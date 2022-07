Not being facetious mate, but who would your top 5 be?



It’s hard with keepers for sure… I’ve posted my view before that they’re the most under paid, under rated position in football (their transfer fees are still way lower than they should be)Rating them is tough as there’s a LOT of volatility in their stats plus it obviously also system/ team is going to have an influenceJohn Harrison does really good work on them - he wrote this about the big club keepers this seasonAs to top 5 … last season seems like Alisson was out front, Jose Sa next. Lloris is oddly under rated / ridiculed even by his own fans but he’s consistently in the top 5Then pick your poison depending on what you want from a group including Mendy, Sanchez, Schmicel,EdersonetcNot sure De Gea gets in the top half in the league - his save numbers were better than I remembered so he still has those amazing reactions but he’s also causing a lot of shots/ headers that shouldn’t happen because everything else he does is so poor