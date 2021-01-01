Roy keane looking like the president of Iran
That starting XI is honking. Wasted more money than the Ev.
Continuing to parrot the 'finished 2nd two years ago' line I see, as though Chelsea weren't managed by Lampard, Arsenal and Spurs werent in freefall, and we weren't playing our 6th and 7th choice CB for half the season. They just don't get it.
There's something not quite right at Yernited.
Martinez certainly lives up to his lightweight tag. Wont last a full season in the Prem.
'Well Fergie lost his first game with Man U.....'
