They'll be fighting in the streets

With their children at their feet

And the players that they worshiped will be gone

And the man who spurred them on

Sits in judgement of all wrong

They decide and the shotgun sings the song

They'll tip their hat to the new Constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up all the balls and play

The way the new boss says

Then They'll get on their knees and pray

They don't get fooled again



A change, it had to come

They knew it all along

They were liberated from the fold, that's all

And the world looks just the same

And history ain't changed

'Cause the banners, they got flown in the last year

They'll tip their hat to the new Constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up all the balls and play

Just like yesterday

Then They'll get their knees and pray

They don't get fooled again, no, no

Yeah



Meet the new boss

Same as the old boss