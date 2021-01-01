

Flashback 3 months ...



"They're doing the QUAD aren't they?! FUCK!"



Now ...



"Washed up. They're finished"





Make your minds up, ye melts.



And look what made the different between the quad and 'finished'.Better than Madrid all game in the final but lost 1-0.Lost the league by a single point, when a correctly given (and scored) penalty for the BS against Abu Dhabi would have meant we win the league.Such fine margins indeed.I never believed we'd land the quad. The amount of luck (alongside the talent and form) needed is simply staggering. We were damned close though.If Mancs want to see what a finished club looks like, all they need to do is pop down to Old Trafford. They know they're finished too. Why else would they riot and protest against their lavish spending multi billionaire owners if they were on the right track? They're screwed, and they know they are.