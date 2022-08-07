« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2366064 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38760 on: Yesterday at 08:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:46:29 pm
They're a complete mess, all the money they've spent so badly under a succession of managers, got to be well over a billion in the last decade, without much through sales, it's frightening.
We are technically richer than them now. Klopp has done a fantastic job.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38761 on: Yesterday at 08:54:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:16:06 pm
The 4th post in their post game thread was they need to get the cheque book out.

Haven't they spent anything this summer?  Or has it been spent on players not good enough to improve them?

Saw someone say they need to give De Jong 1m per week lol
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38762 on: Yesterday at 08:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 08:54:12 pm
Saw someone say they need to give De Jong 1m per week lol
More money than sense. I reckon he'd jump at the chance to join us if we made an offer.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38763 on: Yesterday at 08:59:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:56:26 pm
More money than sense. I reckon he'd jump at the chance to join us if we made an offer.
His wages are almost £100k p/w more than Salahs new contract, no way we'd afford his salary.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38764 on: Yesterday at 09:06:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:44:45 pm
Apparently they were fighting each other in the stands today. Actually fisticuffs.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38765 on: Yesterday at 09:08:54 pm »
Atleast they have the Bangkok Cup parade to look forward to.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38766 on: Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:59:30 pm
His wages are almost £100k p/w more than Salahs new contract, no way we'd afford his salary.
Yeah. All things being equal(including salary), no way he rejects us like Man Utd.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38767 on: Yesterday at 09:23:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:34:17 pm
how fucking shite has Sancho been for them?

Absolutely rancid. He's massively over rated.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38768 on: Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:23:29 pm
Absolutely rancid. He's massively over rated.
Have the forgotten that he attracted 10m Instagram followers?  :D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38769 on: Yesterday at 09:25:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm
For old times sake



Harry MaGuire with a wig on.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38770 on: Yesterday at 09:27:27 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:39:43 pm
Fellaini is probably one of their most useful signings since Ferguson left.
Hes much better than McTom anyway

One of the few my missus has actually liked, because he actually tried and seemed to care. Ability wise not impressed, but she's seen way better players not put in 50% of the effort he did.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38771 on: Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:42:12 pm
BREAKING: Manchester United have had a bid of around 9 million euros for Bolognas Marko Arnautovic rejected 

Honestly thought this was a joke when I read it.

Surely a wind up????
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38772 on: Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:25:28 pm
Harry MaGuire with a wig on.
Sped up x 10
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38773 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:06:16 pm


Woman hitting a bloke by the look of it?
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38774 on: Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm »
Christ its funny that no matter how bad your day is going you can always take heart that Man Utd will somehow brighten your day.

First losing to Brighton; which shouldnt be a slight on Brighton as they are a useful side but Man Utd with the way their pre season panned out it would seemed to have been a good way to prep for the season and then for it all to be undone in 90 mins hilarious.

Then on top of that theyre being rejected at signing a 33yr old ex Hammer striker who has done his trade in China and Italy for last 2/3 yrs glorious and utterly desperate
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38775 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm
Woman hitting a bloke by the look of it?
Having seen the video on facebook, the woman was in the middle of a pushing match between a few males. Looks like she was trying to stop it. https://www.facebook.com/watch?v=796827631448562
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38776 on: Yesterday at 09:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm
We Gaaan!


It's a bit like the view from Rob's office  :)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38777 on: Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:34:17 pm
Having seen the video on facebook, the woman was in the middle of a pushing match between a few males. Looks like she was trying to stop it. https://www.facebook.com/watch?v=796827631448562

Looks like they all have lanyards on like they were part of an official party?!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38778 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm »
Isn't it hilarious that they had a CB pairing of Maguire and Lisandro Martinez today?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38779 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm
Isn't it hilarious that they had a CB pairing of Maguire and Lisandro Martinez today?

And quite a boot in the balls for the confidence of a certain Varane. I'd be gutted if  I was benched for them 2
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38780 on: Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm
Isn't it hilarious that they had a CB pairing of Maguire and Lisandro Martinez today?
140 mill for the pair?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38781 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm
And quite a boot in the balls for the confidence of a certain Varane. I'd be gutted if  I was benched for them 2
Makes no sense whatsoever.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38782 on: Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
140 mill for the pair?
Money well spent.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38783 on: Yesterday at 10:12:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:43:29 pm
Sam Luckhurst is bereft.

For ages I thought he was just an internet personality like Goldbridge not a journalist for a major regional newspaper.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38784 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:06:16 pm


any idea why loads of them are wearing lanyards round their necks?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38785 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
any idea why loads of them are wearing lanyards round their necks?
because they are gimps.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38786 on: Yesterday at 11:05:25 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm
because they are gimps.
meaning what?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38787 on: Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
140 mill for the pair?

Money Ballsed.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38788 on: Today at 12:13:10 am »
They are still utter dog turd after all the fukin hype.  Long may it continue!

Martinez and Slabhead as a CB pairing, fuckin hell every team in league are going to have a bloody field day.
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38789 on: Today at 02:03:43 am »
Sancho is on 350 k a week, thats Mo Salah money. Hes been a bigger flop than Nicolas Pepe , no one ever mentions it though, hes the superstar that never starrs. Ive never seen him have a good game since they bought him.
Martinez is another one, we bid 35m for him, they got him for 57m! At best hed be a half decent left back/defensive mid, where we wanted to play him. Unless its their way of making Maguire look good, by playing someone even worse next to him. Dalot and Shaw are nothing players , Fred Mctominay even worse. The whole team is Everton-esq... I expect theyll finish below Newcastle /west ham / Leicester.
