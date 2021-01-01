Feck sake if they sign mommys boy Rabiot & 33 year old racist Arnautović this window it may go down as the most hilarious transfer window in their history and thats a hard one to do after the Fellaini one.



Reminds me of the Ruddock years..I said earlier in the window that this window of theirs reminds me so much of our earlier 2000's under Ged, but this harkens back even further to those mad "Ruddy" years!Eriksen on a free, Martinez for a large sum, and then the lad from Feyenoord for 12mil. A high-ish profile signing turning them down after some huff and puff, then having to settle for Rabiot and possibly Arnautovic.Diao, Diouf, Song, Babbel and co vibes...A truly mad, disappointing, and hilarious window for them. I don't think I've seen a worse United window going back to the 80's.