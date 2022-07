I really havenít been paying too much attention to this so correct me if Iím wrong, but, arenít Barcelona trying to convince De Jong to either change clubs and not get the deferred money or reduce his salary and stay? If he doesnít agree to either of those options, he just gets to stay and fulfill his contract right?



Bartomeu really fucked Barcelona over with all of these terrible contracts and now LaPorta is trying to fuck over the players and guilt them into accepting a more reasonable (to the club at least) contract. Those players that donít accept to reduce their wages are basically being branded as greedy.



Really makes you appreciate how well run we are as a club.



The problem in almost any Football discussion with money is there is no transparency and each side has it's own spin. It has been briefed though at times in the press that if De Jong doesn't do one of those two options then Barca may not be able to register their new signings. How do you think Barca fans will take that if that were to happen? Could that possibly have a negative affect on De Jong's future earnings potential? Why should this be an issue for De Jong at all? Nobody seems to be disputing that he hasn't played relatively well if maybe not to the value of his contract. So yes De Jong could just do nothing and collect his pay but the likely outcomes from doing so are pretty negative and not of his own making. There should be some type of legal protection here for that and if there was a strong players union I don't doubt that there would be.