When they were winning title after title under Ferguson (what was it? 13?) and we at times were struggling to even finish in the CL places a scenario like this where they are in absolute disarray and we are genuine title challengers seemed so far away it was untrue. Thats why Im not taking any of this for granted. Sometimes I still get scared that Ill wake up to find its the 90s and all this has been a dream.
I guess it depends on your age a bit. If you remember the 70s/80s, then where we are now has come full circle. Splashing big money on names, with no discernible plan, is very much the Man Utd that I remember as a kid.
It all feels very Ron Atkinson to me. Flavour of the month manager, buying players hes managed previously (Robson, Moses) - and itll end the same way .. a few years (at best) of yo-yoing between 3rd-8th place finishes and maybe a domestic cup for the trophy cabinet despite spending boatloads