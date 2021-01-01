Rabiot is so far removed from what they really need in that team that it feels like a wind up.
Is it him who has his mental mother as his agent?
Not sure how Martinez got away with that penalty yesterday but my hunch is the ref arbitrarily decided that 0-2 was embarrassing enough already and because he was miles away from it he could afford not to give it.
I won't say she's mental but she can be overbearing and overprotective. She once took him to a gameshow for single men looking for a date. It was so awkward.
Seems like an extremely low barrier to improve on McFred,McTominay especially looks like a (much) lower division player.Have every confidence they can mess even that up chasing shadows all summer.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
