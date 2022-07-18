You know it's summertime because our friends over there on Redcafe wheel out the the 'RAWK meltdown' thread for its brief appearance. Currently level on points with England's most successful side has them clutching that bottle of optimism juice once again. Will it survive until mid-September before going back in to be mothballed once again ? Or will reality rear its ugly head yet again with the green & gold scarves getting a regular airing.