Oddly enough I agree with Neville in this case. Not because I want to see him at United but more that I don't understand how FIFPRO or it's Spanish equivalent isn't going nuts over this. As a workers rights issue allowing a company to just tear up legally binding contracts at will isn't great and that's without getting into all the market dynamics of professional football and what that would mean for the other players. A good example of this is Alex Rodriguez was going to accept a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox and by doing so cut his salary but the Players Union blocked this because of what it would mean for all the other players as well as it not being legal in the collective bargaining agreement between them and the league.
In other news, interested to hear what comes of Ronaldo's meeting tomorrow. Would guess that it would be a tacit agreement that he won't play in any Europa games to save himself for the World Cup or some other bullshit.
I really havent been paying too much attention to this so correct me if Im wrong, but, arent Barcelona trying to convince De Jong to either change clubs and not get the deferred money or reduce his salary and stay? If he doesnt agree to either of those options, he just gets to stay and fulfill his contract right?
Bartomeu really fucked Barcelona over with all of these terrible contracts and now LaPorta is trying to fuck over the players and guilt them into accepting a more reasonable (to the club at least) contract. Those players that dont accept to reduce their wages are basically being branded as greedy.
Really makes you appreciate how well run we are as a club.