Youve got to give Ten Haag 3 months to imprint his style of play on the team I suppose. But given that they came back early, youd expect something to have shown yesterday surely?



On Martinez, I suspect hes more concerned about being able to play out from the back than win headers. This may or may not be a good decision, time will tell.



But theyve got no striker apart from Ronaldo who wants to go, and theyre just scatter gunning their way round Europe trying to go from one big name to another. And theyve only just set up an analytics department theyre well over a decade behind .



Oh dear.



Anyway, a rebuilding job will take years. Theyve got almost no assets to sell, its brilliant!