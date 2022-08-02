« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38440 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm
Guardian writers predicted position 6th (NB: this is not necessarily Jamie Jacksons prediction but the average of our writers tips)

Last seasons position 6th

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/02/premier-league-2022-23-preview-no-14-manchester-united

:lmao
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38441 on: Today at 12:52:35 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:19:22 am
United are ready to offer De Jong an enormous £450,000 per week salary and pay off the £17m he is owed by Barcelona.

So it's rumoured that initial transfer fee of £56.2m with a total package in the region of £72m. So over a 5 year contract he'll potentially cost £200m.

And here's the last laugh funny thing if this goes through...

Within 2 years Man Utd supporters will be protesting the Glazers for allowing such a stupid deal and wasting money.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38442 on: Today at 12:54:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:35:09 am

For a player that doesn't want to play for them :lmao

United are hilarious right now.

Barcelona want to sell, & are desperate to sell, but because of the wages he's on at Barcelona, only United want to buy him[& are desperate to buy him], but he doesn't want to go to United, he want's to go to likes of Bayern instead, so United rather than giving up, in desperation are now offering him ridiculous money to sign for United.

 There was a time when United would never sign a player who doesn't want to play for them, but it's how far they've fallen [on the pitch at least], that they're now in this situation. :lmao

 
#Sausages

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38443 on: Today at 12:57:21 pm
We'll ovetake them in revenues this season as well.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38444 on: Today at 01:07:15 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:54:32 pm
United are hilarious right now.

Barcelona want to sell, & are desperate to sell, but because of the wages he's on at Barcelona, only United want to buy him[& are desperate to buy him], but he doesn't want to go to United, he want's to go to likes of Bayern instead, so United rather than giving up, in desperation are now offering him ridiculous money to sign for United.

 There was a time when United would never sign a player who doesn't want to play for them, but it's how far they've fallen [on the pitch at least], that they're now in this situation. :lmao

Dont blame him if he turns down the bottomless pit of cash over there. Its career suicide to join this train wreck of a club, playing alongside McT, McFred and Harry Maguire every week.
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38445 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm
Chelsea are watching De Jongs mess of a situation at Barcelona with considerable interest. Tuchel is a keen admirer and the Netherlands international would present an elite succession plan to the Champions League-winning NGolo Kante-Jorginho double six that, contractually speaking, could be a thing of the past as soon as the summer of 2023.

Manchester United are also watching but it is painfully clear to all parties that, if De Jong truly wanted to be at Old Trafford, the wheels were in motion for him to make the move weeks ago.

But if De Jong were to be persuaded to leave Camp Nou in this window, the impression is that Champions League football makes Chelsea a more desirable destination than United.

https://theathletic.com/3466451/2022/08/02/chelsea-transfer-cucurella-fofana/
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38446 on: Today at 02:39:51 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 01:07:15 pm
Dont blame him if he turns down the bottomless pit of cash over there. Its career suicide to join this train wreck of a club, playing alongside McT, McFred and Harry Maguire every week.

That's the point, he doesn't want to go there because he knows it'll be career suicide, but United are still desperately persisting in trying to sign him, which why it's hilarious, if he wanted to go there he'd have done it a few weeks ago.

I cannot remember us being in such a situation of desperately trying to sign a player, who didn't want to play for us, like what United have, how far they've fallen. :lmao
#Sausages

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38447 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38448 on: Today at 02:50:49 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:14:53 pm
Chelsea are watching De Jongs mess of a situation at Barcelona with considerable interest. Tuchel is a keen admirer and the Netherlands international would present an elite succession plan to the Champions League-winning NGolo Kante-Jorginho double six that, contractually speaking, could be a thing of the past as soon as the summer of 2023.

Manchester United are also watching but it is painfully clear to all parties that, if De Jong truly wanted to be at Old Trafford, the wheels were in motion for him to make the move weeks ago.

But if De Jong were to be persuaded to leave Camp Nou in this window, the impression is that Champions League football makes Chelsea a more desirable destination than United.

https://theathletic.com/3466451/2022/08/02/chelsea-transfer-cucurella-fofana/
Is De Jong all that anyway?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38449 on: Today at 02:56:08 pm
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38450 on: Today at 03:00:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:56:08 pm
:lmao

Is it news if it's been well known for 3 months?

;)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38451 on: Today at 03:00:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:48:40 pm
https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220802/1001845070/jong-insiste-negativa-united.html

De Jong insists that he doesn't want to join Man Utd.

Kind of feels like the dead parrot sketch, with Man Utd being the shopkeeper. :lmao
#Sausages

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38452 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:56:08 pm
:lmao

 ;D Double his wage maybe he'll say yes to United.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38453 on: Today at 03:04:22 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:48:40 pm
https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220802/1001845070/jong-insiste-negativa-united.html

De Jong insists that he doesn't want to join Man Utd.

Quote
Sólo le harían dudar clubs tipo Chelsea o Bayern porque juegan la Champions...

Undertsandable, he's a top professional, after all


Quote
...y por el atractivo de sus ciudades
Lol ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38454 on: Today at 03:05:21 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38455 on: Today at 03:06:07 pm
Genuinely one of the cringiest transfer sagas I've ever seen

United - Hi Frenkie, would you like to sign for us? We just hired your old Ajax manager and are signing loads of your old Ajax teammates

De Jong - No thanks

United - Are you sure? Barcelona don't seem to respect you

De Jong - Why would they say that? No I'm still not interested, I'm earning shitloads as a defensive midfielder

Barca - Frenkie why dont you just leave?

De Jong - Cos I want to stay, and you owe me loads of money, and its only a shit club interested in me. What about Bayern, or Liverpool, or Man City, or Juve, or AC Milan maybe? PSG?

Barca - Well no they dont want you

De Jong - Right well I'll stay then wont I?

United - Are you still sure you won't come?

De Jong - Yeah honestly

Barca - No really you should join United

De Jong - I really dont want to, have you seen their squad?

Barca - Yeah but....money

De Jong - I'm already on loads here.....

United - We'll pay you more than Ronaldo

De Jong - I honestly dont care, you're rubbish

Barca - Honestly tho mate you should probably leave

De Jong - I mean if you're going to be proper, proper twats about it then I dunno....I might join Chelsea at an absolute stretch once you've paid me what you owe me

Chelsea - Yeah we'll make a bid if we can't get one of the other forty players we've bid for

De Jong - Ok.....

United - Well thats a bit rude isn't it? After you'd agreed to join us

De Jong - I didnt

.............

United - Hi Frenkie, would you like to sign for us? We just hired your old Ajax manager and are signing loads of your old Ajax teammates, and we're better than Chelsea

De Jong - Who is this? Honestly? I googled your phone number and its got loads of negative ratings for harassment, it says you're a scam company just trying to sign any old player and dont actually care who it is. Hang on a second I'm just on there now, it says you signed Christian Eriksen?! Right let me speak to your manager.

United - Ahh oh uh oooh is zis, we no speaka de english

De Jong - Dont ring me again

*Phone rings*

United - Hi Frenkie, this is Tom Huddlestone. I know you were a big fan of mine as a child.....would you like to join me at Man United? We just hired your old Ajax manager and are signing loads of your old Ajax teammates

**Disclaimer - No seriously, they're signing Tom Huddlestone**
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38456 on: Today at 03:12:36 pm
Every potential signing they will be linked to will now have them over-a-barrel.
Desperate Yernited FC
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38457 on: Today at 03:34:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:50:49 pm
Is De Jong all that anyway?

He's crucial to how Hags wants to play. Sort of what wee Joe Allen was for Rodgers.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38458 on: Today at 03:48:39 pm
Quote
Considering the scale of the rebuild facing Ten Hag to be able to recruit a player of Christian Eriksens calibre for no fee could be the actual definition of transfer coup. This is a playmaker with a claim to be on the same plane of gamechanging ability as Bruno Fernandes, who is Uniteds most consistent performer (alongside Ronaldo). So the new manager has certainly enhanced the squads quality and the hope will be that Eriksen can ease the load on Fernandes while offering a differing dimension.

Honestly Eriksen nearly dying gave him some incredible PR. Before then, he had gone stale at Spurs and had ranged from flopping to mediocre at Inter. Now, he is somehow the saviour of a bigger club than both of those.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38459 on: Today at 03:51:41 pm
Barcelona will be pissing themselves laughing if this goes through.

United are a team with no Plan B. They haven't got a clue what to do and who to go for if DJ doesn't sign for them. All they can think of is to pull an Everton to Ancelotti and keeping upping the numbers until he can't say no.

Maybe - just maybe - if they got someone else and put in a decent performance this season, De Jong might consider it a worthwhile move next summer, but right now, United have nothing to offer him except money. You're not going to get the best out of the player if he's only doing it for the money. United keep making the same mistakes over and over again and it's glorious.

And I think even the media are beginning to cotton onto it.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38460 on: Today at 03:51:49 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:48:39 pm
Honestly Eriksen nearly dying gave him some incredible PR. Before then, he had gone stale at Spurs and had ranged from flopping to mediocre at Inter. Now, he is somehow the saviour of a bigger club than both of those.
Not saying you're wrong, but he did a fair job at the then-struggling Brentford.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38461 on: Today at 03:55:37 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:51:49 pm
Not saying you're wrong, but he did a fair job at the then-struggling Brentford.

He did, but they set up so that literally everything they did offensively ran through him, and he had to do very little running or defensive work. He also took all set-pieces. None of that is going to happen at United, because he either won't be playing or will be but as second fiddle to the likes of Fernandes/Ronaldo/Sancho/Rashford.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38462 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm
He did do well at Brentford but I suspect it was a bit of a 'Dugarry at Birmingham' situation where a talented older player comes in and lifts the place, and actually isn't suddenly one of the best players in the league
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38463 on: Today at 04:24:16 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:50:49 pm
Is De Jong all that anyway?

Pretty much de jong and de short of it...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38464 on: Today at 04:24:42 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:00:12 pm
Is it news if it's been well known for 3 months?

;)

Its just funny that the Manc media report the Mancs are going to pay this that and the other to allow the transfer and he then comes out and repeats "NO".

He needs to get an injuction now, surely this is classed as stalking ;)
Fuck the Tories

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38465 on: Today at 04:28:39 pm
I was having a nosey at his transfer thread on the caf earlier. 

They were discussing the Chelsea option and some blert comes storming in saying that with the midfield players they (Chelsea) already have he'd make very little difference as he's good but not brilliant!

So why the fuck are you so desperate to sign him!  Talk about thick as fuck footy fans 😂
