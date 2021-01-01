« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2332093 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38280 on: Yesterday at 08:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm
Going to have to pick you up on this old fruit. Once upon a time, living with your mum may have been considered sad but in the present economic climate with house and rent prices being what they are, it's a financial necessity. Pot Noodles can be quite tasty if you add something to it, like say, chicken. And men and women all across this fine and pleasant land masturbate solo or with a friend. There is nothing sad about pleasuring oneself.

There are, however, many things that are indeed sad. For example:

Stamp collecting
Train spotting
Model railway enthusiast
Dressing up as a super hero and venturing outdoors
Supporting Everton


You forgot to add being a Star Wars fan onto that bottom list, but who am I to talk? Whatever makes you happy, I suppose.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38281 on: Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Just one more time, because I love it:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

The whole thing is absolutely extraordinary.

Thats hilarious Hazell, how did i miss this?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38282 on: Yesterday at 09:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Just one more time, because I love it:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

The whole thing is absolutely extraordinary.

the word cringe was invented for Rio Ferdinand.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38283 on: Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:56:29 pm

wtf did I just watch? ;D

It could be incidental reference to his new partner's height. :lmao
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38284 on: Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Just one more time, because I love it:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

The whole thing is absolutely extraordinary.

Ronnies at the wheel, man.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38285 on: Today at 07:48:36 am »
I am enjoying Ronaldo treating the club like dirt immensely. He couldnt care less about the club or the city. He never has.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38286 on: Today at 08:49:59 am »
Does Rio Ferdinand ever tire of making a complete eijit of himself. I dunno which shines through most, his desperation or his wallyness
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38287 on: Today at 09:34:55 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:48:36 am
I am enjoying Ronaldo treating the club like dirt immensely. He couldnt care less about the club or the city. He never has.

The fact he was willing to go to Man City should have been a huge red flag in that regard. The way they've quickly turned on him is hilarious and I look forward to all the articles revealing what went on to be published once he's out the door
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38288 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:48:36 am
I am enjoying Ronaldo treating the club like dirt immensely. He couldnt care less about the club or the city. He never has.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/jun/21/manchesterunited.premierleague1
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38289 on: Today at 12:03:29 pm »
Wait so all of this for potentially a move to Sporting Lisbon

Things must be REAL back back home in Manchester for Ronnie. Another failed comeback along with Pogba
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38290 on: Today at 12:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:48:36 am
I am enjoying Ronaldo treating the club like dirt immensely. He couldnt care less about the club or the city. He never has.
The only thing Ronaldo has ever cared about is Ronaldo. The fella has an ego the size of Jupiter and thinks he's bigger than the game itself. I find it amazing that some people still can't see this.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38291 on: Today at 12:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:15:50 pm
The only thing Ronaldo has ever cared about is Ronaldo. The fella has an ego the size of Jupiter and thinks he's bigger than the game itself. I find it amazing that some people still can't see this.

Everyone can see it except for Man Utd fans I think. Although they're now finally waking up to that fact unfortunately.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38292 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:15:50 pm
The only thing Ronaldo has ever cared about is Ronaldo. The fella has an ego the size of Jupiter and thinks he's bigger than the game itself. I find it amazing that some people still can't see this.

I genuinely think if he managed to force his way out on a free this summer and went to Chelsea, and then won the title or CL, they'd still swoon over him a little because he played for them once.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38293 on: Today at 12:58:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:01:21 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/jun/21/manchesterunited.premierleague1
Some 14 years later and yet again, its the same old issues with him they refuse to see.

ego.rude to club staff.disrespectful to the club.posturing for a movewhat is the point in keeping him?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38294 on: Today at 01:01:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:49:54 pm
I genuinely think if he managed to force his way out on a free this summer and went to Chelsea, and then won the title or CL, they'd still swoon over him a little because he played for them once.
he would have won it for them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38295 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Lets be honest, after the Munich anniversary debacle, he could Instagram a photo of him urinating on their holy trinity statue outside OT and the club would issue a statement saying he was paying his respects to Law, Best and Charlton in his own unique way.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38296 on: Today at 01:10:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:58:12 pm
Some 14 years later and yet again, its the same old issues with him they refuse to see.

ego.rude to club staff.disrespectful to the club.posturing for a movewhat is the point in keeping him?

I mean, it's not been all bad. One of his teammates in the summer spoke glowing about the positive impact Ronaldo was having on Man Utd:

"To give you one instance of the impact he is having on the group, this was Friday night in the hotel.

"So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you've got some cheat stuff out. You've got some apple crumble and custard or you've got a bit of brownie and cream.

"I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38297 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:09:15 pm
Lets be honest, after the Munich anniversary debacle
I missed this - what happened?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38298 on: Today at 01:13:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:10:57 pm
I missed this - what happened?
Its in my post a few above, the Guardian link from 2008.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38299 on: Today at 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:10:57 pm
I missed this - what happened?

Back in  08/09, around that time, Rooney had been commissioned to take part in a Munich anniversary event to pay respects etc, Ronaldo was meant to be meeting him and the event had over run so he showed up and moaned about it basically, tapping his finger on the door, wagging his fingers and just generally being a prick.

I assume thats what hes referencing anyway.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38300 on: Today at 01:57:24 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:13:35 pm
Its in my post a few above, the Guardian link from 2008.

oops, missed that.  Thanks mate.

What a prick this guy is.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38301 on: Today at 04:03:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:13:35 pm
Its in my post a few above, the Guardian link from 2008.

For those who don't want to click on the link:



First of all a little story to tell you what kind of man we are talking about. It is January 9, 2008, and in an upstairs room at Manchester United's training ground five elderly men in smart blazers are struggling with their emotions in front of a hushed audience. It is the club's media day building up to the 50th anniversary of the Munich air disaster and Sir Bobby Charlton's polite smile does not hide the fact he is trembling as he takes his seat. Bill Foulkes is straight-backed and dignified but only a couple of questions have been asked before the tears appear in his eyes and he reaches for a glass of water.

In an adjacent room Wayne Rooney has agreed to offer a modern-day perspective of that seminal day when 23 people, including eight members of Sir Matt Busby's team, were killed in the wreckage of the burnt-out BEA Elizabethan. It is not his specialist subject but he handles the occasion with dignity and more eloquence than some people might imagine. But then Cristiano Ronaldo comes through the double doors and the mood is broken.

He is wearing a white suit jacket and ripped jeans, looking every bit the boy-band hunk, but it is very obvious he is in a bad mood. He begins by berating Karen Shotbolt, the club's press officer, because he is waiting for Rooney and the event has over-run. He is banging his watch with his hand, flapping his arms and gesturing in the way that Portuguese footballers usually reserve for fussy referees and, at first, he is so animated it appears as if it might be a wind-up.

When he flounces back through the doors, cursing loudly, it is very obvious he is being deadly serious. Rooney is professional enough to carry on with his tribute but the attention is no longer exclusively on him. Thirty seconds later Ronaldo appears again, first rapping his forefinger against the glass in the door, then opening it by a fraction and starting to whistle at Rooney in the way that a farmer beckons his sheepdog.

It was such an unpleasant scene the journalists decided not to write about it because we had been invited to the training ground to cover a far more important subject and, when you have sat with men as noble as Charlton, Foulkes, Albert Scanlon, Harry Gregg and Kenny Morgans and seen the hurt in their eyes, it felt incongruous to veer off-track. But coming away from Carrington that day it was difficult not to wonder what had become of the pimply teenager with the braces on his teeth who had been photographed, in his first few weeks as a United player, holding hands with his mother, Dolores, as they crossed a busy Manchester street.

The answer, of course, is that Ronaldo has fallen in love with his own reflection and, as United are currently finding out, that ego is in danger of spiralling out of control. Nor, sadly, is this story a one-off. One member of staff at Old Trafford reports being shocked by his rudeness when sorting out his travel arrangements for a club trip last season. And then there was last season's Football Writers' Association's annual dinner when, with barely any notice, its player of the year demanded that space was made for five of his friends to attend and that he would like them all to be on the top table with him. He got his way, as superstars often do, but the organisers were unimpressed, to say the least.

This is not to say that Ronaldo is all bad. He won a court case against the Sun earlier this week after it was reported that he had been fined for breaking club rules by using his phone during training: a story that was obvious baloney to anyone who has followed the player's career. Ronaldo, in many ways, is the consummate professional when it comes to improving himself on the pitch. He is not a man for nightclubs or raucous evenings out among the Manchester glitterati and there is something deeply impressive about the way he has come from his humble beginnings, growing up in Madeira in a house so small the washing machine was on the roof, to become the most penetrative attacking footballer in the world.

And yet United's more loyal and thoughtful supporters would by now be entitled to think it would be better for Mr. Ferguson and the Glazer family to end this shabby saga and let the previously unthinkable happen. To them, his constant prevaricating about his future, his flirting with the Spanish media and his apparent disregard for Manchester United, must smack of a man who has started to think he is bigger than the club.

His sound bites have become increasingly strategic, as if he thinks we cannot see what he is doing, yet nobody will have been surprised that the sweat had barely dried on his brow after Portugal's defeat by Germany on Thursday before he had re-iterated his desire to leave Old Trafford - just as Real Madrid had requested. United insist they will not allow themselves to be bullied into a corner but, when a player is acting like this and would so obviously be resentful and unsettled if he is denied the transfer he craves, the question should be: what is the point in keeping him?
