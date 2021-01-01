I dont get why they wheel our Ferguson now and then expecting history to repeat. Whatever that serves him well back then has changed. We were badly run, there wasnt sportswashing. Its totally different to what it is today.



Even our revered Kenny knew when to stepped aside and be a fan and no more.



Ferguson's biggest asset was his motivational drive. He was no tactical genius but he knew how to fire his players up. There's a new generation of players at OT now & I seriously doubt they'd take much notice of his 'us against the world' mantra.



Because, again, this is them. United have had 28 managers in their history and three of them have actually been successful. They're not some behemoth with a history of making astute managerial appointments, they're a club who have a history of making shit managerial appointments and very occasionally striking gold. So it stands to reason that one of the very, very few managers who was successful is constantly asked to help. They did the same with Busby. If Ten Hag is very successful (ha) they'd wheel him out in thirty years when Eric Djemba-Djembas kid was struggling as manager.Who, the players? Well no, but there's still a generation who are actually in charge who believe he's actually the greatest manager ever which is why the keep wheeling him out whenever they need a bit of good press.