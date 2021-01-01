« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2331621 times)

Offline Macphisto80

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38280 on: Yesterday at 08:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm
Going to have to pick you up on this old fruit. Once upon a time, living with your mum may have been considered sad but in the present economic climate with house and rent prices being what they are, it's a financial necessity. Pot Noodles can be quite tasty if you add something to it, like say, chicken. And men and women all across this fine and pleasant land masturbate solo or with a friend. There is nothing sad about pleasuring oneself.

There are, however, many things that are indeed sad. For example:

Stamp collecting
Train spotting
Model railway enthusiast
Dressing up as a super hero and venturing outdoors
Supporting Everton


You forgot to add being a Star Wars fan onto that bottom list, but who am I to talk? Whatever makes you happy, I suppose.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38281 on: Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Just one more time, because I love it:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

The whole thing is absolutely extraordinary.

Thats hilarious Hazell, how did i miss this?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38282 on: Yesterday at 09:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Just one more time, because I love it:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

The whole thing is absolutely extraordinary.

the word cringe was invented for Rio Ferdinand.
Offline BigCDump

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38283 on: Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:56:29 pm

wtf did I just watch? ;D

It could be incidental reference to his new partner's height. :lmao
Offline thejbs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38284 on: Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Just one more time, because I love it:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

The whole thing is absolutely extraordinary.

Ronnies at the wheel, man.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38285 on: Today at 07:48:36 am »
I am enjoying Ronaldo treating the club like dirt immensely. He couldnt care less about the club or the city. He never has.
Offline slaphead

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38286 on: Today at 08:49:59 am »
Does Rio Ferdinand ever tire of making a complete eijit of himself. I dunno which shines through most, his desperation or his wallyness
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38287 on: Today at 09:34:55 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:48:36 am
I am enjoying Ronaldo treating the club like dirt immensely. He couldnt care less about the club or the city. He never has.

The fact he was willing to go to Man City should have been a huge red flag in that regard. The way they've quickly turned on him is hilarious and I look forward to all the articles revealing what went on to be published once he's out the door
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38288 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:48:36 am
I am enjoying Ronaldo treating the club like dirt immensely. He couldnt care less about the club or the city. He never has.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/jun/21/manchesterunited.premierleague1
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38289 on: Today at 12:03:29 pm »
Wait so all of this for potentially a move to Sporting Lisbon

Things must be REAL back back home in Manchester for Ronnie. Another failed comeback along with Pogba
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38290 on: Today at 12:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:48:36 am
I am enjoying Ronaldo treating the club like dirt immensely. He couldnt care less about the club or the city. He never has.
The only thing Ronaldo has ever cared about is Ronaldo. The fella has an ego the size of Jupiter and thinks he's bigger than the game itself. I find it amazing that some people still can't see this.
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38291 on: Today at 12:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:15:50 pm
The only thing Ronaldo has ever cared about is Ronaldo. The fella has an ego the size of Jupiter and thinks he's bigger than the game itself. I find it amazing that some people still can't see this.

Everyone can see it except for Man Utd fans I think. Although they're now finally waking up to that fact unfortunately.
Online El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38292 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:15:50 pm
The only thing Ronaldo has ever cared about is Ronaldo. The fella has an ego the size of Jupiter and thinks he's bigger than the game itself. I find it amazing that some people still can't see this.

I genuinely think if he managed to force his way out on a free this summer and went to Chelsea, and then won the title or CL, they'd still swoon over him a little because he played for them once.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38293 on: Today at 12:58:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:01:21 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/jun/21/manchesterunited.premierleague1
Some 14 years later and yet again, its the same old issues with him they refuse to see.

ego.rude to club staff.disrespectful to the club.posturing for a movewhat is the point in keeping him?
Online SamLad

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38294 on: Today at 01:01:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:49:54 pm
I genuinely think if he managed to force his way out on a free this summer and went to Chelsea, and then won the title or CL, they'd still swoon over him a little because he played for them once.
he would have won it for them.
