« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 957 958 959 960 961 [962]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2345133 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38440 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm »
Guardian writers predicted position 6th (NB: this is not necessarily Jamie Jacksons prediction but the average of our writers tips)

Last seasons position 6th

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/02/premier-league-2022-23-preview-no-14-manchester-united

:lmao
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,173
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38441 on: Today at 12:52:35 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:19:22 am
United are ready to offer De Jong an enormous £450,000 per week salary and pay off the £17m he is owed by Barcelona.

So it's rumoured that initial transfer fee of £56.2m with a total package in the region of £72m. So over a 5 year contract he'll potentially cost £200m.

And here's the last laugh funny thing if this goes through...

Within 2 years Man Utd supporters will be protesting the Glazers for allowing such a stupid deal and wasting money.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,528
  • Kloppite
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38442 on: Today at 12:54:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:35:09 am

For a player that doesn't want to play for them :lmao

United are hilarious right now.

Barcelona want to sell, & are desperate to sell, but because of the wages he's on at Barcelona, only United want to buy him[& are desperate to buy him], but he doesn't want to go to United, he want's to go to likes of Bayern instead, so United rather than giving up, in desperation are now offering him ridiculous money to sign for United.

 There was a time when United would never sign a player who doesn't want to play for them, but it's how far they've fallen [on the pitch at least], that they're now in this situation. :lmao

 
Logged
#Sausages

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38443 on: Today at 12:57:21 pm »
We'll ovetake them in revenues this season as well.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38444 on: Today at 01:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:54:32 pm
United are hilarious right now.

Barcelona want to sell, & are desperate to sell, but because of the wages he's on at Barcelona, only United want to buy him[& are desperate to buy him], but he doesn't want to go to United, he want's to go to likes of Bayern instead, so United rather than giving up, in desperation are now offering him ridiculous money to sign for United.

 There was a time when United would never sign a player who doesn't want to play for them, but it's how far they've fallen [on the pitch at least], that they're now in this situation. :lmao

Dont blame him if he turns down the bottomless pit of cash over there. Its career suicide to join this train wreck of a club, playing alongside McT, McFred and Harry Maguire every week.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,085
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38445 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm »
Chelsea are watching De Jongs mess of a situation at Barcelona with considerable interest. Tuchel is a keen admirer and the Netherlands international would present an elite succession plan to the Champions League-winning NGolo Kante-Jorginho double six that, contractually speaking, could be a thing of the past as soon as the summer of 2023.

Manchester United are also watching but it is painfully clear to all parties that, if De Jong truly wanted to be at Old Trafford, the wheels were in motion for him to make the move weeks ago.

But if De Jong were to be persuaded to leave Camp Nou in this window, the impression is that Champions League football makes Chelsea a more desirable destination than United.

https://theathletic.com/3466451/2022/08/02/chelsea-transfer-cucurella-fofana/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,528
  • Kloppite
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38446 on: Today at 02:39:51 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 01:07:15 pm
Dont blame him if he turns down the bottomless pit of cash over there. Its career suicide to join this train wreck of a club, playing alongside McT, McFred and Harry Maguire every week.

That's the point, he doesn't want to go there because he knows it'll be career suicide, but United are still desperately persisting in trying to sign him, which why it's hilarious, if he wanted to go there he'd have done it a few weeks ago.

I cannot remember us being in such a situation of desperately trying to sign a player, who didn't want to play for us, like what United have, how far they've fallen. :lmao
Logged
#Sausages

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38447 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38448 on: Today at 02:50:49 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:14:53 pm
Chelsea are watching De Jongs mess of a situation at Barcelona with considerable interest. Tuchel is a keen admirer and the Netherlands international would present an elite succession plan to the Champions League-winning NGolo Kante-Jorginho double six that, contractually speaking, could be a thing of the past as soon as the summer of 2023.

Manchester United are also watching but it is painfully clear to all parties that, if De Jong truly wanted to be at Old Trafford, the wheels were in motion for him to make the move weeks ago.

But if De Jong were to be persuaded to leave Camp Nou in this window, the impression is that Champions League football makes Chelsea a more desirable destination than United.

https://theathletic.com/3466451/2022/08/02/chelsea-transfer-cucurella-fofana/
Is De Jong all that anyway?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,822
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38449 on: Today at 02:56:08 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 957 958 959 960 961 [962]   Go Up
« previous next »
 