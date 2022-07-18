They are completely delusional at this point. Absolutely desperate for Nunez to be anything else than what he will be for us - a goal scoring machine. Then trying hard to imagine a 55 CB to be any good in the PL. the mental gymnastics is incredible.
They still haven't quite grasped that they are yesterday's team yet.
Yesterday, all our troubles seemed so far away,
Still competing at the start of May
Oh we believe in Yesterday
Suddenly, we're not half the team we used to be
Getting turned down by Brian Brobbey
Oh we believe in Yesterday
Why did Fergie go?
We don't know, we couldn't say
Did we do something wrong?
Oh, how we long for Yesterday