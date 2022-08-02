

For a player that doesn't want to play for them



United are hilarious right now.Barcelona want to sell, & are desperate to sell, but because of the wages he's on at Barcelona, only United want to buy him[& are desperate to buy him], but he doesn't want to go to United, he want's to go to likes of Bayern instead, so United rather than giving up, in desperation are now offering him ridiculous money to sign for United.There was a time when United would never sign a player who doesn't want to play for them, but it's how far they've fallen [on the pitch at least], that they're now in this situation.