Honestly Eriksen nearly dying gave him some incredible PR. Before then, he had gone stale at Spurs and had ranged from flopping to mediocre at Inter. Now, he is somehow the saviour of a bigger club than both of those.



Quote"Considering the scale of the rebuild facing Ten Hag to be able to recruit a player of Christian Eriksen’s calibre for no fee could be the actual definition of “transfer coup”. This is a playmaker with a claim to be on the same plane of gamechanging ability as Bruno Fernandes, who is United’s most consistent performer (alongside Ronaldo). So the new manager has certainly enhanced the squad’s quality and the hope will be that Eriksen can ease the load on Fernandes while offering a differing dimension."I'm guessing that quote is from the ever reliable Jamie Jackson?