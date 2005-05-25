What the Glazers have done to Manchester United is nothing short of a disgrace if you're objective. They leveraged absolutely monumental amounts of debt onto the club itself; money they're still paying back now. They've overseen almost no spending in infrastructure- Old Trafford has it's sheer size going for it now and that's about it. They've run it into the floor. Overseen a decade of piss poor appointments at pretty much all levels of the club and that's led to terrible results on the pitch and frittering away their commercial advantage over us amongst others. In May 2021 Swiss Ramble estimated the cost alone of having the Glazers own Manchester United was £1.1bn. Over a billion pounds that could've been spent building a stadium or investing in players has been pissed away on ownership. That is disgusting and they've every right to be protesting. In fact, they should be doing more. A LOT more.



I'm gonna need a thorough scrub after this, but you have to give them some credit though mate.They have tried to give the supporters what they want and in so doing, tried to boost the club's revenues even more... but it just hasn't turned out that way. They appointed Moyes when Ferguson wanted him(not their choice)- obviously with the supporters' blessing. They appointed Van Gaal- a supporters' choice(not their's)... then they moved for Mourinho- again, a supporters' choice(not their's), they then moved for Ollie- a unanimous choice from the supporters and ex-players(not their choice), then Rangnick- one of their inside choices, then they decided to move for the current incumbent- who knows whose choice this is.Each time, they spent lots of money to get those big names to OT. Then they splashed the cash, big time- to cater to their whims.... then finally they spent big once more to let go of them... rinse & repeat.They could have said- "No- that's too much money, I won't do it!" - but they didn't. They gave them what they asked for. They should be glad, they didn't have Ashley as an owner!In-between all those, they gave those managers the signings they wanted- and by extension, the supporters.Contrast this to us- we were far worse off than them, but we trusted our owner- Moores. The results were bad. They were not what this club stood for and the supporters wanted, but we stuck by our club. We didn't protest the fact that we didn't have the money we need to be competitive. We didn't protest because all of a sudden we weren't top dog anymore...No, we stood by our managers and we stood by our club. Moores didn't give us what we wanted, but he had his job and we had ours.When it came time to protest- for a good reason- not due to what was happening on the pitch, we did so!It's easy to sympathize with them if you're a Liverpool supporter, but yes- we need to be objective, but realize our circumstances were never the same. The Glazers may not be perfect, but one thing they did, was to give the fans what they wanted when it came to the football department.You can't fault them for that. You can only fault the managers and their signings.If things had turned out differently, they'd be in Saudi/greasy hands by now- sold at much more than the Glazers bought them for, and that is primarily why they did it.But it isn't their fault 100%.Scumbags, like many cutthroat businesspeople, but truth be told- they invested more than enough on the pitch- and it didn't work out, and little of that is their fault.United supporters didn't cover themselves in glory either. Protesting when things are bad and they haven't gotten their way... then hunky-dory when it seems things are "on the up".This just shows you the motivations behind the unrest. It doesn't have that conviction and integrity.