Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38120 on: Today at 01:33:06 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:37:33 am
Not being facetious mate, but who would your top 5 be?

I know its not directed at me, I just fancied a stab at that question. and I came up with him being not as good as Alisson, Ederson, and Mendy. He is a very good keeper.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38121 on: Today at 03:04:21 am
This lot melting down over their draw with Villa is only so in their little pebble brains their win over our youth team can hold any weight. Delusional fan base  lol
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38122 on: Today at 09:17:52 am
Quote from: a little break on July 18, 2022, 06:36:36 pm
Every time I am reminded of Rojo I think back to the summer they signed him. I was at a friend's birthday party and there was an obnoxious Red Manc fan there. They had literally just signed him and this fella was full of pints singing a song they'd already made up for him, the only catch was it was actually an anti Liverpool song for their brand new player.

They also were still to realise his name wasn't pronounced "Roe-Hoe" so the song went nowhere, as did the player and the fucking club.

Dickheads.
Rojo was a man who thought he could play football
United payed a fortune for him
Rojo left his home out in Argentina for some American cash.
Get back get back
Get back To where you once belong

All the lads around him said red cards are coming
But we knew he wouldnt last
Get back Rojo
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38123 on: Today at 09:23:13 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:26:43 am
Dont think he is
His shot stopping last season was slightly above average but no better iirc - everything  else he does is pretty poor
Its insane the extent to which hes rooted to his line at set pieces, corners, one on ones making it almost impossible to play a high line and making them really vulnerable in a lot of situations. Hes basically a Mignolet clone with slightly better shot stopping
They should get rid to move forward but obv wont as hes dug in there and on a huge wage
On the other hand, hes surrounded by moronic and unpredictable defenders. I think he would dare to come off the line more often if he wasnt scared of getting tackled by Maguire.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38124 on: Today at 09:35:38 am
He's absolutely woeful, has a case for the most overrated footballer ever, had a miracle season where he seemed to save everything once but other than that his faults cost them time and time again. It's comical some people had him as better than Neuer once.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38125 on: Today at 10:45:28 am
De Gea is a perfect example of how stupid the majority of British fans are. 

He makes spectacular, last ditch saves over and over again in every game he plays so ergo he's an amazing keeper.

The Wan Bissaka makes spectacular last ditch sliding tackles ergo he's the best right back in the world.

The sulky one scores a few spectacular goals and is still hailed as the best striker in the league.

The absolute very best players just go about their job, without spectacle, without over the top praise, sometimes (often) getting overlooked because of it.

Some over excitable 10yr old manc prick was buzzing last night saying that now they've got de Jong 🤷 Erikson and with Fred and Bruno their midfield is on a par with us and city 😂😂😂😂

There's being partisan and then there's being totally fucking deluded.  What a weapon!!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38126 on: Today at 11:14:51 am
Martinez +  Eriksen + De Jong = title.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #38127 on: Today at 11:36:44 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:37:33 am
Not being facetious mate, but who would your top 5 be?

Its hard with keepers for sure Ive posted my view before that theyre the most under paid, under rated position in football (their transfer fees are still way lower than they should be)
Rating them is tough as theres a LOT of volatility in their stats plus it obviously also system/ team is going to have an influence

John Harrison does really good work on them - he wrote this about the big club keepers this season
https://goalkeeper.com/news-and-media/exclusives/post/Premier-League-big-6-performance-review%20

As to top 5  last season seems like Alisson was out front, Jose Sa next. Lloris is oddly under rated / ridiculed even by his own fans but hes consistently in the top 5

Then pick your poison depending on what you want from a group including Mendy, Sanchez, Schmicel,Ederson
etc

Not sure De Gea gets in the top half in the league - his save numbers were better than I remembered so he still has those amazing reactions but hes also causing a lot of shots/ headers that shouldnt happen because everything else he does is so poor
