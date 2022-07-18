« previous next »
Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38120 on: Yesterday at 01:33:06 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:37:33 am
Not being facetious mate, but who would your top 5 be?

I know its not directed at me, I just fancied a stab at that question. and I came up with him being not as good as Alisson, Ederson, and Mendy. He is a very good keeper.
Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38121 on: Yesterday at 03:04:21 am
This lot melting down over their draw with Villa is only so in their little pebble brains their win over our youth team can hold any weight. Delusional fan base  lol
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,497
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38122 on: Yesterday at 09:17:52 am
Quote from: a little break on July 18, 2022, 06:36:36 pm
Every time I am reminded of Rojo I think back to the summer they signed him. I was at a friend's birthday party and there was an obnoxious Red Manc fan there. They had literally just signed him and this fella was full of pints singing a song they'd already made up for him, the only catch was it was actually an anti Liverpool song for their brand new player.

They also were still to realise his name wasn't pronounced "Roe-Hoe" so the song went nowhere, as did the player and the fucking club.

Dickheads.
Rojo was a man who thought he could play football
United payed a fortune for him
Rojo left his home out in Argentina for some American cash.
Get back get back
Get back To where you once belong

All the lads around him said red cards are coming
But we knew he wouldnt last
Get back Rojo
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38123 on: Yesterday at 09:23:13 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:26:43 am
Dont think he is
His shot stopping last season was slightly above average but no better iirc - everything  else he does is pretty poor
Its insane the extent to which hes rooted to his line at set pieces, corners, one on ones making it almost impossible to play a high line and making them really vulnerable in a lot of situations. Hes basically a Mignolet clone with slightly better shot stopping
They should get rid to move forward but obv wont as hes dug in there and on a huge wage
On the other hand, hes surrounded by moronic and unpredictable defenders. I think he would dare to come off the line more often if he wasnt scared of getting tackled by Maguire.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38124 on: Yesterday at 09:35:38 am
He's absolutely woeful, has a case for the most overrated footballer ever, had a miracle season where he seemed to save everything once but other than that his faults cost them time and time again. It's comical some people had him as better than Neuer once.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38125 on: Yesterday at 10:45:28 am
De Gea is a perfect example of how stupid the majority of British fans are. 

He makes spectacular, last ditch saves over and over again in every game he plays so ergo he's an amazing keeper.

The Wan Bissaka makes spectacular last ditch sliding tackles ergo he's the best right back in the world.

The sulky one scores a few spectacular goals and is still hailed as the best striker in the league.

The absolute very best players just go about their job, without spectacle, without over the top praise, sometimes (often) getting overlooked because of it.

Some over excitable 10yr old manc prick was buzzing last night saying that now they've got de Jong 🤷 Erikson and with Fred and Bruno their midfield is on a par with us and city 😂😂😂😂

There's being partisan and then there's being totally fucking deluded.  What a weapon!!
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,858
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38126 on: Yesterday at 11:14:51 am
Martinez +  Eriksen + De Jong = title.
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,715
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38127 on: Yesterday at 11:36:44 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:37:33 am
Not being facetious mate, but who would your top 5 be?

Its hard with keepers for sure Ive posted my view before that theyre the most under paid, under rated position in football (their transfer fees are still way lower than they should be)
Rating them is tough as theres a LOT of volatility in their stats plus it obviously also system/ team is going to have an influence

John Harrison does really good work on them - he wrote this about the big club keepers this season
https://goalkeeper.com/news-and-media/exclusives/post/Premier-League-big-6-performance-review%20

As to top 5  last season seems like Alisson was out front, Jose Sa next. Lloris is oddly under rated / ridiculed even by his own fans but hes consistently in the top 5

Then pick your poison depending on what you want from a group including Mendy, Sanchez, Schmicel,Ederson
etc

Not sure De Gea gets in the top half in the league - his save numbers were better than I remembered so he still has those amazing reactions but hes also causing a lot of shots/ headers that shouldnt happen because everything else he does is so poor
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,159
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38128 on: Yesterday at 02:10:01 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:36:44 am

Not sure De Gea gets in the top half in the league - his save numbers were better than I remembered so he still has those amazing reactions but hes also causing a lot of shots/ headers that shouldnt happen because everything else he does is so poor

Can you give him some leeway though as he has to compensate for having slabhead in front of him?
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,736
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38129 on: Yesterday at 02:46:20 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:37:33 am
Not being facetious mate, but who would your top 5 be?

Alisson, Kelleher, Ederson, Mendy and Sanchez at Brighton

I really hope this press and play a high line v us next season, Nunez v Maguire will be like Torres v Vidic, with Mo killing whoever is at LB. Just get the ball to Thiago etc and let them drop it into the space and watch De Gea piss his kecks.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38130 on: Yesterday at 03:00:41 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:37:33 am
Not being facetious mate, but who would your top 5 be?

Away from Alisson, Ederson and Mendy Im not really sure you could separate maybe another 7/8 keepers. De Gea, Pope, Sa, Ramsdale, Martinez, Schmeichel, Lloris, Areola. All much of a muchness.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,736
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38131 on: Yesterday at 03:12:47 pm
De Gea always makes great use of his feet when players are through on him, but he relies on it too much and it is a weakness. I noticed last season our lads had cottoned on to this and were either putting the ball out of his leg reach (Naby and Mo) or dinking it (Diaz and Mo).
Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38132 on: Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm
Modern goalkeepers now have to have a lot more in their locker than just shot-stopping. They also need to be very comfortable with the ball at their feet as most of the top sides like to play out from the back. DDG seems as nervous as a box of frogs when he has the ball, this seems to transmit to the United defenders when he plays the ball to them. We all know he doesn't command his area the way he should, & that late equalizer yesterday was shocking from his point of view. Alisson in the same situation pushes that guy out of the way & punches clear. United could do a lot better & I reckon ETH will find this out as the season progresses.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,470
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38133 on: Yesterday at 05:58:40 pm
So far it looks depressing over at this lot...
Just went through the list of ins and outs so far for all prem clubs and jeepers does it look dreary! (and Chelsea/City)

Erikssen on a free, Martinez for 50m and some 12m player from Feyenoord! ;D

Reminds me of our transfer windows in the 2000s.
He's going to try and get that lot pressing! ;D

A team assembled under different managers, with different philosophies... it's not gonna turn out well, isn't it?
No wonder they have nothing better to do than seeing what's happening over at Liverpool.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,736
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38134 on: Yesterday at 06:04:44 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 05:58:40 pm
So far it looks depressing over at this lot...
Just went through the list of ins and outs so far for all prem clubs and jeepers does it look dreary! (and Chelsea/City)

Erikssen on a free, Martinez for 50m and some 12m player from Feyenoord! ;D

Reminds me of our transfer windows in the 2000s.
He's going to try and get that lot pressing! ;D

A team assembled under different managers, with different philosophies... it's not gonna turn out well, isn't it?
No wonder they have nothing better to do than seeing what's happening over at Liverpool.

Nah, its very cheering  ;D
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,470
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38135 on: Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:04:44 pm
Nah, its very cheering  ;D
You must be walking on eggshells, Rob! ;D
The lad's gunna have a fun season it seems.

Look at City- I just edited my post.
 "Lost" Jesus and Fernandinho- two of their most pivotal players apart from De Bruyne and they haven't replaced them yet. Those two players in conjunction with De Bruyne were the reason for the consistent results over at City for a few seasons. That steel you need to grind out results.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,736
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38136 on: Yesterday at 06:20:45 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm
You must be walking on eggshells, Rob! ;D
The lad's gunna have a fun season it seems.

Look at City- I just edited my post.
 "Lost" Jesus and Fernandinho- two of their most pivotal players apart from De Bruyne and they haven't replaced them yet. Those two players in conjunction with De Bruyne were the reason for the consistent results over at City for a few seasons. That steel you need to grind out results.

She's said she's not looking forward to the season. The lads are going to 3 games for definite next season, I've got 9 matches via a mate, so doing the 3 of us going 3 times, plus we'll get CL and other games, so she's going to have to put up with them buzzing a lot.

She controls me by saying "if you ever wanna get your hands on these again", but there is nothing she can hold over the kids so they are merciless with her :lmao
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,470
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38137 on: Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:20:45 pm
She's said she's not looking forward to the season. The lads are going to 3 games for definite next season, I've got 9 matches via a mate, so doing the 3 of us going 3 times, plus we'll get CL and other games, so she's going to have to put up with them buzzing a lot.

She controls me by saying "if you ever wanna get your hands on these again", but there is nothing she can hold over the kids so they are merciless with her :lmao
Oh the joy of Schadenfruede!
Talking about the 3rd ticket- the blueshite's only had Tarkowski in on a free... talk about "flirting with relegation"! :lmao
Then again- I can see how "Lamps" is looking at this season- relegation fight from day one! ;D
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,669
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38138 on: Yesterday at 07:51:33 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 05:58:40 pm
So far it looks depressing over at this lot...
Just went through the list of ins and outs so far for all prem clubs and jeepers does it look dreary! (and Chelsea/City)

Erikssen on a free, Martinez for 50m and some 12m player from Feyenoord! ;D

Reminds me of our transfer windows in the 2000s.
He's going to try and get that lot pressing! ;D

A team assembled under different managers, with different philosophies... it's not gonna turn out well, isn't it?
No wonder they have nothing better to do than seeing what's happening over at Liverpool.

Quite a deal for Manchester United selling Andreas Pereira for £10m to Manchester United.
slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38139 on: Yesterday at 08:36:34 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:35:38 am
He's absolutely woeful, has a case for the most overrated footballer ever, had a miracle season where he seemed to save everything once but other than that his faults cost them time and time again. It's comical some people had him as better than Neuer once.

He did win their player of the season 3 or 4 times, not that that says much about them as a team mind you.  I wouldn't have him down as the most over rated ever,  far from it. He's a very good keeper., or he was.  Fair play to him though, he's absolutely rinsing that lot for a huge money and confessing his undying love for the club to try to extend his deal.
What I really want to see for a laugh though is Ten Hag making him come off his line this season, that will be hilarious
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,470
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38140 on: Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:51:33 pm
Quite a deal for Manchester United selling Andreas Pereira for £10m to Manchester United.
L0L! Would describe them to a "T" atm... ;D
Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38141 on: Today at 01:01:47 pm
So did they sign de jong yet? Or nah?
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,321
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38142 on: Today at 01:36:07 pm
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 01:01:47 pm
So did they sign de jong yet? Or nah?

Naht yet...
Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38143 on: Today at 01:36:35 pm
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 01:01:47 pm
So did they sign de jong yet? Or nah?

I don't think they were ever in for him  ::)
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,159
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38144 on: Today at 02:07:22 pm
I wonder if Ten Hag is training to play with Ronaldo in the team or not, or both.
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38145 on: Today at 02:30:11 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:07:22 pm
I wonder if Ten Hag is training to play with Ronaldo in the team or not, or both.
is he still dealing with "family issues" (aka "going on strike" / "throwing a tantrum" / "trying to blackmail his employer") ?
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38146 on: Today at 02:39:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:30:11 pm
is he still dealing with "family issues" (aka "going on strike" / "throwing a tantrum" / "trying to blackmail his employer") ?
Ive never been a fan of his but dont forget what happens to him and his family last year. Could be something to do with that.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,044
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38147 on: Today at 02:46:15 pm
It's them and Spurs for 4th, Arsenal, Villa and West Ham pressing them possibly
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38148 on: Today at 02:46:47 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:39:10 pm
Ive never been a fan of his but dont forget what happens to him and his family last year. Could be something to do with that.
possobly - and feel free to accuse me of being a heartless bastard if you want - but to be honest I am highly skeptical.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38149 on: Today at 03:00:00 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:46:15 pm
It's them and Spurs for 4th, Arsenal, Villa and West Ham pressing them possibly

Why Villa and West Ham? Don't think either have done anything in the transfer market that would suggest they'll be anywhere near top 4.
Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,562
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38150 on: Today at 03:24:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:00:00 pm
Why Villa and West Ham? Don't think either have done anything in the transfer market that would suggest they'll be anywhere near top 4.
Neither have United   ;D
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,421
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38151 on: Today at 03:40:17 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:46:15 pm
It's them and Spurs for 4th, Arsenal, Villa and West Ham pressing them possibly

Utd for 4th?

 :lmao
elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,374
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38152 on: Today at 04:16:12 pm
Is there any way they buy Pogba back from Juve for 100M in 2 years? He is their own after all and he will be more mature ;)
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,044
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38153 on: Today at 04:59:52 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:40:17 pm
Utd for 4th?

 :lmao


I know, the only reason I say that is because the competition for that place is so variable. Spurs should nail it but then;


Spurs?


 :lmao


Arsenal should have a chance but then


Arsenal?


 :lmao


I think the top 3 should be streets ahead
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,363
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38154 on: Today at 05:36:26 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:16:12 pm
Is there any way they buy Pogba back from Juve for 100M in 2 years? He is their own after all and he will be more mature ;)

Hell come back home for his past big money contract.
elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,374
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38155 on: Today at 05:46:10 pm
lol ratboy Neville whining like a bitch on twitter

De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it.
Menace2Sobriety

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38156 on: Today at 06:22:39 pm
To be fair - In this case I would agree with him. Im surprised this situation is not getting more traction by FifProperhaps because Barca and ManU are seen as traditional media darlings. This is beyond pale even for Barca.
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,127
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38157 on: Today at 06:24:57 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:46:15 pm
It's them and Spurs for 4th, Arsenal, Villa and West Ham pressing them possibly

Chelsea have problems up top and at the back. They may struggle for top 4 if their manager keeps throwing players under the bus.
