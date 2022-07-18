Not being facetious mate, but who would your top 5 be?



Its hard with keepers for sure Ive posted my view before that theyre the most under paid, under rated position in football (their transfer fees are still way lower than they should be)Rating them is tough as theres a LOT of volatility in their stats plus it obviously also system/ team is going to have an influenceJohn Harrison does really good work on them - he wrote this about the big club keepers this seasonAs to top 5 last season seems like Alisson was out front, Jose Sa next. Lloris is oddly under rated / ridiculed even by his own fans but hes consistently in the top 5Then pick your poison depending on what you want from a group including Mendy, Sanchez, Schmicel,EdersonetcNot sure De Gea gets in the top half in the league - his save numbers were better than I remembered so he still has those amazing reactions but hes also causing a lot of shots/ headers that shouldnt happen because everything else he does is so poor