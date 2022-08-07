What is the point of Rabiot?Genuinely wondering about what you think about him. I'd like to have a civil discussion so please no "he's shit" without any actual arguments. I'll start with my take on him:So I'm wondering what his skills actually are and how you (or Allegri) would go about using him to get the most out of him. We've now seen him in the Juve shirt since 2019 and he's made 80+ appearances, so we've definitely seen enough of him to judge his ability accurately. Despite him playing so much, and the fact that I've watched at least say 80% of games over that period I still don't really understand what his strong points are or what type of player he is.Ok, so I do know he's a central midfielder. He's been used as a mezzala for a number of games, a role in which he isn't really suited to as he lacks the ability to be effective in wider positions. He's arguably even played as a winger, which suits him even less. He's probably at his best in the middle. But what does he offer in the middle? I don't rate him as an especially good passer, that is to say, he is not good enough to be the main playmaker, he isn't generally very good at holding the ball either, so if he gets the ball, is often loses it before being able to give it somebody who is a better passer.Compare this to Benta who was our best holding midfielder, who, despite him also not being very good at holding the ball, but often, when playing alongside a playmaker did have the ability to give the ball to the better passer. At the same time, I don't feel like he often makes sideway passes. Rabiot isn't that type of player, generally he'll make a forward run when he gets the ball, or he'll try an attacking pass. His skill in both is however lacking. While he does sometimes succeed in driving the ball forward, when in an advanced position, he'll more often than not, if he shoots, be well wide of the target, or if he tries a pass, miss his target.Ok, he doesn't do passing, he doesn't do passing, he doesn't do scoring, he does runs, bu the definitely doesn't do dribbling. His contribution in the attack is very limited. Maybe he defends well?Well no. He isn't a particularly good ballwinner, and we've all seen him being very lazy when pressing. I also don't think he's good in his defensive positioning (which for ex. could let him intercept opposition passes without aggressive pressing).So he doesn't offer much in either defensive or offensive phases, and he doesn't really do well in transition phase either. What does he do?Taking the game last night against Villareal as an example, the midfield 3 (arguably 3 central midfielders where played whatever the formation sheet said before the game) of Rabiot, Locatelli and McKennie. Locatelli is the main playmaker in that midfield, he's supposed to keep possession as well as provide penetrating passes both in transition phase and make forward runs to create goal scoring opportunities both for other players as well as himself. McKennie operates as a box-to-box midfielder and makes tons of runs both defensively and in attack. He isn't the most gifted player technically, but he does make up for it a lot with pure energy and aggressiveness. He wins balls, and then either runs with it, gives it to Loca or to the flank. Mostly to Cuadrado as he's most often in the right inside channel and close to Juan. In defense he presses aggressively and tries to intercept passses.Given how Locatelli and McKennie play, the best player to complement them would be a holding midfielder who is good enough in possession not to lose the ball but who doesn't necessarily need to be a great passer, somebody who can give the more creative players the ball. Rabiot doesn't do this well, Benta was better. I get that if we could have gotten rid of Rabiot instead of Benta we'd probably have done it, and given just how good Vlahovic is, I don't think it was a bad decision to move him to facilitate the Vlahovic move. But I still don't understand why we're playing Rabiot.I really think pretty much any other player would be better than him, and I especially think we should play Arthur and Locatelli together because Locatelli actually is both a better player than Rabiot in attack and in defense. Arthur could be told not to venture too far up and that'd make us keep possession way more and both Locatelli and McKennie would have to take up defensive duties and track back. This would be awkward and expose us infront of the backline, but really, Rabiot isn't providing defensive stability in any case so it can't matter much? And at least we won't need to defend as much since we won't lose the ball as much.What are your takes on Rabiot. What is he supposed to do in the role he's playing and do you think he's succeeding or not?(Sorry, long rant...)TL;DR: I don't understand what Rabiot brings to our team and I think we should replace him with basically anyone at this point. What are you opinions?