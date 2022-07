Apparently Frenkie boy wants to join Bayern or Chelsea if Barcelona force him out



One of the European journo fellas was talking about that this week saying how big mates he is with De Ligt and that he would really like to team up with him. Isn't their midfield partnership Kimmich and Goretzka though. That's a powerful combination. Not sure if they play with 2 or 3 in the centre mind you. Suppose he'll get that level of competition at Utd too with Fred and McTominay.