Unfortunately, it feels like we're seeing another wave of change now, where the oil clubs are taking over and it becomes very difficult to compete without that sort of backing. It's disgusting, but it seems hard to stop. I'd rather see LFC fall behind a bit than become another ManC though.



The scariest thing about the oil clubs is their owners' determination for absolute dominance. They want to win everything, every year, forever. And with unchecked spending backed by fake sponsorships, it's theoretically possible, except for the odd year where such clubs might find themselves in a transition period.I hate United, but I'd rather be scrapping with them for the title than Abu Dhabi or Saudi FC. But if we can't, I will settled for laughing at them as they drift in the wilderness and squabble amongst themselves.