Seems like an extremely low barrier to improve on McFred,McTominay especially looks like a (much) lower division player.



Have every confidence they can mess even that up chasing shadows all summer.



Rabiot is, i guess, a better player than both of them but his attitude stinks and he comes with a tonne of baggage. He's right up there with the absolute worst signings they could be making for a squad that is already chaotic as you like and full of misplaced egos.