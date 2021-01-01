Going to have to pick you up on this old fruit. Once upon a time, living with your mum may have been considered sad but in the present economic climate with house and rent prices being what they are, it's a financial necessity. Pot Noodles can be quite tasty if you add something to it, like say, chicken. And men and women all across this fine and pleasant land masturbate solo or with a friend. There is nothing sad about pleasuring oneself.There are, however, many things that are indeed sad. For example:Stamp collectingTrain spottingModel railway enthusiastDressing up as a super hero and venturing outdoorsSupporting Everton
Just one more time, because I love it:https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJIThe whole thing is absolutely extraordinary.
wtf did I just watch?
I am enjoying Ronaldo treating the club like dirt immensely. He couldnt care less about the club or the city. He never has.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
The only thing Ronaldo has ever cared about is Ronaldo. The fella has an ego the size of Jupiter and thinks he's bigger than the game itself. I find it amazing that some people still can't see this.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/jun/21/manchesterunited.premierleague1
I genuinely think if he managed to force his way out on a free this summer and went to Chelsea, and then won the title or CL, they'd still swoon over him a little because he played for them once.
