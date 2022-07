I think we should focus more on the fact that we're finished as a top team, as this learned gentleman from Redcafe so eloquently puts it:



Haha proper deluded. It's shite like that you can tell it's just wishful thinking.As for not going again when we came so close...right because we didn't go again after getting beat by Madrid 3-1, we didn't go again after losing out to city by a point. The difference is we did go again and we won.Thick c*nts.Also completely disregard the 18 months mane had prior to the second half of last season where Salah virtually carried us as a goal threat week in week out for almost 2 years.