« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 956 957 958 959 960 [961]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2342017 times)

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38400 on: Today at 09:52:44 am »
Have they signed anyone yet?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,675
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38401 on: Today at 10:02:21 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:29:04 am
"Old Rednose is back,
drunk from the before the night beforrreeeec,
shit into one hard shoulder walked into a doorrrr".

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,594
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38402 on: Today at 10:05:25 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:02:48 pm
He wouldn't touch the job. He's smart enough to know it would damage his legacy. He jumped ship the moment he realised City were a very real and genuine threat. Granted, he was getting on and had probably lost his old spark, but his United bullied a sub-standard league that had very little that could genuinely threaten their dominance. Chelsea chipped away a bit, but their hire/fire policy with managers deprived them of the consistency to truly threaten. That changed when City came along, and Fergie knew it.

I'm not so sure he wouldn't, and I'm not so sure he is.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • Igor
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38403 on: Today at 10:59:38 am »
He's 80 years old and nearly died from a brain haemorrhage a few years back.

He isn't taking the job again.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,231
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38404 on: Today at 11:58:38 am »
I find it interesting that a group of Man Utd players (including Ronaldo) left their friendly against Rayo Vallecano before the final whistle. There are some claims that Ten Hag allowed it.  Odd.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,030
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38405 on: Today at 12:02:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:58:38 am
I find it interesting that a group of Man Utd players (including Ronaldo) left their friendly against Rayo Vallecano before the final whistle. There are some claims that Ten Hag allowed it.  Odd.
They sound like such a fragmented, ill-disciplined club these days. 😊
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38406 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm »
They've spent £70m and about the get the Norwich scarves out again.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38407 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:04:52 pm
They've spent £70m and about the get the Norwich scarves out again.

Even though more money from the owners is clearly there, it's just that those in charge of transfers don't seem to realise that it doesn't need to be spent on De Jong.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,594
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38408 on: Today at 12:21:51 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 10:59:38 am
He's 80 years old and nearly died from a brain haemorrhage a few years back.

He isn't taking the job again.

You never know. He is 80 and he did nearly did from a brain haemorrhage but he clearly still can't let go, he's still constantly involved, he's still in this new 'think tank'. The ego is still clearly there that he can provide some sort of help. I dont expect him to suddenly be a full time manager, but some sort of duel role, for a few games? I really wouldn't rule it out, they're absolutely obsessed with him being some font of knowledge and clearly common sense goes out of the window with them.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,030
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38409 on: Today at 12:49:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:21:51 pm
You never know. He is 80 and he did nearly did from a brain haemorrhage but he clearly still can't let go, he's still constantly involved, he's still in this new 'think tank'. The ego is still clearly there that he can provide some sort of help. I dont expect him to suddenly be a full time manager, but some sort of duel role, for a few games? I really wouldn't rule it out, they're absolutely obsessed with him being some font of knowledge and clearly common sense goes out of the window with them.
So, Ferguson is now the Manc equivalent of the Bullens Wall? 🤔
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red46

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38410 on: Today at 12:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on July 29, 2022, 06:19:27 pm
Daily Mail so you know, but Ferguson, Gill and Robson now forming a think tank to help them out

https://twitter.com/ChrisWheelerDM/status/1553059696432615424?t=bYXpqxAf962x-HjZLh9j_A&s=19

Shades of when Matt Busby got involved again during the reigns of O Farrell and McGuinness, ended with united going down.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38411 on: Today at 01:33:25 pm »
I dont get why they wheel our Ferguson now and then expecting history to repeat. Whatever that serves him well back then has changed. We were badly run, there wasnt sportswashing. Its totally different to what it is today.

Even our revered Kenny knew when to stepped aside and be a fan and no more.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38412 on: Today at 02:20:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:21:51 pm
You never know. He is 80 and he did nearly did from a brain haemorrhage but he clearly still can't let go, he's still constantly involved, he's still in this new 'think tank'. The ego is still clearly there that he can provide some sort of help. I dont expect him to suddenly be a full time manager, but some sort of duel role, for a few games? I really wouldn't rule it out, they're absolutely obsessed with him being some font of knowledge and clearly common sense goes out of the window with them.

Ferguson's biggest asset was his motivational drive. He was no tactical genius but he knew how to fire his players up. There's a new generation of players at OT now & I seriously doubt they'd take much notice of his 'us against the world' mantra.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38413 on: Today at 02:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 02:20:21 pm
Ferguson's biggest asset was his motivational drive. He was no tactical genius but he knew how to fire his players up. There's a new generation of players at OT now & I seriously doubt they'd take much notice of his 'us against the world' mantra.
certainly coming from an 80-year old.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,594
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38414 on: Today at 02:33:25 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:33:25 pm
I dont get why they wheel our Ferguson now and then expecting history to repeat. Whatever that serves him well back then has changed. We were badly run, there wasnt sportswashing. Its totally different to what it is today.

Even our revered Kenny knew when to stepped aside and be a fan and no more.

Because, again, this is them. United have had 28 managers in their history and three of them have actually been successful. They're not some behemoth with a history of making astute managerial appointments, they're a club who have a history of making shit managerial appointments and very occasionally striking gold. So it stands to reason that one of the very, very few managers who was successful is constantly asked to help. They did the same with Busby. If Ten Hag is very successful (ha) they'd wheel him out in thirty years when Eric Djemba-Djembas kid was struggling as manager.

Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 02:20:21 pm
Ferguson's biggest asset was his motivational drive. He was no tactical genius but he knew how to fire his players up. There's a new generation of players at OT now & I seriously doubt they'd take much notice of his 'us against the world' mantra.

Who, the players? Well no, but there's still a generation who are actually in charge who believe he's actually the greatest manager ever which is why the keep wheeling him out whenever they need a bit of good press.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 956 957 958 959 960 [961]   Go Up
« previous next »
 