble estimated the cost alone of having the Glazers own Manchester United was £1.1bn. Over a billion pounds that could've been spent building a stadium or investing in players has been pissed away on ownership. That is disgusting and they've every right to be protesting. In fact they should be doing more. A LOT more.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38979 on: Today at 04:17:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:45:23 pm
What is the point of Rabiot?
Genuinely wondering about what you think about him. I'd like to have a civil discussion so please no "he's shit" without any actual arguments. I'll start with my take on him:

So I'm wondering what his skills actually are and how you (or Allegri) would go about using him to get the most out of him. We've now seen him in the Juve shirt since 2019 and he's made 80+ appearances, so we've definitely seen enough of him to judge his ability accurately. Despite him playing so much, and the fact that I've watched at least say 80% of games over that period I still don't really understand what his strong points are or what type of player he is.

Ok, so I do know he's a central midfielder. He's been used as a mezzala for a number of games, a role in which he isn't really suited to as he lacks the ability to be effective in wider positions. He's arguably even played as a winger, which suits him even less. He's probably at his best in the middle. But what does he offer in the middle? I don't rate him as an especially good passer, that is to say, he is not good enough to be the main playmaker, he isn't generally very good at holding the ball either, so if he gets the ball, is often loses it before being able to give it somebody who is a better passer.

Compare this to Benta who was our best holding midfielder, who, despite him also not being very good at holding the ball, but often, when playing alongside a playmaker did have the ability to give the ball to the better passer. At the same time, I don't feel like he often makes sideway passes. Rabiot isn't that type of player, generally he'll make a forward run when he gets the ball, or he'll try an attacking pass. His skill in both is however lacking. While he does sometimes succeed in driving the ball forward, when in an advanced position, he'll more often than not, if he shoots, be well wide of the target, or if he tries a pass, miss his target.

Ok, he doesn't do passing, he doesn't do passing, he doesn't do scoring, he does runs, bu the definitely doesn't do dribbling. His contribution in the attack is very limited. Maybe he defends well?

Well no. He isn't a particularly good ballwinner, and we've all seen him being very lazy when pressing. I also don't think he's good in his defensive positioning (which for ex. could let him intercept opposition passes without aggressive pressing).

So he doesn't offer much in either defensive or offensive phases, and he doesn't really do well in transition phase either. What does he do?

Taking the game last night against Villareal as an example, the midfield 3 (arguably 3 central midfielders where played whatever the formation sheet said before the game) of Rabiot, Locatelli and McKennie. Locatelli is the main playmaker in that midfield, he's supposed to keep possession as well as provide penetrating passes both in transition phase and make forward runs to create goal scoring opportunities both for other players as well as himself. McKennie operates as a box-to-box midfielder and makes tons of runs both defensively and in attack. He isn't the most gifted player technically, but he does make up for it a lot with pure energy and aggressiveness. He wins balls, and then either runs with it, gives it to Loca or to the flank. Mostly to Cuadrado as he's most often in the right inside channel and close to Juan. In defense he presses aggressively and tries to intercept passses.

Given how Locatelli and McKennie play, the best player to complement them would be a holding midfielder who is good enough in possession not to lose the ball but who doesn't necessarily need to be a great passer, somebody who can give the more creative players the ball. Rabiot doesn't do this well, Benta was better. I get that if we could have gotten rid of Rabiot instead of Benta we'd probably have done it, and given just how good Vlahovic is, I don't think it was a bad decision to move him to facilitate the Vlahovic move. But I still don't understand why we're playing Rabiot.

I really think pretty much any other player would be better than him, and I especially think we should play Arthur and Locatelli together because Locatelli actually is both a better player than Rabiot in attack and in defense. Arthur could be told not to venture too far up and that'd make us keep possession way more and both Locatelli and McKennie would have to take up defensive duties and track back. This would be awkward and expose us infront of the backline, but really, Rabiot isn't providing defensive stability in any case so it can't matter much? And at least we won't need to defend as much since we won't lose the ball as much.

What are your takes on Rabiot. What is he supposed to do in the role he's playing and do you think he's succeeding or not?

(Sorry, long rant...)

TL;DR: I don't understand what Rabiot brings to our team and I think we should replace him with basically anyone at this point. What are you opinions?

https://www.reddit.com/r/Juve/comments/szepoe/what_is_the_point_of_rabiot/?utm_term=1752525950&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_source=embed&utm_name=&utm_content=header

You don't really get the point of Henderson either though, do you?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38980 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:06:27 pm
I know none of this can really answer this but - why exactly are they protesting against the Glazier's ? They gave the fans the managers they wanted. The Mourinho's, Van Gaal's, Moyes, Solskkjaer. They gave them the Sancho's, Pogba's, Ronaldos, Varane's they demanded. Is the answer that they really want a Sheikh like City to throw more money at their f**king massive problem of them being shite ? I bet you half of them don't even know why they are protesting

Pretty much yeah.

They were gutted the Saudis bought Newcastle instead of them!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38981 on: Today at 04:19:20 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 04:17:27 pm
You don't really get the point of Henderson either though, do you?
It's a post on Juve's forum. It's not my opinion.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38982 on: Today at 04:21:23 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:06:27 pm
I know none of this can really answer this but - why exactly are they protesting against the Glazier's ? They gave the fans the managers they wanted. The Mourinho's, Van Gaal's, Moyes, Solskkjaer. They gave them the Sancho's, Pogba's, Ronaldos, Varane's they demanded. Is the answer that they really want a Sheikh like City to throw more money at their f**king massive problem of them being shite ? I bet you half of them don't even know why they are protesting

A lot of it is down to the lack of success.  If they'd been winning Premier League and Champions League trophies then the fans would turn a blind eye to the way the club is ran and all the off field antics.

Like when they had the protests and a group of young lads were holding up a sign saying 'Boycott all Man Utd Sponsors'  They were all kitted out in their adidas gear while holding the sign up  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38983 on: Today at 04:21:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:18:16 pm
Pretty much yeah.

They were gutted the Saudis bought Newcastle instead of them!

I'm loathed to defend Man Utd at any time but I think people are totally missing the point with the fans and Glazers. There's a deep seated hatred since 16% of Man United's total revenue since the Glazers took over has been spent on them actually having the football club. If it happened to us and we had a leveraged buyout where every 1 in 6 pounds was going to the owners would you be pissed off at that or would you think it's okay because they're wasting what they do have?

The Glazers have got off extremely lightly. I certainly would like to think if FSG had done this to us we'd have turfed them out a decade or more ago.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38984 on: Today at 04:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:21:55 pm
I'm loathed to defend Man Utd at any time but I think people are totally missing the point with the fans and Glazers. There's a deep seated hatred since 16% of Man United's total revenue since the Glazers took over has been spent on them actually having the football club. If it happened to us and we had a leveraged buyout where every 1 in 6 pounds was going to the owners would you be pissed off at that or would you think it's okay because they're wasting what they do have?

The Glazers have got off extremely lightly. I certainly would like to think if FSG had done this to us we'd have turfed them out a decade or more ago.
It's ridiculous because they pipe down when they get shiny new toys like Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane. If they were really serious, the Glazers wouldn't be going into their 20th year as their owners.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38985 on: Today at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:40:56 pm
#EMPTYOLDGESTURE

They are planning during Liverpool game. So it will be usual affair for them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38986 on: Today at 04:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:21:55 pm
I'm loathed to defend Man Utd at any time but I think people are totally missing the point with the fans and Glazers. There's a deep seated hatred since 16% of Man United's total revenue since the Glazers took over has been spent on them actually having the football club. If it happened to us and we had a leveraged buyout where every 1 in 6 pounds was going to the owners would you be pissed off at that or would you think it's okay because they're wasting what they do have?

The Glazers have got off extremely lightly. I certainly would like to think if FSG had done this to us we'd have turfed them out a decade or more ago.

I understand that perfectly but it's not like they haven't spent, they've just spent it on shit.

Imagine they'd done the same as our leveraged conmen, loaded debt that couldn't be serviced then sold their best players to find it and I'd have some sympathy but if they'd been given that extra 16% there's no guarantee they'd be run any better.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38987 on: Today at 04:30:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:28:52 pm
I understand that perfectly but it's not like they haven't spent, they've just spent it on shit.

Imagine they'd done the same as our leveraged conmen, loaded debt that couldn't be serviced then sold their best players to find it and I'd have some sympathy but if they'd been given that extra 16% there's no guarantee they'd be run any better.

Understand your point of view but disagree entirely. Whether it's wasted money or not it should be the clubs money to spend, not the owners.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38988 on: Today at 04:32:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:19:20 pm
It's a post on Juve's forum. It's not my opinion.

Ah, OK.  Usually a quote shows you're quoting someone else.  I get you now.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38989 on: Today at 04:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:21:55 pm
I'm loathed to defend Man Utd at any time but I think people are totally missing the point with the fans and Glazers. There's a deep seated hatred since 16% of Man United's total revenue since the Glazers took over has been spent on them actually having the football club. If it happened to us and we had a leveraged buyout where every 1 in 6 pounds was going to the owners would you be pissed off at that or would you think it's okay because they're wasting what they do have?

The Glazers have got off extremely lightly. I certainly would like to think if FSG had done this to us we'd have turfed them out a decade or more ago.

They dont give a shit what's happening behind the scenes or what money is being taken out of the club, they're throwing hissy fits because they still dont realise that their success under the tramp wasn't the norm. If they'd won the title last season (and not doing so has got fuck all to do with not having enough investment in the team) then they wouldn't give a toss how the club was financially. If they'd signed Haaland and De Jong this summer they wouldnt be talking about protesting (again).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38990 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:55:02 pm
Varane looks pissed off. Can't believe some were nervous about them signing him. Now he's playing second fiddle to fucking Lisandro Martinez.
he doesn't look pissed off - he looks indifferent.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38991 on: Today at 04:38:39 pm »
Quote from: RedMichelFerri on Today at 04:26:37 pm
They are planning during Liverpool game. So it will be usual affair for them.

If that's true the premier league need to warn them now they will have points deducted if they protest in the manner of last season. It was absolutely laughable no action was taken against them before.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38992 on: Today at 04:39:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:07:42 pm
Rabiot is interested in Man Utd's project even though he prefers a CL team. Does "project" mean money??? Another Pogba.

RT @lequipe Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) intéressé par le projet proposé par Manchester United
https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Negociations-avancees-entre-adrien-rabiot-juventus-et-manchester-united/1347264

That just translates as "I will come to Manchester United however due to them not being a champions League team they will have to pay me an obscene amount of money"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38993 on: Today at 04:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:38:39 pm
If that's true the premier league need to warn them now they will have points deducted if they protest in the manner of last season. It was absolutely laughable no action was taken against them before.

Yeah they definitely should have at least been given an automatic loss last time but I suspect if the game is called off this time because of their fans, nothing will happen either.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38994 on: Today at 04:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:15:03 pm
What the Glazers have done to Manchester United is nothing short of a disgrace if you're objective. They leveraged absolutely monumental amounts of debt onto the club itself; money they're still paying back now. They've overseen almost no spending in infrastructure- Old Trafford has it's sheer size going for it now and that's about it. They've run it into the floor. Overseen a decade of piss poor appointments at pretty much all levels of the club and that's led to terrible results on the pitch and frittering away their commercial advantage over us amongst others. In May 2021 Swiss Ramble estimated the cost alone of having the Glazers own Manchester United was £1.1bn. Over a billion pounds that could've been spent building a stadium or investing in players has been pissed away on ownership. That is disgusting and they've every right to be protesting. In fact, they should be doing more. A LOT more.
I'm gonna need a thorough scrub after this, but you have to give them some credit though mate.
They have tried to give the supporters what they want and in so doing, tried to boost the club's revenues even more... but it just hasn't turned out that way. They appointed Moyes when Ferguson wanted him(not their choice)- obviously with the supporters' blessing. They appointed Van Gaal- a supporters' choice(not their's)... then they moved for Mourinho- again, a supporters' choice(not their's), they then moved for Ollie- a unanimous choice from the supporters and ex-players(not their choice), then Rangnick- one of their inside choices, then they decided to move for the current incumbent- who knows whose choice this is.
Each time, they spent lots of money to get those big names to OT. Then they splashed the cash, big time- to cater to their whims.... then finally they spent big once more to let go of them... rinse & repeat.

They could have said- "No- that's too much money, I won't do it!" - but they didn't. They gave them what they asked for. They should be glad, they didn't have Ashley as an owner!
In-between all those, they gave those managers the signings they wanted- and by extension, the supporters.

Contrast this to us- we were far worse off than them, but we trusted our owner- Moores. The results were bad. They were not what this club stood for and the supporters wanted, but we stuck by our club. We didn't protest the fact that we didn't have the money we need to be competitive. We didn't protest because all of a sudden we weren't top dog anymore...
No, we stood by our managers and we stood by our club. Moores didn't give us what we wanted, but he had his job and we had ours.

When it came time to protest- for a good reason- not due to what was happening on the pitch, we did so!

It's easy to sympathize with them if you're a Liverpool supporter, but yes- we need to be objective, but realize our circumstances were never the same. The Glazers may not be perfect, but one thing they did, was to give the fans what they wanted when it came to the football department.
You can't fault them for that. You can only fault the managers and their signings.
If things had turned out differently, they'd be in Saudi/greasy hands by now- sold at much more than the Glazers bought them for, and that is primarily why they did it.

But it isn't their fault 100%.

Scumbags, like many cutthroat businesspeople, but truth be told- they invested more than enough on the pitch- and it didn't work out, and little of that is their fault.
United supporters didn't cover themselves in glory either. Protesting when things are bad and they haven't gotten their way... then hunky-dory when it seems things are "on the up".
This just shows you the motivations behind the unrest. It doesn't have that conviction and integrity.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38995 on: Today at 04:56:47 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:21:01 pm
That exact number got an update in 2009 when Rafa had the idea to replace Xabi with Gareth Barry.

I remember we did the same in the late 70s (I think) when we were supposedly considering Eric Gates of Ipswich.
