I was just in a pub here having a bit of lunch and they had their friendly on in the background. These thugs were having a pull apart brawl in a fucking friendly match. Just goes to show you the absolute tension is in their camp.



EVen more hilariously was the 2 man united fans in the pub shouting and screaming at a pre season friendly match. I've literally never seen this behaviour about pre season in my 37 years. They are absolutely desperate.