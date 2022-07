Simeone's teams can allow for the striker to be pretty passive. Costa, Suarez, Morata, Griezmann, and maybe one or two that I can't think of off-hand weren't pressing monsters. At least at the time in their career they were there (Costa his 2nd stint). In that way Ronaldo would actually be a decent fit though how he could go there after being a Real Madrid legend is a bit odd to me. At. Madrid also seemingly are broke so not sure how they would pay him anywhere near his current wages.



He definitely needs to move somewhere and Mendes is certainly earning his fee(s) lately in succeeding in suckering other teams into this. I didn't realize that Ronaldo basically shit all over Sarri in practice at Juventus, refusing to do any team shape work and making it so Sarri would have to run his practices with 10 players and then fit in Ronaldo during the games. I get that Ronaldo had no respect for Rangnick but if he can't even listen to Sarri then why would he give two shits about anything Ten Haag has to say? There's no way this will work regardless of what Ten Haag or ManU brief the press.