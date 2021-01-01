Genuinely incredible stuff, maybe the cherry on top of their utter shitness of the last decade. Since he fucked them over to go to Real, they've still treated him like some goddess that they once dated. Watching from afar as they stay living with their mum, having a pot noodle and a wank. Like bizarrely arrogant that one of the best players in the world once played for them (even though he fucked them over to leave). And then they get him back to much fanfare, he absolutely knackered any shred of team spirit that they had, any remotely successful system that was working for them...and now he's fucking them over again.



They've had a fuckload of funny shit happening on the pitch and in the boardroom, and on the sidelines. But this and Pogback might be the best of everything. The only way to make it better is if they re-sign Pogba in a few years for megabucks, and then re-sign Ronaldo as manager or something once he's finally fucked off as a player.