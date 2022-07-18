Not being facetious mate, but who would your top 5 be?
Its hard with keepers for sure
Ive posted my view before that theyre the most under paid, under rated position in football (their transfer fees are still way lower than they should be)
Rating them is tough as theres a LOT of volatility in their stats plus it obviously also system/ team is going to have an influence
John Harrison does really good work on them - he wrote this about the big club keepers this seasonhttps://goalkeeper.com/news-and-media/exclusives/post/Premier-League-big-6-performance-review%20
As to top 5
last season seems like Alisson was out front, Jose Sa next. Lloris is oddly under rated / ridiculed even by his own fans but hes consistently in the top 5
Then pick your poison depending on what you want from a group including Mendy, Sanchez, Schmicel,Ederson
etc
Not sure De Gea gets in the top half in the league - his save numbers were better than I remembered so he still has those amazing reactions but hes also causing a lot of shots/ headers that shouldnt happen because everything else he does is so poor