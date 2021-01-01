« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 962 963 964 965 966 [967]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2360110 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38640 on: Today at 01:12:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:07:18 pm
Roy keane looking like the president of Iran

Got that Ayatollah look down
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38641 on: Today at 01:15:14 pm »
Ten Hags interview reminds me to watch Coneheads again.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38642 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 01:03:45 pm
That starting XI is honking. Wasted more money than the Ev.
There's something not quite right at Yernited.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38643 on: Today at 01:25:52 pm »
Continuing to parrot the 'finished 2nd two years ago' line I see, as though Chelsea weren't managed by Lampard, Arsenal and Spurs werent in freefall, and we weren't playing our 6th and 7th choice CB for half the season.  They just don't get it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,080
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38644 on: Today at 01:53:58 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:25:52 pm
Continuing to parrot the 'finished 2nd two years ago' line I see, as though Chelsea weren't managed by Lampard, Arsenal and Spurs werent in freefall, and we weren't playing our 6th and 7th choice CB for half the season.  They just don't get it.
The fact they still don't get it is music to my ears. 😊
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,571
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38645 on: Today at 01:54:04 pm »
McTominay is shit.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,286
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38646 on: Today at 02:40:04 pm »
FFS he might not even last August ;D
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38647 on: Today at 02:43:41 pm »
They could have had Conte you know...
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38648 on: Today at 02:47:40 pm »
Arf
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38649 on: Today at 02:50:00 pm »
Martinez certainly lives up to his lightweight tag. Wont last a full season in the Prem.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38650 on: Today at 03:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:20:48 pm
There's something not quite right at Yernited.
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,895
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38651 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:50:00 pm
Martinez certainly lives up to his lightweight tag. Wont last a full season in the Prem.

Not as a CB at least.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38652 on: Today at 03:53:35 pm »
 ;D ;D What a mess. It's still mad my childhood was these winning title after title to now a situation where they don't have one player that makes a Liverpool or Man City (perhaps Chelsea too) 18 or 20.

While you can't expect perfection overnight with a new manager you'd want a sign of something whether it was keeping the ball, tempo, creativity or whatever and they got absolutely nothing. Brilliant.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,899
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38653 on: Today at 03:53:41 pm »
BOOOOOOOO!!!!!!
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,899
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38654 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm »
'Well Fergie lost his first game with Man U.....'
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38655 on: Today at 03:55:14 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:54:19 pm
'Well Fergie lost his first game with Man U.....'
;D "Klopp in his first season...." will be used a million times this season, it's going to be amazing.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,246
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38656 on: Today at 03:55:51 pm »
Eric Ten Games?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,311
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38657 on: Today at 03:56:32 pm »
Toothless. Outfought, outplayed, out managed.
United havent been the same since Penaldo retired.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 962 963 964 965 966 [967]   Go Up
« previous next »
 