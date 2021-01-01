The TeamViewer share price drop will have little to do with their association with Utd.



The fact is that TeamViewer experienced a HUGE boom during the pandemic, as companies all over the world suddenly needed effective remote IT services. Basically they stopped being sort of niche and became thoroughly mainstream.



March 2021 was the beginning of the end of pandemic restrictions. I think TeamViewer were banking on remote working becoming much more mainstream, however it is become clear that companies (at the top at least) are just going back to mostly pre-pandemic practices.



As for the deal itself, I always thought it was hilarious how a club in such disarray had such an ironic principal sponsor. I've been trying to think of an appropriate replacement. At first I was thinking eBay might work but now I realise that the perfect sponsor for them would be Wish.