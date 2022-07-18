So far it looks depressing over at this lot...
Just went through the list of ins and outs so far for all prem clubs and jeepers does it look dreary! (and Chelsea/City)
Erikssen on a free, Martinez for 50m and some 12m player from Feyenoord!
Reminds me of our transfer windows in the 2000s.
He's going to try and get that lot pressing!
A team assembled under different managers, with different philosophies... it's not gonna turn out well, isn't it?
No wonder they have nothing better to do than seeing what's happening over at Liverpool.