« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 967 968 969 970 971 [972]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2369996 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,298
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38840 on: Today at 01:08:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:54:46 pm
Rabiot is so far removed from what they really need in that team that it feels like a wind up.
Liverpool fan as well so they'll be turning on him pretty sharpish if he's not amazing
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38841 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:06:59 pm
Is it him who has his mental mother as his agent?
I won't say she's mental but she can be overbearing and overprotective. She once took him to a gameshow for single men looking for a date. It was so awkward.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,699
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38842 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm »
Not sure how Martinez got away with that penalty yesterday but my hunch is the ref arbitrarily decided that 0-2 was embarrassing enough already and because he was miles away from it he could afford not to give it.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38843 on: Today at 01:13:35 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:12:58 pm
Not sure how Martinez got away with that penalty yesterday but my hunch is the ref arbitrarily decided that 0-2 was embarrassing enough already and because he was miles away from it he could afford not to give it.
What's VAR's excuse?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38844 on: Today at 01:14:54 pm »
He was already on a yellow I believe. And the ref and VAR didnt have the balls to send him off because it would've been a second yellow.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38845 on: Today at 01:16:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:09:26 pm
I won't say she's mental but she can be overbearing and overprotective. She once took him to a gameshow for single men looking for a date. It was so awkward.
Wonder if he had a lorra lorra laughs.
Logged
AHA!

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38846 on: Today at 01:18:23 pm »
Seems like an extremely low barrier to improve on McFred,McTominay especially looks like a (much) lower division player.

Have every confidence they can mess even that up chasing shadows all summer.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38847 on: Today at 01:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:18:23 pm
Seems like an extremely low barrier to improve on McFred,McTominay especially looks like a (much) lower division player.

Have every confidence they can mess even that up chasing shadows all summer.

Rabiot is, i guess, a better player than both of them but his attitude stinks and he comes with a tonne of baggage. He's right up there with the absolute worst signings they could be making for a squad that is already chaotic as you like and full of misplaced egos.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38848 on: Today at 01:20:00 pm »
Feck sake if they sign mommys boy Rabiot & 33 year old racist Arnautović this window it may go down as the most hilarious transfer window in their history and thats a hard one to do after the Fellaini one. :lmao
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38849 on: Today at 01:24:10 pm »
https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1556580061930835968

Racist and disrespectful to West Ham's women.
Logged

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38850 on: Today at 01:30:22 pm »
Just realized Mcclaren was his coach at Twente. hes a lock signing.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,412
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38851 on: Today at 01:51:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:20:09 pm
From what I've seen of him he's faster than Matip but slower than Gomez. 

Alongside virtually every other defender...

They're all slower than Jets Gomez...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38852 on: Today at 02:03:17 pm »
bbc this morning:
Frenkie de Jong "wants to stay" at Barcelona despite interest from Manchester United, says the club's president Joan Laporta.  The Premier League side agreed a £63.5m deal for the Netherlands midfielder, 25, last month, but the move is yet to be finalised. 

De Jong came on at half-time and scored in Barcelona's 6-0 friendly win over Pumas UNAM on Sunday.

"He is a Barca player of great quality and we want him to stay," said Laporta.
"He has offers but we want him to stay and he wants to stay too."

love it ..... :)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38853 on: Today at 02:05:14 pm »
didn't see Martinez yesteday but he may have been brought in as a DM (as others have said) and only played CB yesterday coz Varane wasn't 100% fit?

otoh maybe TenBags just completely misunderstands the pressure PL teams can put on CBs.  :)
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38854 on: Today at 03:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:24:10 pm
https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1556580061930835968

Racist and disrespectful to West Ham's women.

They resigned a known rapist last year...   so why would a little female disrespect and racism be any hinderance?
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,598
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38855 on: Today at 03:38:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:56:33 pm
Imagine if a Liverpool defender did that? The ref would have blown before Welbeck hit the deck.

When Robbo touched him the other year, there wasnt even an appeal but VAR micro analysis showed there was a hint of contact.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,486
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38856 on: Today at 03:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 01:20:00 pm
Feck sake if they sign mommys boy Rabiot & 33 year old racist Arnautović this window it may go down as the most hilarious transfer window in their history and thats a hard one to do after the Fellaini one. :lmao
Reminds me of the Ruddock years..;D

I said earlier in the window that this window of theirs reminds me so much of our earlier 2000's under Ged, but this harkens back even further to those mad "Ruddy" years! :)
Eriksen on a free, Martinez for a large sum, and then the lad from Feyenoord for 12mil. A high-ish profile signing turning them down after some huff and puff, then having to settle for Rabiot and possibly Arnautovic.
Diao, Diouf, Song, Babbel and co vibes...
A truly mad, disappointing, and hilarious window for them. I don't think I've seen a worse United window going back to the 80's.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:48:40 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,807
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38857 on: Today at 03:47:32 pm »
"We've got a locker room full of some of the most toxic personalities in world football. How do we sort this out then?"

"Sign Adrian Rabiot of course."
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38858 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:47:32 pm
"We've got a locker room full of some of the most toxic personalities in world football. How do we sort this out then?"

"Sign Adrian Rabiot and a racist of course."

Just a lil edit there for the full picture.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,699
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38859 on: Today at 04:18:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:13:35 pm
What's VAR's excuse?

Usual "high bar" stuff you'd have to guess: but genuinely I have no idea. I honestly think it Brighton had kicked up an enormous stink and surrounded the ref, the VAR might've told him to go to the monitor. I just think the refs are entirely reffing on emotion and context with scant reference to the laws.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38860 on: Today at 04:20:49 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:38:53 pm
Reminds me of the Ruddock years..;D

I said earlier in the window that this window of theirs reminds me so much of our earlier 2000's under Ged, but this harkens back even further to those mad "Ruddy" years! :)

I guess the closest you could get would be signing Ruddock and then Dicks. But you could at least see Souness' theory behind that - add some 'hard men' to the team [infact - add disruptive nobheads]. What is the theory behind Rabiot and Arnautovic? We've got a squad absolutely full of wankers, let's get a couple more in and hopefully they cancel each other out?

Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38861 on: Today at 04:25:20 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:38:53 pm
Reminds me of the Ruddock years..;D

I said earlier in the window that this window of theirs reminds me so much of our earlier 2000's under Ged, but this harkens back even further to those mad "Ruddy" years! :)
Eriksen on a free, Martinez for a large sum, and then the lad from Feyenoord for 12mil. A high-ish profile signing turning them down after some huff and puff, then having to settle for Rabiot and possibly Arnautovic.
Diao, Diouf, Song, Babbel and co vibes...
A truly mad, disappointing, and hilarious window for them. I don't think I've seen a worse United window going back to the 80's.

Stop! I thought I'd blocked out those traumatic years. lol
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,769
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38862 on: Today at 04:28:23 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:38:53 pm
Reminds me of the Ruddock years..;D

I said earlier in the window that this window of theirs reminds me so much of our earlier 2000's under Ged, but this harkens back even further to those mad "Ruddy" years! :)
Eriksen on a free, Martinez for a large sum, and then the lad from Feyenoord for 12mil. A high-ish profile signing turning them down after some huff and puff, then having to settle for Rabiot and possibly Arnautovic.
Diao, Diouf, Song, Babbel and co vibes...
A truly mad, disappointing, and hilarious window for them. I don't think I've seen a worse United window going back to the 80's.

Woah woah, Babbel was an excellent player.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,436
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38863 on: Today at 04:28:25 pm »
they should sign at least 15 more Eredivisie players
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 967 968 969 970 971 [972]   Go Up
« previous next »
 