Genuinely one of the cringiest transfer sagas I've ever seen



United - Hi Frenkie, would you like to sign for us? We just hired your old Ajax manager and are signing loads of your old Ajax teammates



De Jong - No thanks



United - Are you sure? Barcelona don't seem to respect you



De Jong - Why would they say that? No I'm still not interested, I'm earning shitloads as a defensive midfielder



Barca - Frenkie why dont you just leave?



De Jong - Cos I want to stay, and you owe me loads of money, and its only a shit club interested in me. What about Bayern, or Liverpool, or Man City, or Juve, or AC Milan maybe? PSG?



Barca - Well no they dont want you



De Jong - Right well I'll stay then wont I?



United - Are you still sure you won't come?



De Jong - Yeah honestly



Barca - No really you should join United



De Jong - I really dont want to, have you seen their squad?



Barca - Yeah but....money



De Jong - I'm already on loads here.....



United - We'll pay you more than Ronaldo



De Jong - I honestly dont care, you're rubbish



Barca - Honestly tho mate you should probably leave



De Jong - I mean if you're going to be proper, proper twats about it then I dunno....I might join Chelsea at an absolute stretch once you've paid me what you owe me



Chelsea - Yeah we'll make a bid if we can't get one of the other forty players we've bid for



De Jong - Ok.....



United - Well thats a bit rude isn't it? After you'd agreed to join us



De Jong - I didnt



.............



United - Hi Frenkie, would you like to sign for us? We just hired your old Ajax manager and are signing loads of your old Ajax teammates, and we're better than Chelsea



De Jong - Who is this? Honestly? I googled your phone number and its got loads of negative ratings for harassment, it says you're a scam company just trying to sign any old player and dont actually care who it is. Hang on a second I'm just on there now, it says you signed Christian Eriksen?! Right let me speak to your manager.



United - Ahh oh uh oooh is zis, we no speaka de english



De Jong - Dont ring me again



*Phone rings*



United - Hi Frenkie, this is Tom Huddlestone. I know you were a big fan of mine as a child.....would you like to join me at Man United? We just hired your old Ajax manager and are signing loads of your old Ajax teammates



**Disclaimer - No seriously, they're signing Tom Huddlestone**