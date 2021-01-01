« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2368984 times)

Online Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38840 on: Today at 01:08:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:54:46 pm
Rabiot is so far removed from what they really need in that team that it feels like a wind up.
Liverpool fan as well so they'll be turning on him pretty sharpish if he's not amazing
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38841 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:06:59 pm
Is it him who has his mental mother as his agent?
I won't say she's mental but she can be overbearing and overprotective. She once took him to a gameshow for single men looking for a date. It was so awkward.
Online lamonti

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38842 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm »
Not sure how Martinez got away with that penalty yesterday but my hunch is the ref arbitrarily decided that 0-2 was embarrassing enough already and because he was miles away from it he could afford not to give it.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38843 on: Today at 01:13:35 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:12:58 pm
Not sure how Martinez got away with that penalty yesterday but my hunch is the ref arbitrarily decided that 0-2 was embarrassing enough already and because he was miles away from it he could afford not to give it.
What's VAR's excuse?
Online Garlicbread

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38844 on: Today at 01:14:54 pm »
He was already on a yellow I believe. And the ref and VAR didnt have the balls to send him off because it would've been a second yellow.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38845 on: Today at 01:16:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:09:26 pm
I won't say she's mental but she can be overbearing and overprotective. She once took him to a gameshow for single men looking for a date. It was so awkward.
Wonder if he had a lorra lorra laughs.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38846 on: Today at 01:18:23 pm »
Seems like an extremely low barrier to improve on McFred,McTominay especially looks like a (much) lower division player.

Have every confidence they can mess even that up chasing shadows all summer.
Offline Sharado

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38847 on: Today at 01:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:18:23 pm
Seems like an extremely low barrier to improve on McFred,McTominay especially looks like a (much) lower division player.

Have every confidence they can mess even that up chasing shadows all summer.

Rabiot is, i guess, a better player than both of them but his attitude stinks and he comes with a tonne of baggage. He's right up there with the absolute worst signings they could be making for a squad that is already chaotic as you like and full of misplaced egos.
Online Magz50

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38848 on: Today at 01:20:00 pm »
Feck sake if they sign mommys boy Rabiot & 33 year old racist Arnautović this window it may go down as the most hilarious transfer window in their history and thats a hard one to do after the Fellaini one. :lmao
Online Garlicbread

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38849 on: Today at 01:24:10 pm »
https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1556580061930835968

Racist and disrespectful to West Ham's women.
