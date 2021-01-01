« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 952 953 954 955 956 [957]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2329876 times)

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,659
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38240 on: Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm
So Ajax were prepared to sell us this lad for less than 40m and they get 57m from
United when no one else was in for him...

£17m quid difference! They could be giving that to Frenkie de Jong's lawyer Gary Neville for his date at the European Court of Human Rights.
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,644
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38241 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm »
Logged
* * * * *

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,722
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38242 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
https://twitter.com/utdreport/status/1552387671158394887?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1552387671158394887%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=

he who fannies about and dives around wants them to release him

Apart from the obvious humour its a mad situation ... where does he think he's going to go???
Is it possible he plays in Portugal for someone, plays the World Cup then turns it in?
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38243 on: Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm »
I could see him play in Sporting a few years. He's way too big of a fish in a small pond to turn out for the Madeiran sides but I think it would mean a lot to Ronaldo to win the Portuguese league before he calls it quits. Not sure whether he would be willing to go now though. Massive paycut obviously required.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,060
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38244 on: Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
Apart from the obvious humour its a mad situation ... where does he think he's going to go???
Is it possible he plays in Portugal for someone, plays the World Cup then turns it in?

He's made a big deal before about wanting to play somewhere that can compete, but I wonder if actually it's more about the hit his ego and image has taken at united, with all of the fuss over whether he has helped or hindered them. He might be looking to go somewhere he'll be adored and allowed to do whatever he wants.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38245 on: Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
https://twitter.com/utdreport/status/1552387671158394887?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1552387671158394887%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=

he who fannies about and dives around wants them to release him

There's no way that's 100% accurate. More than likely he wants his money as well otherwise why wouldn't ManU just show him the door? There's no way it's this cut and dry.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38246 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 pm »
I am a slave, says Ronaldo as he pushes for Madrid move - 2008

He went back to them, and they enslaved him again- Its a fucking outrage!!

Free Ronaldo.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,197
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38247 on: Today at 12:10:39 am »
Surely if he wanted to go back to Sporting, he'd already been on his way there. I get the sense his ego still thinks he is wanted at a higher level than the Portuguese league
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38248 on: Today at 08:03:32 am »
Doesnt look like they are going to let him go (sorry, free him)

You can only imagine what effect an unhappy Ronaldo is going to have on that dressing room next season ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,775
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38249 on: Today at 08:10:34 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:03:32 am
Doesnt look like they are going to let him go (sorry, free him)

You can only imagine what effect an unhappy Ronaldo is going to have on that dressing room next season ;D ;D ;D

Been denied an early release due to poor behaviour?
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38250 on: Today at 09:30:23 am »
I see dignity-free utter desperation remains a massive part of the United DNA.


Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,487
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38251 on: Today at 09:50:54 am »
Genuinely incredible stuff, maybe the cherry on top of their utter shitness of the last decade. Since he fucked them over to go to Real, they've still treated him like some goddess that they once dated. Watching from afar as they stay living with their mum, having a pot noodle and a wank. Like bizarrely arrogant that one of the best players in the world once played for them (even though he fucked them over to leave). And then they get him back to much fanfare, he absolutely knackered any shred of team spirit that they had, any remotely successful system that was working for them...and now he's fucking them over again.

They've had a fuckload of funny shit happening on the pitch and in the boardroom, and on the sidelines. But this and Pogback might be the best of everything. The only way to make it better is if they re-sign Pogba in a few years for megabucks, and then re-sign Ronaldo as manager or something once he's finally fucked off as a player.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38252 on: Today at 09:59:59 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:50:54 am
Genuinely incredible stuff, maybe the cherry on top of their utter shitness of the last decade. Since he fucked them over to go to Real, they've still treated him like some goddess that they once dated. Watching from afar as they stay living with their mum, having a pot noodle and a wank. Like bizarrely arrogant that one of the best players in the world once played for them (even though he fucked them over to leave). And then they get him back to much fanfare, he absolutely knackered any shred of team spirit that they had, any remotely successful system that was working for them...and now he's fucking them over again.
Parallels can be drawn with Suarez.  He's still loved by lots of us for what he did during his time here but can you imagine Klopp or FSG moving for him when his Barca and Atletico contracts ended?!

Their transfer decisions have just repeatedly been terrible.  That they're now hoovering up Ajax players, former Ajax players or players Ajax previously wanted to sign under ten Hag suggests they've not really improved anything behind the scenes.  Long may it continue.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,487
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38253 on: Today at 10:14:04 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:59:59 am
Parallels can be drawn with Suarez.  He's still loved by lots of us for what he did during his time here but can you imagine Klopp or FSG moving for him when his Barca and Atletico contracts ended?!

Their transfer decisions have just repeatedly been terrible.  That they're now hoovering up Ajax players, former Ajax players or players Ajax previously wanted to sign under ten Hag suggests they've not really improved anything behind the scenes.  Long may it continue.

The new 'they're what we were in the 90's'? :D

Exactly right, he is still loved for what he did here. Same as a few others who left in questionable circumstances (Torres, Masch, Xabi etc). At no point was anyone staring lovingly at him doing well at Barca, as if his success was somehow a source of pride for us. They've spent the last decade bigging Ronaldo up as he wins Ballon D'ors and CL and La Ligas for another club and they've won fuck all, as if he's some home grown talent who went on to conquer the world. At least the first time he fucked them over he was actually good. This time he's fucking shit, which is why no-one wants him, and he's still doing it :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,775
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38254 on: Today at 10:28:53 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:59:59 am
Parallels can be drawn with Suarez.  He's still loved by lots of us for what he did during his time here but can you imagine Klopp or FSG moving for him when his Barca and Atletico contracts ended?!

Their transfer decisions have just repeatedly been terrible.  That they're now hoovering up Ajax players, former Ajax players or players Ajax previously wanted to sign under ten Hag suggests they've not really improved anything behind the scenes.  Long may it continue.

Yeah, Klopp would only have ever gone for him if he felt there was a role in the team that needed filling and he'd have been the right player to fill it for him, whereas those loons bought Ronaldo just for the hype. Its great isn't it ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,975
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38255 on: Today at 10:41:01 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:03:32 am
Doesnt look like they are going to let him go (sorry, free him)

You can only imagine what effect an unhappy Ronaldo is going to have on that dressing room next season ;D ;D ;D
If you love him, set him free.  ::)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,975
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38256 on: Today at 10:47:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:50:54 am
Genuinely incredible stuff, maybe the cherry on top of their utter shitness of the last decade. Since he fucked them over to go to Real, they've still treated him like some goddess that they once dated. Watching from afar as they stay living with their mum, having a pot noodle and a wank. Like bizarrely arrogant that one of the best players in the world once played for them (even though he fucked them over to leave). And then they get him back to much fanfare, he absolutely knackered any shred of team spirit that they had, any remotely successful system that was working for them...and now he's fucking them over again.

They've had a fuckload of funny shit happening on the pitch and in the boardroom, and on the sidelines. But this and Pogback might be the best of everything. The only way to make it better is if they re-sign Pogba in a few years for megabucks, and then re-sign Ronaldo as manager or something once he's finally fucked off as a player.
They are a bizarre bunch. The show pony is now in the twilight of his career, yet they still haven't worked out that the only thing that matters to Ronaldo is Ronaldo. That's how it's always been.

Maybe, as you suggest, just being associated with him is enough for them these days.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,967
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38257 on: Today at 12:19:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:59:59 am
Parallels can be drawn with Suarez.  He's still loved by lots of us for what he did during his time here but can you imagine Klopp or FSG moving for him when his Barca and Atletico contracts ended?!

Their transfer decisions have just repeatedly been terrible.  That they're now hoovering up Ajax players, former Ajax players or players Ajax previously wanted to sign under ten Hag suggests they've not really improved anything behind the scenes.  Long may it continue.
Except Suarez would work his socks off and be supportive towards his teammates.
Or look at Ibra in Milan, another ageing star returning to a former club. Without playing very much, he has made a huge positive impact on the team.
But Ronaldo is not like them, hes is the whining one
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38258 on: Today at 03:01:22 pm »
the fanny have played them good doesn't he

just a gut feeling an oil club will be his next destination.

The circus carries on season after season. The only sensible decision so far was letting pogba leave. Love to see their players morale with the diving fanny and poggy strolling around during training sessions.

Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38259 on: Today at 03:21:39 pm »
Chelsea would be perfect for Ronaldo. The only viable CL destination left. Theyve got runners that can do his leg work but have no finisher, hed succeed there no doubt. Dont think United would sell him to Chelsea though, they could be battling them for 6th place.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38260 on: Today at 03:23:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:21:39 pm
Dont think United would sell him to Chelsea though, they could be battling them for 6th place.

Probably why Ronaldo wants to be released.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38261 on: Today at 03:29:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:21:39 pm
Chelsea would be perfect for Ronaldo. The only viable CL destination left. Theyve got runners that can do his leg work but have no finisher, hed succeed there no doubt. Dont think United would sell him to Chelsea though, they could be battling them for 6th place.

If you look at the CL teams for this season, they are the only real team that need a striker and could pay the wages. From what we hear Tuchel doesn't want him. Their owner probably does and probably thinks the fans will love him if he brings him in.
But I don't agree with the theory that there are runners that will do his work. I dont think that works anymore against the top teams. When we played Utd last season and spanked them, before the match Carragher said it, or was it Souness, that nowadays against the big boys you can't have 1 player in the team who doesn't move, never mind 2, they had Ronaldo and Pogba in their 11. 
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,820
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38262 on: Today at 03:44:03 pm »
As far as the CL, it will also depend on what he's after, is he hoping to get a CL club who is actually going to be challenging in the later knockout rounds or is he simply after somebody who will do well enough in the group stages that he can pad his goalscoring stats a bit more?
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38263 on: Today at 03:46:55 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JvSX4pMot6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JvSX4pMot6Q</a>

Priceless! That volley at 0:30 ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38264 on: Today at 03:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:44:03 pm
As far as the CL, it will also depend on what he's after, is he hoping to get a CL club who is actually going to be challenging in the later knockout rounds or is he simply after somebody who will do well enough in the group stages that he can pad his goalscoring stats a bit more?

Probably the latter. Messi is something like 10 or 15 goals behind him, I think. Imagine his reaction if Messi overtook him while he was playing Uefa Cup football at Utd. It would be hilarious
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,392
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38265 on: Today at 03:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:46:55 pm
;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JvSX4pMot6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JvSX4pMot6Q</a>

Priceless! That volley at 0:30 ;D

wtf did I just watch? ;D
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38266 on: Today at 04:51:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:28:53 am
whereas those loons bought Ronaldo just for the hype.
Actually didnt they re-sign him the second his entourage made noises about going to Abu Dhabi FC?

And obnoxiously trumpeted it as some massive coup and getting one over their noisy neighbours. Even Ferguson and Ferdinand were wheeled out to fellatsorry, disturbing mental image.I mean bring him home.

To paraphrase that other c*nt hes played them hasnt he?. Possibly even more than Pogba.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38267 on: Today at 04:53:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:56:29 pm

wtf did I just watch? ;D

Big lad Harry sticking it to the small 6 ft peoples of football lawns ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,487
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38268 on: Today at 04:54:52 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:51:40 pm
Actually didnt they re-sign him the second his entourage made noises about going to Abu Dhabi FC?

And obnoxiously trumpeted it as some massive coup and getting one over their noisy neighbours. Even Ferguson and Ferdinand were wheeled out to fellatsorry, disturbing mental image.I mean bring him home.

To paraphrase that other c*nt hes played them hasnt he?. Possibly even more than Pogba.

They're an equally odious bunch, but its pretty funny that they've essentially lured United into buying Maguire and Ronaldo.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38269 on: Today at 05:00:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:54:52 pm
They're an equally odious bunch, but its pretty funny that they've essentially lured United into buying Maguire and Ronaldo.
Quite. Theyre an absolute laughing stock, infamous for paying the price for anything but knowing the value of nothing.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,064
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38270 on: Today at 05:12:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:54:52 pm
They're an equally odious bunch, but its pretty funny that they've essentially lured United into buying Maguire and Ronaldo.
And, most hilariously, Sanchez
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,775
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38271 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:51:40 pm
Actually didnt they re-sign him the second his entourage made noises about going to Abu Dhabi FC?

And obnoxiously trumpeted it as some massive coup and getting one over their noisy neighbours. Even Ferguson and Ferdinand were wheeled out to fellatsorry, disturbing mental image.I mean bring him home.

To paraphrase that other c*nt hes played them hasnt he?. Possibly even more than Pogba.


He'd made noises for years that he wanted to finish his career at Utd, so they were always pining for the day he returned. Soon as they got a sniff he was available, they were going to go for him. With his 300million followers on Instagram, they likely thought he'd be a marketing dream, the just didn't realise (fuck knows why not) that he was a lazy, disruptive, waste of money. Him scoring all those vital CL goals didn't help them realise he was the wrong player for them.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38272 on: Today at 05:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:12:58 pm
And, most hilariously, Sanchez
Speaking of him, didnt he come out and say he pretty much knew hed made a mistake on day 1 of training and hated being there every day thereafter? Or was that another of their high profile flops like Di Maria?

Youd think United would take that on the chin and stop desperately trying to sign and/or keep players that so evidently dont want to play for the club. Surely theyd learn? But no.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,019
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38273 on: Today at 05:57:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:53:13 pm
He'd made noises for years that he wanted to finish his career at Utd, so they were always pining for the day he returned. Soon as they got a sniff he was available, they were going to go for him. With his 300million followers on Instagram, they likely thought he'd be a marketing dream, the just didn't realise (fuck knows why not) that he was a lazy, disruptive, waste of money. Him scoring all those vital CL goals didn't help them realise he was the wrong player for them.
As I said Rob, desperate and embarrassing. Even when he disrespected the Munich anniversary, they covered it up out of fear.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,773
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38274 on: Today at 06:07:13 pm »
Had the painful experience of a United fan not only telling me they're back ("have you not seen how he's gotten us playing") but rather more bizarrely tell me that we sold our only decent player and that Salah is absolutely crap - although conceded he was very good at goal scoring, assisting, defensive work and kick and chase within a small area (he refused to call this dribbling as apparently he's shit at this, only kick and run).
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,909
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38275 on: Today at 06:18:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:28:53 am
Yeah, Klopp would only have ever gone for him if he felt there was a role in the team that needed filling and he'd have been the right player to fill it for him, whereas those loons bought Ronaldo just for the hype. Its great isn't it ;D

Just one more time, because I love it:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

The whole thing is absolutely extraordinary.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38276 on: Today at 06:22:36 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 05:15:34 pm
I still can't get over the misuse of the plural in the manager's name. I will just use Ten Hags as it should be.

Ten Hagen
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,392
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38277 on: Today at 06:41:43 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 952 953 954 955 956 [957]   Go Up
« previous next »
 