« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 959 960 961 962 963 [964]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2351105 times)

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38520 on: Today at 01:47:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:37:54 pm
There was an interview with Simon Kuper I was listening to on a podcast just before Ten Hag was hired in which Kuper described Ten Hag as not particularly ambitious or charismatic. Somewhat provincial and boring. Kuper noted that Ten Hag's strategy in the Netherlands was just to ignore criticisms and stories in the Dutch media and quietly deal with things in-house. He's slipped up already in that regard. His authority already looks undermined in pre-season

What a normal club would have done to support a new manager was to clear all the ego's in the the club. Releasing Ronaldo on a free would have been the first step. Like how Klopp handled Balotelli.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,261
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38521 on: Today at 01:51:54 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:47:35 pm
What a normal club would have done to support a new manager was to clear all the ego's in the the club. Releasing Ronaldo on a free would have been the first step. Like how Klopp handled Balotelli.

Funnily enough Kuper was asked about Ronaldo and he believed there was no way Ten Hag would go there without assurances about recruitment, including the inference that Man Utd would likely have to move Ronaldo on Ten Hag's behalf as he wasn't a tactical fit. Oops.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38522 on: Today at 01:55:15 pm »
Remember in 19-20 Klopp and basically most of the first team was off on break instead of playing a FA Cup 3rd/4th round replay. But you still saw Milner who wasn't even in the matchday squad being there supporting them. The difference in class between Milner and Ronaldo.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:04 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,021
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38523 on: Today at 02:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:09:27 pm
https://www.the42.ie/ten-hag-ronaldo-5831869-Aug2022/

 :lmao :lmao

Tom Huddlestone in as coach, De Jong wanting nothing to do with them, disciplinary issues due to players leaving at half time - what a week it's been for them ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,848
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38524 on: Today at 02:09:21 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:30:38 pm
Serious question, was the first team players who played against City there watching the Strasbourg match?

It seems Dalot, Fernandes and De Gea left during half time. Not sure why though, even if they were not playing, it shows disrespect to the younger players and it is not good for team morale.

No idea as I wasn't there, but if the players weren't at the game, it will have allowed only with Klopps permission. If the boss had said you are all to go tomorrow, every last one of them would be in attendance.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,021
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38525 on: Today at 02:14:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:37:54 pm
There was an interview with Simon Kuper I was listening to on a podcast just before Ten Hag was hired in which Kuper described Ten Hag as not particularly ambitious or charismatic. Somewhat provincial and boring. Kuper noted that Ten Hag's strategy in the Netherlands was just to ignore criticisms and stories in the Dutch media and quietly deal with things in-house. He's slipped up already in that regard. His authority already looks undermined in pre-seas

I don't know if it was Simon Kuper but I've heard similar and you're right, it's not a good look for the club or it's players (what's new?) or him already. He might pull things together but it doesn't seem as if he's got total control of the ship yet. That it wasn't just Ronaldo leaving is a big deal (as he wants to leave anyway and you'd expect it from him regardless), these are supposed to be players who are trying to impress him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,934
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38526 on: Today at 02:17:44 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:35:02 pm
No firm offer for Ronaldo?
I reckon Everton should join the conversation. He would be more prolific than Rondon.

Hell never be short of creosote when he wants to top up his tan either.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,635
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38527 on: Today at 02:19:40 pm »
I just cant fathom (I mean I can, but still) that they've literally had the perfect opportunity to get rid of the preening twat, and they've avoided it. Ten Hag surely...surely, was thinking 'Right its not a great squad but a few signings I can at least work with it, but that lazy, slow, big headed prick really isn't going to work in my system'. And then lo and behold they're presented with the opportunity to jettison him, looking good in the process, the non-Manc media behind them....and they're still too arrogant, too stuck in this idea that they're 'the biggest and bestest club in the world', still too fixated on the name, still too precious that it'd make them look bad if the great Ronaldo wanted to leave.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38528 on: Today at 02:34:05 pm »
Dean Henderson putting the boot in on these cnuts in his latest interview lol
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38529 on: Today at 02:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:34:05 pm
Dean Henderson putting the boot in on these cnuts in his latest interview lol

Posted about it last night. Astonishing to see somebody still contracted to a club coming out with the stuff he did.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38530 on: Today at 02:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:35:56 pm
Posted about it last night. Astonishing to see somebody still contracted to a club coming out with the stuff he did.
Especially one with three years left on their current contract.  After this loan at Forest ends he's still got to navigate two more seasons.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,271
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38531 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Be funny if half the team left the ground and went to McNasty's at half team when they were playing Brighton

I'm sure most of their fans would be saying "Weeeellll.... It's, er, ok, because, er... [insert horseraddish dung here]"
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,261
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38532 on: Today at 02:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:35:56 pm
Posted about it last night. Astonishing to see somebody still contracted to a club coming out with the stuff he did.

He's laid the groundwork for a permanent exit now. Still extraordinary stuff
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,778
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38533 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:40:56 pm
Especially one with three years left on their current contract.  After this loan at Forest ends he's still got to navigate two more seasons.

Forest might have a cast-iron buyout clause and that's why? Otherwise it's a bit crazy.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38534 on: Today at 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:54:17 pm
Forest might have a cast-iron buyout clause and that's why? Otherwise it's a bit crazy.

forest having a busy transfer season. hopefully the players got enough time to gel and get used to whatever the coaches trying to implement.

i want to know whats the opinion of the rat on the ronaldo issue. been strangely silent since he has to open his big gob on every issue.

maybe its time for ronaldo to head to fifa and the courts to get what he wants just like the fdj issue with barca. The headlines would be magnificent. ;D
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,470
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38535 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm »
I had to google the Dean Henderson stuff after seeing a few of you reference it here. My God.

What's even funnier is that ever sports news outlet are going with pretty much the same heading "Henderson fuming with Man United treatment" in some form or fashion. Except for Football 365 which is going with: Boo hoo  Dean Henderson ego trip about Man Utd makes us agree with Danny Mills.

Hahahahahahaahaha the Mancs in the media aren't even trying to hide in plain sight anymore are they? What the actual fuck is that? hahaha
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38536 on: Today at 03:46:09 pm »
He's not gonna last until Christmas is he? Poor sod.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,682
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38537 on: Today at 03:59:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:35:02 pm
No firm offer for Ronaldo?
I reckon Everton should join the conversation. He would be more prolific than Rondon.

Interest from Everton is probably the only thing that could get Ronaldo to break into a run. In the opposite direction.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,170
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38538 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm »
What's so strange about half their team leaving at half time? Half their  ground left at half time versus us
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,170
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38539 on: Today at 04:01:37 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:27:42 pm
makes us agree with Danny Mills.
No human being with any shred of dignity or self-esteem or sense should ever say those words
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,848
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38540 on: Today at 04:06:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:40:56 pm
Especially one with three years left on their current contract.  After this loan at Forest ends he's still got to navigate two more seasons.

Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:54:17 pm
Forest might have a cast-iron buyout clause and that's why? Otherwise it's a bit crazy.

£5million a season wages at Utd, say what you want and still pick up £15million ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 04:08:32 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline LFC_NCL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38541 on: Today at 04:08:35 pm »
destroying his own legacy at the club, love it

they were warned
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,682
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38542 on: Today at 04:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:00:07 pm
What's so strange about half their team leaving at half time? Half their  ground left at half time versus us

I'm gonna throw a guess out there and say Ronaldo said he was fucking off at half time before the game and TG buckled and said ok; but when he got up to go, other players said, "well if he's off, I'm off too," and Ten Haag was effectively powerless to stop them. All he could do was complain to the media afterwards about how it's not on to try and retcon some authority over the matter.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38543 on: Today at 04:53:45 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:04:29 pm
Are these lot still hopeful of signing De Jong? Lost count of how many fuck offs theyve received now? At least 3 times.

Theyll be contacting Maguires Albanian contacts to have him injected and bundled into the back of a minibus at this rate.

No doubt if and when it doesnt happen, there will be the United ended their interest articles.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38544 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:47:35 pm
What a normal club would have done to support a new manager was to clear all the ego's in the the club. Releasing Ronaldo on a free would have been the first step. Like how Klopp handled Balotelli.

Its not so simple. Ronaldo has a contract, so why would he write off the £500k per week they owe him?


Apparently, though, hell be on 25% less this season as they didnt qualify for the CL.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,480
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38545 on: Today at 05:50:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:23:50 pm
Incredible that they had players leaving during a game, thought it was just Ronaldo but "There were many more who went home," he added. "So you condoned that? Certainly not. It's unacceptable, for everybody.

"I tell them. That it is unacceptable and that we are a team, so a selection. That you have to stay until the end."

Doesn't exactly look good on him if he's being treated like a nobody with no authority already.
Same nonsense, different day (and manager).
Seems like the players do this sort of thing on a daily basis and with every manager they've had since Ferguson, so I wasn't even moved by that.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:05:18 pm
New manager. Same old shitshow.
Got that right, Rossi...

The new players quickly learn to pick a side and fall in line. The rot and corruption setting in very quickly. It's "Us vs Them/him".
It's like the prison system over there! ;D

It sounds like Rangick all over again. (I tell them it is unacceptable... and yada.. yada..)
He doesn't seem "convincing" or commanding..
Imagine if they'd done that with Klopp! They would try it only once.

Anyway- they already know it is unacceptable. No need to tell them for the umpteenth time. They're adults and they've gone through this sort of thing before.
They have no respect for him at all. I thought they would've at least waited a few months, but they're doing it right out of the gate - following their leader- Ronaldo.
I suspect it's because he is unhappy and that's why it manifested so quickly.
That's it- that's the signal for me. Now I know he'd be gone before long, but Pleaseeeee.. let Ronaldo stay!
« Last Edit: Today at 06:09:36 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,480
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38546 on: Today at 06:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:12:20 pm
Eriksen isnt the player he once was. Forget the heart stuff he's been on a downward slope well before that. It's a bizarre signing.
Yeah. He's at the end of his career. The lad had a torrid time during his treatments(I imagine he had to front all his medical expenses - not to mention the emotional and mental damage), he would value other things in life now- one of them is to retire with a bag full of dough- and that's just good for him if he does.

It is a strange signing. A typical United signing. I think he'll fill Mata's place- reliable and professional, but ultimately not able to perform at the top level, but for a few minutes, one game in a while, or a half.

Yes- "bizarre", or even a "macabre" signing ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:20:35 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,421
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38547 on: Today at 06:23:51 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:04:29 pm
Are these lot still hopeful of signing De Jong? Lost count of how many fuck offs theyve received now? At least 3 times.

Theyll be contacting Maguires Albanian contacts to have him injected and bundled into the back of a minibus at this rate.

They re the modern age stalker club. De Jong should get a restraining order.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38548 on: Today at 06:35:04 pm »
De Jong going to Chelsea would be incredible after United have made it out to.be that the only reason he hasn't signed for them is a contractual dispute with Barcelona.

They're probably starting this season with the same eleven that finished the last one barring Ronaldo.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38549 on: Today at 09:20:20 pm »
I love how all these people in the media who are arguing that Ronaldo should stay and is still a class player keep talking about how many goals he sored last season, completely ignoring the fact  that the team scored less goals than they have in a right few years.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,578
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38550 on: Today at 09:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:59:32 pm
Interest from Everton is probably the only thing that could get Ronaldo to break into a run. In the opposite direction.
;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,907
  • Six times...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38551 on: Today at 10:43:31 pm »
Ten hag going up against Ronaldo is only going to end in his tears.

As.you.were.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 959 960 961 962 963 [964]   Go Up
« previous next »
 