Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,608
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38080 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 10:40:43 am
One thing I dont understand.

Cristiano Ronaldo - desperate to not play for man utd this season - vilified by their fans, attacked non stop on their forums, most want him got rid.

Frenkie de jong - desperate to not play for man utd this season - idolized, begging him to join them.

What?

Because it's finally dawning on United fans that they have hit a point where simply offering top players blank cheques for wages isn't enough to get them to join. The club is rudderless, with no vision or plan, and players can see it. The concept is terrifying their fans. :)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38081 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:26:23 am
Yeah I really hope Bayern come in for him - just not sure anyone but United pays him 350/400k a week ...
Bayern have ruled out signing him.
Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,300
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38082 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:40:39 am
I think we should focus more on the fact that we're finished as a top team, as this learned gentleman from Redcafe so eloquently puts it:

 ;D Brilliant.
Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,414
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38083 on: Yesterday at 12:29:58 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:40:39 am
I think we should focus more on the fact that we're finished as a top team, as this learned gentleman from Redcafe so eloquently puts it:

My favourite part of all this wishful thinking and made up nonsense is "team peaked with two domestic cups" as if this team hasn't won every single trophy it was possible to win since 2019.

And "only won two domestic cups" as an insult as if Jose Mourinho didn't have them all going around claiming they won a "treble" and flashing 3 fingers to the crowd whilst including the Charity shield a few years back. Clownworld FC.
Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38084 on: Yesterday at 02:13:00 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 12:29:58 pm
My favourite part of all this wishful thinking and made up nonsense is "team peaked with two domestic cups" as if this team hasn't won every single trophy it was possible to win since 2019.

And "only won two domestic cups" as an insult as if Jose Mourinho didn't have them all going around claiming they won a "treble" and flashing 3 fingers to the crowd whilst including the Charity shield a few years back. Clownworld FC.


Flashback 3 months ...

"They're doing the QUAD aren't they?! FUCK!"

Now ...

"Washed up. They're finished"


Make your minds up, ye melts.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38085 on: Yesterday at 02:43:43 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 12:29:58 pm
My favourite part of all this wishful thinking and made up nonsense is "team peaked with two domestic cups" as if this team hasn't won every single trophy it was possible to win since 2019.

And "only won two domestic cups" as an insult as if Jose Mourinho didn't have them all going around claiming they won a "treble" and flashing 3 fingers to the crowd whilst including the Charity shield a few years back. Clownworld FC.
Very rich from fans of a team that hasn't won anything in 5 years.
Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • JFT96
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38086 on: Yesterday at 03:12:58 pm »
So what actually is the deal with Ronaldo? Has he literally just not reported back for training?

Its all very casual the response to it.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,911
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38087 on: Yesterday at 03:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 02:13:00 pm

Flashback 3 months ...

"They're doing the QUAD aren't they?! FUCK!"

Now ...

"Washed up. They're finished"


Make your minds up, ye melts.
And look what made the different between the quad and 'finished'.

Better than Madrid all game in the final but lost 1-0.

Lost the league by a single point, when a correctly given (and scored) penalty for the BS against Abu Dhabi would have meant we win the league.

Such fine margins indeed.

I never believed we'd land the quad. The amount of luck (alongside the talent and form) needed is simply staggering. We were damned close though.

If Mancs want to see what a finished club looks like, all they need to do is pop down to Old Trafford. They know they're finished too. Why else would they riot and protest against their lavish spending multi billionaire owners if they were on the right track? They're screwed, and they know they are. :wave
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,911
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38088 on: Yesterday at 03:42:43 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 03:12:58 pm
So what actually is the deal with Ronaldo? Has he literally just not reported back for training?

Its all very casual the response to it.
The show pony is bigger than the circus. He can do what he likes.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,300
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38089 on: Yesterday at 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 03:12:58 pm
So what actually is the deal with Ronaldo? Has he literally just not reported back for training?

Its all very casual the response to it.

Last I read was that he had an apparently "Legitimate personal reason" for not turning up...


Is not wanting to play for a shite team a legit personal reason?
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,176
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38090 on: Yesterday at 05:08:40 pm »
I wonder how all this impacts his legacy. A few weeks ago you had Man Utd fans claiming he was the only good thing about last season and that they had to reach his standards. Now they can't wait for him to leave quick enough
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38091 on: Yesterday at 07:01:37 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:52:59 am
Is it her success as a sports journalist?

Amazing how many people find this intelligent and beautiful lady annoying.
What could it be

Aren't the journos and pundits who are more prominent and either shite or annoying the ones who get criticised the most, just look at the amount of grief the likes of Tyler, Neville, Carra, Crooks, Jenas, Tap-in, Richards rightly get. Shite ones who are less ubiquitous get more of a pass only due to having less opportunities to annoy without it being some agenda or conspiracy.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,068
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38092 on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 10:40:43 am
One thing I dont understand.

Cristiano Ronaldo - desperate to not play for man utd this season - vilified by their fans, attacked non stop on their forums, most want him got rid.

Frenkie de jong - desperate to not play for man utd this season - idolized, begging him to join them.

What?



There's one thing Magzy can't understand.
One ting Magzy can't understand.
Ron told them no no, CL is my ambition.
And Frenkie wan his owed three million.
So bam bam
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38093 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm »
Be funny if they don't get any midfielders in ;D
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38094 on: Today at 12:36:44 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm
Be funny if they don't get any midfielders in ;D

They have Fred. He chipped Alisson. You can't beat that.
Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38095 on: Today at 03:42:05 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm
There's one thing Magzy can't understand.
One ting Magzy can't understand.
Ron told them no no, CL is my ambition.
And Frenkie wan his owed three million.o
So bam bam

:lmao
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,273
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #38096 on: Today at 04:06:30 am »
I love the way theyve totally forgotten that we sighed Diaz in January and hes fucking brilliant
