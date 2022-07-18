« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 944 945 946 947 948 [949]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2298983 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,593
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37920 on: Today at 07:40:17 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 05:59:04 pm
Sorry for picking on you young man but I keep seeing this in posts being used as a negative. Can we stop this now please?

:lmao
Logged
Scouse not English

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,593
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37921 on: Today at 07:42:56 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:01:20 am
They are completely delusional at this point. Absolutely desperate for Nunez to be anything else than what he will be for us - a goal scoring machine.  Then trying hard to imagine a 55 CB to be any good in the PL. the mental gymnastics is incredible.

The mental image of Nunez up against a 5ft 5 cb at corners and running off the shoulder of slab head 😂
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37922 on: Today at 07:44:09 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:01:20 am
Then trying hard to imagine a 55 CB to be any good in the PL.

Since when has a short centre back worked in the PL?

There are examples of it working in other leagues, but I can't think of one in the PL? At 175cm he would be by far the shortest CB in the league.

The ironic thing is he won more aerial duels last season than slab head. Says it all really.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,593
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37923 on: Today at 07:48:12 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:44:09 am
Since when has a short centre back worked in the PL?

There are examples of it working in other leagues, but I can't think of one in the PL? At 175cm he would be by far the shortest CB in the league.

The ironic thing is he won more aerial duels last season than slab head. Says it all really.

Is he some sort of human flea?
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,360
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37924 on: Today at 07:55:00 am »
Surely they wont play him in defense.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,339
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37925 on: Today at 08:10:17 am »
They are now saying Cannavaro was short too but brilliant defender. Yeah yeah, your new boy is Cannavaro, I suppose that makes slabhead Nesta?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,798
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37926 on: Today at 08:15:10 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:10:17 am
They are now saying Cannavaro was short too but brilliant defender. Yeah yeah, your new boy is Cannavaro, I suppose that makes slabhead Nesta?

He's certainly got Nesta's looks.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,779
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37927 on: Today at 08:26:28 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:55:00 am
Surely they wont play him in defense.
apparently they have switched Maguire from LCB to RCB and they plan to play shorty as the left one
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,339
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37928 on: Today at 08:30:13 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:15:10 am
He's certainly got Nesta's looks.
;D
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37929 on: Today at 08:53:48 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:26:28 am
apparently they have switched Maguire from LCB to RCB and they plan to play shorty as the left one

A short one and a slow one. How's that going to work?

We will kill them.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37930 on: Today at 08:58:01 am »
I mean, a corner and we put in Firmino, Nunez, Konate and Virgil against slab head and 175cm Martinez?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,360
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37931 on: Today at 09:00:51 am »
He's 5'9 apparently.

Thiago is good in the air (for a shortish fella), but I'm not sure I'd want him as our CB.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,674
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37932 on: Today at 09:28:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:00:51 am
He's 5'9 apparently.

Thiago is good in the air (for a shortish fella), but I'm not sure I'd want him as our CB.

We probably almost got to see it a couple of years ago! He must have been next in line at some point.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37933 on: Today at 10:24:31 am »
You know it's summertime because our friends over there on Redcafe wheel out the the 'RAWK meltdown' thread for its brief appearance. Currently level on points with England's most successful side has them clutching that bottle of optimism juice once again. Will it survive until mid-September before going back in to be mothballed once again ? Or will reality rear its ugly head yet again with the green & gold scarves getting a regular airing.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37934 on: Today at 10:26:59 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:00:51 am
He's 5'9 apparently.

Thiago is good in the air (for a shortish fella), but I'm not sure I'd want him as our CB.

thiago is no argentinian cannavaro though

anyone that doesn't trust their scouting network is a slabhead. ;D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,339
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37935 on: Today at 10:41:57 am »
makes all sense now as their new CB will be wearing these, peoblem solved.


Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37936 on: Today at 11:02:39 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:00:51 am
He's 5'9 apparently.

Thiago is good in the air (for a shortish fella), but I'm not sure I'd want him as our CB.

Quote
At said height, it would be easy to assume Martinez loses a lot of his aerial duels, however its been revealed that he in fact has the highest aerial duel success in the Eredivisie for any player who had contested 100+ duels this season.

Out of these duels, Martinez has won 70.2% of them, which is incredibly impressive. In a league where physicality is becoming an ever more necessary trait, the Argentinians ability to compete successfully in the air will become incredibly useful.

Considering how bloody tall Dutch people are that's a pretty decent achievement.

Don't forget he's not going to be marking VVD, Matip, Nunez, Konate on any corners so they won't be duels he's contesting.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,742
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37937 on: Today at 11:39:16 am »
Burnleys forwards are gonna be licking their chops.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37938 on: Today at 11:45:04 am »
My prediction - it's an experiment that fails and he quickly gets moved to holding midfielder or left back. Not saying he's not a good player, just not tall enough for that position.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37939 on: Today at 12:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 11:39:16 am
Burnleys forwards are gonna be licking their chops.

Only if they get them in the cup.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37940 on: Today at 01:01:46 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 12:05:17 pm
Only if they get them in the cup.
Stop thinking small. The guy has a multi season contract...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37941 on: Today at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:24:31 am
You know it's summertime because our friends over there on Redcafe wheel out the the 'RAWK meltdown' thread for its brief appearance. Currently level on points with England's most successful side has them clutching that bottle of optimism juice once again. Will it survive until mid-September before going back in to be mothballed once again ? Or will reality rear its ugly head yet again with the green & gold scarves getting a regular airing.

Can you blame them though, they just thrashed us in a final  ;D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,339
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37942 on: Today at 01:24:48 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:45:04 am
My prediction - it's an experiment that fails and he quickly gets moved to holding midfielder or left back. Not saying he's not a good player, just not tall enough for that position.
redcafe now questioning if he is slow or not. Ajax fan forums say he is slow. Which begs the question, if he is short and slow for a CB, why on earth did they buy him for a crazy fee?
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37943 on: Today at 01:40:22 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:10:17 am
They are now saying Cannavaro was short too but brilliant defender. Yeah yeah, your new boy is Cannavaro, I suppose that makes slabhead Nesta?

Reminds me of the Tony Angelino episode of Only Fools and Horses:

'...Sean Connery, he worked on the dust'
'And is he like Sean Connery?'
'...Well, he wears a wig'
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37944 on: Today at 01:42:18 pm »
Have they signed enough players to make one of those be afraid posters
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,683
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37945 on: Today at 01:47:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm
Ok, but Maguire is good at heading things away, if hes quick and reads the game well and can pass, it might just work.

(Or he might get bullied off the ball and battered in the area of course)
By Maguire?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37946 on: Today at 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:42:18 pm
Have they signed enough players to make one of those be afraid posters

Feels like it'll happen later after they haggle up the price for De Jong to 100m and drag him to Manchester like a trophy salmon kicking and screaming.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37947 on: Today at 02:08:44 pm »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37948 on: Today at 02:15:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:08:44 pm
he who fannies about and dives around could go to Atletico.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news-live-latest-rumours-man-utd-arsenal-b2125508.html
They put out a statement that they are not interested.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,592
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37949 on: Today at 02:19:06 pm »
I'm sure Ronaldo would love to get transferred to a team like Atletico, but I'd be amazed if they took him.  A manager who demands non-stop running from his players isn't going to want a static front man who just ambles about the pitch.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37950 on: Today at 02:29:51 pm »
Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,624
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37951 on: Today at 02:48:37 pm »
Fag packet translation - "he's not worth the money"
Logged
* * * * *

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,034
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37952 on: Today at 02:49:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:24:48 pm
redcafe now questioning if he is slow or not. Ajax fan forums say he is slow. Which begs the question, if he is short and slow for a CB, why on earth did they buy him for a crazy fee?

Well they've already tried tall and slow
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37953 on: Today at 02:52:50 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:49:41 pm
Well they've already tried tall and slow

A good point well made.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,806
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37954 on: Today at 02:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:01:20 am
They are completely delusional at this point. Absolutely desperate for Nunez to be anything else than what he will be for us - a goal scoring machine.  Then trying hard to imagine a 55 CB to be any good in the PL. the mental gymnastics is incredible.
They still haven't quite grasped that they are yesterday's team yet.

Yesterday, all our troubles seemed so far away,
Still competing at the start of May
Oh we believe in Yesterday

Suddenly, we're not half the team we used to be
Getting turned down by Brian Brobbey
Oh we believe in Yesterday

Why did Fergie go?
We don't know, we couldn't say
Did we do something wrong?
Oh, how we long for Yesterday
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37955 on: Today at 03:18:30 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 02:48:37 pm
Fag packet translation - "he's not worth the money"
Too expensive and they are stacked anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 944 945 946 947 948 [949]   Go Up
« previous next »
 