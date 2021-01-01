« previous next »
Hope Ronaldo stays

Hes poison
Apparently the 1958 group is holding a protest before the opening league game.

Not sure against what though. They've spent enough money. Just pissed their rivals are so much better
When they were winning title after title under Ferguson (what was it? 13?) and we at times were struggling to even finish in the CL places a scenario like this where they are in absolute disarray and we are genuine title challengers seemed so far away it was untrue. Thats why Im not taking any of this for granted. Sometimes I still get scared that Ill wake up to find its the 90s and all this has been a dream.
When they were winning title after title under Ferguson (what was it? 13?) and we at times were struggling to even finish in the CL places a scenario like this where they are in absolute disarray and we are genuine title challengers seemed so far away it was untrue. Thats why Im not taking any of this for granted. Sometimes I still get scared that Ill wake up to find its the 90s and all this has been a dream.
They're at least 4 or 5 years away from being challengers, and even that will require a lot of money and almost flawless recruitment, they don't have a single player that would make Liverpools bench, let alone the first 11, they are absolutely shit, even their infrastructure is completely shit.
When they were winning title after title under Ferguson (what was it? 13?) and we at times were struggling to even finish in the CL places a scenario like this where they are in absolute disarray and we are genuine title challengers seemed so far away it was untrue. Thats why Im not taking any of this for granted. Sometimes I still get scared that Ill wake up to find its the 90s and all this has been a dream.

I guess it depends on your age a bit. If you remember the 70s/80s, then where we are now has come full circle. Splashing big money on names, with no discernible plan, is very much the Man Utd that I remember as a kid.

It all feels very Ron Atkinson to me. Flavour of the month manager, buying players hes managed previously (Robson, Moses) - and itll end the same way .. a few years (at best) of yo-yoing between 3rd-8th place finishes and maybe a domestic cup for the trophy cabinet despite spending boatloads
Takes a big sharp axe as well; shining steel, tempered in the fire

Haag doesn't even seem to have a penknife
Dirty old Salford
They're at least 4 or 5 years away from being challengers, and even that will require a lot of money and almost flawless recruitment, they don't have a single player that would make Liverpools bench, let alone the first 11, they are absolutely shit, even their infrastructure is completely shit.
I'd take Sancho for the bench. But not on his wages. Beyond that, there's genuinely no-one.
Apparently the 1958 group is holding a protest before the opening league game.

Not sure against what though. They've spent enough money. Just pissed their rivals are so much better

Yeah i guess they just generally hate being shit,Disneyland reality drama club which seemingly can't go a month without some ridiculous internal conflict,add to that before every season their TV evangelists Gary and Rio hype up their fans to the hilt before reality hits once the season starts.

Absolutely love it.
Pep would have bounced Ronaldo out of City after three months if he'd tried half of his shit there. Pity their interest was never serious.
